Ikea furniture and decor alternatives you can order online
Maybe you want the look of Ikea furniture but want higher quality materials, Maybe can't find an item you want from the furniture retailer. Either way, Ikea lookalikes from another store may be your best bet. Plenty of retailers carry pieces with similar, Scandinavian-inspired designs that can be delivered to your home now (while not all of the offerings on the Ikea site can).
Top products in this article:
- Best Ikea Kallax storage alternative: Better Homes & Gardens eight-cube storage organizer, $92
- Best Ikea Billy shelves alternative: Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $31
- Best Ikea Poang chair alternative: Gans wide faux leather manual standard recliner with ottoman, $270 (reduced from $325)
Our favorite Ikea alternative furniture and decor
Below, Ikea-like furniture and Ikea décor alternatives you can order online from Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart and more. You'll find styles similar to Ikea's bestsellers, including the Ikea Poang, Toftlund, Billy and more, at these stores.
Single-pelt premium Australian sheepskin rug
Ikea's Toftlund faux-sheepskin rug is a fan favorite, but Overland's premium-grade, genuine Australian sheepskin single-pelt rug offers an elegant, stylish upgrade. It comes in 13 colors.
Single-pelt premium Australian sheepskin rug, $99
Better Homes & Gardens eight-cube storage organizer
This storage organizer from Walmart captures the clean look of Ikea's Kallax units. It comes in five colors and has 13" x 15" x 13"-size compartments.
Better Homes & Gardens eight-cube storage organizer, $92
Gans wide bonded leather manual standard recliner with ottoman
Get the look of Ikea's iconic Poang chair with this black recliner and ottoman from Wayfair. Its upholstery is made of bonded leather.
Gans wide faux leather manual standard recliner with ottoman, $270 (reduced from $325)
Zipcode Design Genthner desk
This simple white desk from Wayfair is reminiscent of the Ikea Micke. You'll find this small-space solution in eight other colors at Wayfair, as well.
Zipcode Design Genthner desk, $109 (reduced from $131)
Cazenovia 74-inch square arm sofa
This square-arm sofa offers the look of Ikea's Finnala. Measuring 74 inches long, it's ideal for smaller spaces, and is upholstered in a sophisticated, linen-look fabric.
Cazenovia 74-inch square-arm sofa, $460 (reduced from $709)
Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase
This bookcase is reminiscent of the Ikea Billy bookcase, though slightly smaller. It's more affordable than the Billy and comes in 12 colors.
Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $31
Novogratz Kelly queen bed with storage
If you've been eyeing the Ikea Malm bed frame with storage boxes, check out this upholstered option from Novogratz. It comes linen- or velvet-covered, depending on the color you choose, instead of a wood finish, but offers an aesthetic similar to the Malm. Choose from three colors and three bed sizes.
Novogratz Kelly queen bed with storage, $376
