Ikea furniture and decor alternatives you can order online

Maybe you want the look of Ikea furniture but want higher quality materials, Maybe can't find an item you want from the furniture retailer. Either way, Ikea lookalikes from another store may be your best bet. Plenty of retailers carry pieces with similar, Scandinavian-inspired designs that can be delivered to your home now (while not all of the offerings on the Ikea site can).

Best Ikea Billy shelves alternative: Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $31

Our favorite Ikea alternative furniture and decor

Below, Ikea-like furniture and Ikea décor alternatives you can order online from Wayfair, Amazon, Walmart and more. You'll find styles similar to Ikea's bestsellers, including the Ikea Poang, Toftlund, Billy and more, at these stores.

Single-pelt premium Australian sheepskin rug

Overland

Ikea's Toftlund faux-sheepskin rug is a fan favorite, but Overland's premium-grade, genuine Australian sheepskin single-pelt rug offers an elegant, stylish upgrade. It comes in 13 colors.

Single-pelt premium Australian sheepskin rug, $99

Better Homes & Gardens eight-cube storage organizer

Walmart

This storage organizer from Walmart captures the clean look of Ikea's Kallax units. It comes in five colors and has 13" x 15" x 13"-size compartments.

Better Homes & Gardens eight-cube storage organizer, $92

Gans wide bonded leather manual standard recliner with ottoman

Wayfair

Get the look of Ikea's iconic Poang chair with this black recliner and ottoman from Wayfair. Its upholstery is made of bonded leather.

Gans wide faux leather manual standard recliner with ottoman, $270 (reduced from $325)

Zipcode Design Genthner desk

Wayfair

This simple white desk from Wayfair is reminiscent of the Ikea Micke. You'll find this small-space solution in eight other colors at Wayfair, as well.

Zipcode Design Genthner desk, $109 (reduced from $131)

Cazenovia 74-inch square arm sofa

Wayfair

This square-arm sofa offers the look of Ikea's Finnala. Measuring 74 inches long, it's ideal for smaller spaces, and is upholstered in a sophisticated, linen-look fabric.

Cazenovia 74-inch square-arm sofa, $460 (reduced from $709)

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase

Amazon

This bookcase is reminiscent of the Ikea Billy bookcase, though slightly smaller. It's more affordable than the Billy and comes in 12 colors.

Furinno Pasir three-tier open shelf bookcase, $31

Novogratz Kelly queen bed with storage

Amazon

If you've been eyeing the Ikea Malm bed frame with storage boxes, check out this upholstered option from Novogratz. It comes linen- or velvet-covered, depending on the color you choose, instead of a wood finish, but offers an aesthetic similar to the Malm. Choose from three colors and three bed sizes.

Novogratz Kelly queen bed with storage, $376

