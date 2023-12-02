How to watch today's Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game: SEC championship livestream options

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Carson Beck #15 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

It's a matchup for the ages today when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs face the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC championship game, live from Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Keep reading for how to watch this big Week 14 showdown between two of the best teams in the NCAA.

How and when to watch the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) face off on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT). The game will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

How to watch the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide game without cable

While most cable packages include CBS, it's easy to watch the game if CBS isn't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below.

Stream the game on Paramount+

Paramount+ give viewers access to all CBS original content and features its own original programming. A sports-lover's dream, the streamer has NFL football games airing on CBS, NCAA college football and is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII.

What you can stream with Paramount+:

All NFL games airing on CBS locally, plus nationally televised on all its subscription tiers

On-demand CBS programming including hit shows like "Survivor" and "NCIS"

Paramount+ original programming like "Lawmen Bass Reaves" and "Tulsa King"

Professional soccer, including Champions League live

SEC college football games

Paramount Plus Cyber Week deal: Get Paramount+ Essential for $1.99/month for 3 months ($59.99 billed annually). Or, get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $3.99/month for 3 months ($119.99 billed annually). At $10 a month for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, this Cyber Week streaming deal makes streaming your favorite shows, movies and sports the best value.

This limited-time offer ends Dec. 3, 2023. This holiday streaming deal is only available to new and former subscribers.

The Walmart+ shopping subscription service includes access to the Paramount+ Essentials tier (with live NFL games such as this one), a $60 per year value. Walmart+ subscribers also get discounts on gasoline at Mobil and Exxon stations, access to special members-only deals, same-day home delivery from your local store and more.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year. Tap the button below to learn all the benefits of Walmart+, and to start your 30-day free trial.

Why we like Walmart+:

Walmart+ members get access to this game through the Paramount+ streaming service.

You can get groceries delivered to your home quickly without paying Instacart-like markups.

Early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals reduces holiday shopping stress.

You can make returns from home -- Walmart will pick them up for you. (Restrictions apply; must be present for pickup.)

You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games, all without a cable subscription.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

FuboTV is running a (rare!) deal. For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. (You'll save $20 off your first and second months.)

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

You can watch college football with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 per month for the college football season.

Watch NCAA football live with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon

If you're cutting the cord to your cable company, you're not alone; in fact, you are in luck. You can still watch the NFL on TV with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDYC channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

Anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch college football without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable (or your cable company gets in a squabble with a network).

This amplified digital antenna can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, FOX, Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It received signals 360 degrees and delivers a high-quality picture in 4K, UHD and 1080 HDTV, top-tier sound and features a 16-foot digital coax cable. This Amazon best selling antenna is currently on sale for $29 with coupon at Amazon, reduced from $34.

The 2023 NCAA college football season: Championship week

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Important dates for the 2023 college football season:

The 13-week 2023 college football season runs from Aug. 27 through Dec. 9.

Two semifinal games, the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, are scheduled for New Year's Day (Monday, January 1, 2024).

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

It's Championship Week in NCAA college football. Week 13 of the 2023 NCAA college football season marked the end of the line for top teams like Ohio State and teams with high hopes like UCLA, USC and Oregon State. Week 14 brings eight championship games, with OSO notably absent from the schedule.

The biggest story of the 2023 NCAA college football season was the Colorado Buffaloes, their superstar new head coach Deion Sanders (aka "Coach Prime") making headlines before his team ever played a snap. For all of Prime's bravado, and the team's strong 3-0 start, the Buffaloes season ended with a whimper (and the loss of two top-tier quarterback prospects). The Buffaloes' 4-8 record doesn't bode well, but Prime's first season in Colorado will be seen as an undeniable success (the Buffaloes were 1-11 in 2022), its ticket sales, school profile and recruiting on the rise.

As the 2023 NCAA college football regular season comes to a close, so does the Pac-12 as we know it. In July 2022, UCLA and USC finally agreed on something. The frenemy rivals would both leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big Ten in 2024. This summer, Colorado announced it would return to the Big 12. Since then, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah announced an exodus from the Pac-12 to the Big-12 at the end of the 2023 season. University of Washington and University of Oregon are also ditching the Pac-12 for the Big 10. Cal Berkeley and Stanford later announced they'd join the ACC, leaving OSU and WSU remaining. The Pac-2 seems unlikely, but what will become of the former Pac-12 remains to be seen.

