Off! via Amazon

Summer is mosquito season, but your skin doesn't have to be covered in itchy bites. Amazon offers a variety of customer-loved mosquito repellents that help repel bugs and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the top-rated mosquito repellents for summer 2023. These sprays, lotions, candles and more can help protect you during your outdoor summer adventures.

Some of our options include DEET, or N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide. Experts say the powerful insect repellent is safe when used as recommended. DEET has been found to be highly effective at repelling mosquitoes and other insects, plus it can be used in combination with sunscreen and other skincare products, making it easy to integrate into a daily routine.

We have also found a handful of DEET-free mosquito repellents below.

Best mosquito repellents on Amazon

Shop our roundup of the best mosquito repellents on Amazon. These products all have a four-star rating or higher and include many positive reviews. Many of these items are even on sale!

Off! Deep Woods insect repellent aerosol

Off! via Amazon

Off! is one of the most popular mosquito repellent brands on the market. This 4.6-star-rated two-pack of mosquito repellent has over 30,000 reviews praising its effectiveness.

Off! Deep Words is formulated with 25% DEET. The formula sprays on with a powder-dry finish and promises to not leave your skin feeling oily or greasy.

One enthusiastic Amazon reviewer called this product "the best insect repellent in the world."

"It kept mosquitoes or any other bugs away from your body for hours," they shared.

Off! Deep Woods insect repellent aerosol, $12 (regularly $13)

3M Ultrathon insect repellent lotion

Ultrathon via Amazon

This sweat-resistant lotion is formulated with 34.34% DEET. The 4.5-star-rated repellent can provide up to 12 hours of protection from mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, gnats and more. Plus, its travel-friendly two-ounce tube can be stored in a carry-on bag during summer travel.

"Bought this after my friend said that this was the only thing that kept the mosquitoes of Guam off of them," says an Amazon customer. "Only had one mosquito bite after 2 months of living in the jungle! Note: a little goes A LONG way. Needed less than 1 tube for 2 months (and I shared the tube with another for 3 weeks). Too much will make you sticky. I used approximately 1-2 pea-sized amounts per day."

3M Ultrathon insect repellent lotion, $9 (regularly $10)

Ben's 30 tick and insect repellent



Ben's via Amazon

Ben's 30 tick and insect repellent contains 30% DEET. Ben's 30 is water-based. The brand claims that key ingredient causes less repellent evaporates off your skin.

This four-pack from Amazon has a 4.5-star rating and tons of positive reviews.

"I spotted this product on Consumer Reports," says an Amazon reviewer. "It got very high reviews so I thought I would give it a try. I have used it about 4 times in very deep woods and I had no ticks or bites. It seems to work. I would buy it again."

Ben's 30 tick and insect repellent, $27

Ranger Ready Permethrin + Picaridin tick and mosquito repellent

Ranger Ready Repellents via Amazon

This two-pack of tick and mosquito repellent features the DEET alternatives permethrin and picaridin. According to the brand, permethrin is safe for use on dogs and horses. Picaridin is safe for the whole family. Clothing sprayed with permethrin 0.5% insect repellent can last up to five laundry cycles or 40 days of sun exposure, while body-worn Picaridin 20% insect repellent can provide up to 12 hours of protection from ticks and mosquitoes.

"Camping and outdoor activities are difficult for me. I attract bugs (especially mosquitoes) and this gave me relief for the first time in my life. Pair this with the spray you can put on your clothes and I'd say this will make you feel like you camp again," says an Amazon reviewer who also called themselves a "mosquito magnet."

Ranger Ready Permethrin + Picaridin tick and mosquito repellent, $30

Mosquito Guard 12-ounce mosquito-repellent candle

Mosquito Guard via Amazon

This four-star-rated mosquito candle is made with plant-based ingredients, including citronella, peppermint, rosemary, cedarwood and lemongrass oil. It is made without DEET and can burn for up to 25 hours.

"Nothing repels mosquitoes at 100% but this candle comes pretty close," says an Amazon reviewer.

Mosquito Guard 12-ounce mosquito-repellent candle, $12 (regularly $20)

Shop DEET-free insect repellents

DEET, or N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide, is a powerful insect repellent. However, people frequently seek out DEET-free insect repellents due to potential skin irritation and chemical concerns. If you're looking for an effective, DEET-free mosquito repellent, the CBS Essentials shopping experts have found some customer-loved options below.

Cliganic 10 pack mosquito repellent bracelets

Cliganic via Amazon

This pack of mosquito repellent bracelets are infused with citronella, geranium and lemongrass essential oils, which might help naturally repel insects without the use of chemicals including DEET or registered pesticides. These accessories are stretchy, fit most sizes and ages and can be worn on your wrist or ankle comfortably.

"The fact that these bracelets are DEET-free is a huge plus for me," an Amazon customer says. "The scent is not overpowering, yet it manages to create a protective barrier that keeps mosquitoes at bay. While no repellent can provide 100% protection, I found the bracelets to be highly effective in reducing mosquito bites."

Cliganic 10 pack mosquito repellent bracelets, $8 (regularly $10)

BuzzPatch mosquito patch stickers for kids

BuzzPatch via Amazon

BuzzPatch is an insect-repelling sticker made with plant-based ingredients. These stickers are non-toxic and are made without DEET. According to the brand, these stickers are most effective in the first eight hours of use but continue to be effective for up to 72 hours.

These water-resistant patches have a 4.1-star rating.

"My daughter had one on each arm and one on each leg and the whole time she had these on. She never got bit by a single mosquito or got even harassed by gnats," an Amazon customer says. "They smell pretty good so you don't have to worry about smelling like a citronella candle all the time. We had other adults with us and they tended not to want to have to wear the funny stickers on their clothes and they got bit by mosquitoes unless they were standing right by my daughter."

BuzzPatch mosquito patch stickers for kids, $15

Thermacell mosquito repellent e-series rechargeable repeller

Thermacell via Amazon

This mosquito repeller creates a 20-foot mosquito protection zone by diffusing an unscented, DEET-free liquid repellent. It offers up to 12 hours of protection.

"I live in Savannah Georgia. During most of the year, the gnats and mosquitoes are horrendous. I've tried bug zappers, tiki torches, rosemary bushes, and fly strips. Nothing worked, but this did," an Amazon customer says. "I have a ceiling fan directly over the table. I believe the fan helps move whatever's in this thing throughout the gazebo because, like I said, it works. Bug free, finally. I would recommend ordering additional repellent pods because the one that comes with the gizmo didn't last very long. A tad expensive, yes and very effective. And oh, so worth it!"

Thermacell mosquito repellent e-series rechargeable repeller, $48

RibRave electronic mosquito repeller

RibRave via Amazon

This 4.5-star-rated electronic mosquito repeller is just $35.

The brand claims that the device can create a 30-foot mosquito-free space in just 10 minutes using a plant-based, DEET-free formula in conjunction with a fan. The device has a four-hour battery life.

"We hang out in our garage and once the sun starts to go down the mosquitoes are fierce! This little guy is amazing," an Amazon customer says. "As soon as we turn it on they disappear!! The battery lasts as long as description states, if the battery dies we plug in the charger and use it while it's charging and haven't had any issues! The smell is strong at first but isn't overwhelming, definitely recommend using in a well ventilated area if you choose to use in your garage as well. Haven't used on our patio yet, however our garage is open so I believe it will be just as effective!! Very pleased with my purchase!!"

RibRave electronic mosquito repeller, $35 with coupon (regularly $46)

Cutter lemon eucalyptus insect repellent

Cutter via Amazon

Cutter is known for its insect repelling products. The brand makes a skin spray that can effectively repel mosquitoes for up to six hours without the use of DEET. The product is made with oil from a lemon eucalyptus tree.

"This is the only non-DEET product that works well enough to buy a second time," an Amazon customer says. "I highly recommend it. Will it make you mosquito proof? No. But is it an effective mild repellent, worth putting on? YES."

Cutter lemon eucalyptus insect repellent, $5 (reduced from $9)

