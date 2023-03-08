Watch CBS News
Essentials

Best patio furniture deals for spring 2023

By Carolin Lehmann

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Capistrano Sofa
Serena and Lily

Get your patio or outdoor space ready for warmer days ahead. Even though it's still winter, there are already bargains to be found on patio furniture, including a $190 patio set deal at Walmart that CBS Essentials readers are going bonkers for.

Top products in this article

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

$190 at Walmart

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,559 (reduced from $2,696)

$2,559 at Castlery

Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa, $2,878 with code SPRING (reduced from $3,598)

$2,878 at Serena and Lily

Below, the best patio furniture deals for spring. Find sale prices on furniture sets and outdoor chairs, sofas and more. From Walmart to Serena and Lily, you can get great deals now at some of your favorite stores.

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set: $190

walmart-patio-set-header.jpg
Save $258 on this outdoor patio set at Walmart. Walmart

Looking to makeover your outdoor living space? Then head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio set under $200. CBS Essentials readers are going crazy for it: It's our best-selling patio deal of 2023 by far.

Right now you can get this 4.6-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available four colors: turquoise, red, navy and black.

"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer says. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."

Originally priced at $448, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart now for $190.

Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)

$190 at Walmart

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set: $2,559

Sorrento Sofa, 2 Lounge Chairs and Coffee Table Set
Castlery

This beautiful aluminum-frame outdoor set from Castlery comes with a sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table. 

You can purchase protective covers for the furniture for $230 more.

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,559 (reduced from $2,696)

$2,559 at Castlery

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions: $900

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree Egg Swivel Patio Chair with Cushions
Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. It's made of all-weather wicker, and sits on a rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.

Find it in two colors. Two toss pillows are included.

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $900 (reduced from $950)

$900 at Wayfair

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions: $2,500

Castelli Rectangular 8-Person Long Dining Set with Cushions
Wayfair

This table and eight chairs with cushions is marked down at Wayfair. The wicker-wrapped aluminum table has an umbrella hole, and the chairs are stackable. 

Choose from 11 cushion colors.

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions, $2,500 (reduced from $3,780)

$2,500 at Wayfair

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing: $50

Best Choice Products Handwoven Cotton Macrame Hammock
Walmart

Relax on this macrame chair swing that comes in three colors. The chair boasts a 265-pound weight capacity, and pairs well with a C-stand (not included). It's suitable for indoor use as well.

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing, $50 (reduced from $110)

$50 at Walmart

Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa: $2,878

Capistrano Sofa
Serena and Lily

Customize this outdoor sofa by Serena and Lily with the fabric, and color or print you want. It has a weather-friendly, hand-wrapped resin frame. 

Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa, $2,878 with code SPRING (reduced from $3,598)

$2,878 at Serena and Lily

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar: $188

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar
Amazon

This rustic-style outdoor bar has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It features six wine bottle slots and two spare shelves for storing all your home bar essentials. 

Christopher Knight Home riviera acacia wood bar, $188 (reduced from $309)

$188 at Amazon

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions: $1,090

Tempo Outdoor Teak Loveseat with Cushions
Wayfair

Looking for just a loveseat? Then pick up this midcentury-inspired teak wood piece with gray cushions from Wayfair. It's 12% off now, and rated 4.6 stars by Wayfair reviewers.

Tempo outdoor teak loveseat with cushions, $1,090 (reduced from $1,240)

$1,090 at Wayfair

Orange-Casual patio furniture set: $330

Orange-Casual Patio Furniture Set
Walmart

This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $330. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking. 

Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $330 (reduced from $390)

$330 at Walmart

Related content from CBS Essentials

First published on March 8, 2023 / 12:04 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.