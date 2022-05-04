How to watch the finale of Marvel's 'Moon Knight'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

© Marvel Studios 2022

"Moon Knight" stars Oscar Isaac as the first Marvel hero to struggle with Dissociative Identity Disorder. On top of struggling to balance multiple identities, the show's protagonist serves as the avatar for an ancient Egyptian god on a quest to prevent a group of fanatics from freeing a deadly force. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about this twisted Marvel TV show.

The top products in this article:

Where to stream "Moon Knight": Disney+ subscription, $8 monthly

Best TV deal right now: 65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022 model), $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

Best budget 4K TV deal: Samsung 58" 4K LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Alongside Issac, Ethan Hawke, Gaspard Ulliel and May Calamawy also star in the series, which premiered March 30 on Disney+. Though "Moon Knight" was originally announced as a limited series, rumors of a second season began to swirl on social media following a deleted tweet from Marvel Studios.

This groundbreaking show plays with the viewer's concept of reality, weaving twisted timelines through an unreliable narrator. The show follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift shop employee, and Marc Spector, a dangerous mercenary. Both men share a body also tasked with serving as the Egyptian god of the moon, Khonsu's, avatar. Together, they must prevent a group of fanatics from freeing the goddess Ammit, the personification of divine retribution.

For even more streaming recommendations, make sure to check out our guides to everything new on Prime Video, what's new on Hulu and the best TV and movies to stream this week. If you're looking for a family-friendly list of new titles to stream on your next family movie night, check out the Essentials family streaming guide. Keep reading to find out more about "Moon Knight."

Marvel Studios

When does the "Moon Knight" finale come out?

"Moon Knight" premiered on March 30, 2022. The final episode drops Wednesday May 4, at 3:01 a.m. EST.

How many episodes of "Moon Knight" are there?

"Moon Knight" was originally set to exist as a standalone series with just six episodes. Though there are rumors swirling that a second season is in the works following Marvel Studios' change in wording from "series finale" to "season finale" on social media, nothing has been confirmed.

Where can I watch "Moon Knight?"

"Moon Knight" will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ is available for $8 monthly or $80 annually. The platform currently does not offer a free trial period.

Disney+, $8 monthly

The best TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch the latest Disney+ shows? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, TV stands and more.

Save $200 on the Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The one-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and can seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

It's currently $200 off at Samsung.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2022 model), $1,800 (reduced from $2,000)

Last year's model (2021), meanwhile, is on sale at Amazon.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV (2021 model), $1,598 (reduced from $1,798)

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV, which boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling and a Quantum LED panel. Factor in a massive, 65-inch screen and you're looking at a $5,000 TV. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED 8K TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

58" Samsung 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Full motion TV wall mount: $45

Amazon

Mount your new TV with ease with this tilted 4.8-star-rated wall mount, now on sale at Amazon. It's designed to handle televisions ranging in size from 47 to 84 inches.

Full motion TV wall mount (for 47" - 84" TVs), $45 (reduced from $53)

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD: $25

Best Buy

This Amazon streaming stick with a new Wi-Fi antenna design is optimized for 4K streaming. The Amazon Fire TV Stick pairs with compatible Bluetooth headphones and comes equipped with Alexa-enabled voice-control technology.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD, $40 (reduced from $50)

Related content from CBS Essentials: