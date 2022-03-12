The best coffee and espresso maker deals on Keurig, Breville, Nespresso and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's nothing like the promise of fresh coffee to get you out of bed in the morning. If you're like us, you've got to have your java. We've been keeping an eye open for the best coffee and espresso maker deals on the internet and we found options for every size kitchen and budget.

Top products in this article:

Amazon's bestselling espresso machine: Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express, $700

Amazon's bestselling mini coffee maker: Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $69 (regularly $80)

Sonoma Williams best-selling coffee maker: Smeg 10-cup drip coffee maker, $180 (regularly $210)

Your coffee machine is the heart of your kitchen. It's where you and everyone else in your house goes each morning to make their perfect cup of joe. Your coffee maker should give you more than just coffee. This kitchen gadget essential should make your morning easier.

We've found coffee makers with brew timers that will get your coffee pot going the second your alarm rings, espresso makers that feature their own milk frothers and slim a Keurig that is perfect for small spaces. All of these coffee and espresso maker options are on sale right now.

The best coffee maker deals right now

Keep reading to shop the best coffee and espresso maker deals.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker: $69

Keurig via Amazon

This mini coffee device is a great option for small spaces. The 5-inch-wide Keurig coffee makers lets you brew up to 12-ounces of coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. It offers an energy efficient feature that automatically turns the coffee maker off 90 seconds after you've brewed your cup.

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker, $69 (regularly $80)

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker with carafe brewing: $140

Walmart

Make a cup of coffee for yourself or make a whole bunch of coffee for the house. This K-Duo coffee maker lets you brew both. The carafe can brew up to 12 cups of coffee. Want to wake up to the smell of coffee? You can even program the Keurig K-Duo coffee maker to automatically brew a carafe up to 24 hours in advance.

Keurig K-Duo coffee maker, $140 (reduced from $190)

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: $146

Nestle Nespresso via Amazon

This Nestle coffee device adapts its pressure, temperature and brewing time to make you the perfect cup of coffee and espresso. The on-sale Nespresso Vertuo Plus includes a complimentary starter set of Nespresso Vertuo capsules.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus, $146 (regularly $160)

De'Longhi espresso machine: $130

Best Buy

If you're shopping for an espresso maker, the 4.3-star-rated De'Longhi Espresso Machine makes shots of espresso with 15 bars of pressure and includes a manual milk frother.

"I love this so much," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the espresso machine. "It's so easy to use and makes coffee so quickly. It was affordable compared to most espresso makers and the quality is amazing."

De'Longhi espresso machine, $130 (regularly $208)

Keurig K-Select coffee maker: $129

Keurig via Amazon

Make coffee with the press of a button. This simple Keurig K-Select coffee maker doesn't include a bunch of fancy bells and whistles but it's a classic. And it's on sale.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker, $129 (regularly $140)

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker: $37

Walmart

For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.

Bodum Chambord French press coffee maker, $37 (reduced from $69)

Smeg 10-cup drip coffee maker: $180

Williams Sonoma

Choose a coffee maker that makes a statement. This Smeg coffee maker has a retro look that will catch the attention of all who enter your kitchen. The Smeg lets you schedule a brew time so you can have coffee exactly when you want it. Choose between two aroma settings for your preferred coffee strength.

Smeg 10-cup drip coffee maker, $180 (regularly $210)

More coffee and espresso makers

These top-rated coffee and espresso makers aren't on sale. But if you're a coffee lover these are must-have kitchen gadgets.

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine

Breville Store via Amazon

This all-in-one espresso machine with an integrated grinder can take your coffee from beans to espresso in under one minute. The machine features dose control grinding, optimal water pressure, faster heat up time and precise espresso extraction.

Breville Barista Touch espresso machine, $1,000

Breville BES870BSXL Barista Express

Breville via Amazon

If you are looking for a barista-quality machine, then the 4.7-star-rated Breville Barista Express is it. This professional machine features controlled bean grinding, digital temperature control, low-pressure water pre-infusion and a steam wand perfect for making coffeehouse-style latte art.

Breville BES870BSXL Barista Express, $700

Sboly 6-in-1 coffee machine

Sboly via Walmart

Th Sboly coffee device has six different drink options. It features an automatic milk frother. The coffee maker comes with ground coffee filter, k-cup filter and a tea leaf holder.

Sboly 6-in-1 coffee machine, $95

