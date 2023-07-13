Walmart is practically giving away this 4-piece rattan patio set for $190
Amazon isn't the only place you can find patio furniture for less. Head on over to Walmart -- the Walmart website that is -- because we found a really fantastic deal on a top-rated rattan patio furniture set for $190. This CBS Essentials reader-loved set is exclusively part of Walmart's Walmart+ Week sale.
Right now at the Amazon competitor, you can get this 4.2-star rated patio set by Costway that includes two single chairs with cushions (23.5'' x 25'' x 31''), a loveseat with a cushion (43.5'' x 25''x 31'') and a tempered glass-top coffee table (35'' x 18'' x 17.5''). The washable cushions are available in black, navy. turquoise, gray and red.
Originally priced at $448, you can get this four-piece patio furniture set at Walmart for just $190. You'll be hard pressed to find any patio set for such a low price this summer, never mind one that's this loved by its owners.
"This patio furniture looks great and is very comfortable," a Walmart reviewer said. "All the pieces and hardware were clearly marked and the assembly instructions were easy to follow. Very well satisfied."
"I love this set!" says another Walmart reviewer. "It's actually nicer in person than in the picture."
Rattan 4-piece patio furniture set, $190 (reduced from $448)
Best Walmart+ Week deals
Walmart+ Week is finally here! Right now, Walmart+ members can gain early access to a wide array of highly sought after items on the Walmart website before everyone else. Walmart is also discounting Walmart+ memberships by half price right now so that everyone can get in on the action and shop the Walmart+ member-exclusive early access sale.
The experts at CBS Essentials have selected the top Walmart+ Week deals. Walmart+ members can shop everything on sale right now below, and non-members will be able to access the deals beginning July 11.
Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set: $430 and up
Need more seating for your guests this spring and summer? Walmart has you covered with this eight-piece outdoor furniture set that includes four chairs, two loveseats, two tempered glass coffee tables and washable cushions.
Says one Walmart reviewer about the 4.1-star-rated rattan patio set: "I love the set, I use it almost every morning. The assembly was easy and the seating is comfortable. I bought the double set, one for under my carport, one for the garden.
Save on this bestselling outdoor patio furniture set at Walmart now. It's available in six colors. Prices vary by color.
Rattan 8-piece outdoor furniture set, $430 and up (reduced from $560)
Rattan outdoor patio daybed: $200
Lounge all spring and summer on this rattan outdoor patio daybed (61" x 52" x 27.5"). The washable cushions are available in five colors. Supports up to 800 pounds. Prices vary by color.
"This outdoor daybed is exactly as described and pictured," said a Walmart reviewer. "Looked for a year to find an affordable one. This was it!"
Rattan outdoor patio daybed, $200 (reduced from $335)
Rattan 3-piece outdoor furniture set: $155 and up
Summer is almost here, so why not upgrade your outdoor living space with a new patio set? Walmart has all sorts of patio furniture deals going on this May, including this must-see deal on a three-piece rattan outdoor furniture set. It's available in six cushion colors.
Perfect for small spaces, this patio furniture set includes two single chairs (26.5" x 26.5" x 30") and a glass-top coffee table (19.5" x 19.5" x 19.5").
"Really nice set for the price," a Walmart reviewer says about this 4.2-star patio set.
Rattan 3-piece patio furniture set, $155 and up (reduced from $323)
Three-piece sectional patio furniture set: $330 and up
This modular, rattan patio set looks like it costs more than just $340. It comes with a sectional and a coffee table. Choose from three colors and rearrange the sofa pieces to your liking. Rated 4.5 stars.
"This set is a steal for the price!" one Walmart reviewer says. "Good quality, expensive look, perfect size set. Solid plastic wicker and nice cushions."
Price varies by color.
Orange-Casual patio furniture set, $330 and up (reduced from $390)
Best patio furniture deals at Amazon
Walmart's not the only retailer with great patio furniture. Check out these top-rated, reviewer-loved picks from Amazon.
Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set: $130
This three-piece patio set is Amazon's top choice for patio furniture. The 4.5-star-rated set includes two sturdy rattan chairs with comfortable cushions and a glass patio table. With over 3,000 positive reviews and a relatively low price point, this is an excellent patio furniture option.
It's available in three colors.
Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set, $130 with coupon (reduced from $150)
Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: $110
This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.
Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $110 (reduced from $160)
