How to watch the third Republican presidential debate of 2023

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: A bicyclist pedals past the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County as preparation are made for the third Republican Presidential Primary Debate to be held there on November 06, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

You've heard a lot about the third Republican presidential debate, but you may not know where you can watch the debate, the debate channel or if it's going to be a live debate. That's where we come in. The experts at CBS Essentials have all the information on how you can watch the GOP debate tomorrow.

The third Republican presidential debate will be held Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Miami. The debate will air live at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and will be moderated by "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker and "The Hugh Hewitt Show" host Hugh Hewitt.

Where to watch the third Republican presidential debate

There are a few ways you can watch the third Republican presidential debate tomorrow. The debate will air live on NBC, as well as NBC's streaming and digital platforms, including Peacock. Most cable TV packages include NBC. You can also watch the debate on Sling TV, which includes local news, plus access to your favorite NFL games and so much more.

Stream the debate on Sling TV for half price

Sling TV offers access to local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), NFL Network and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included. It's our top low-cost streaming pick for replacing your cable TV subscription.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.



Stream the debate on Peacock for $6

If you'd like to join Peacock to watch the live GOP debate, it's $6 per month right now.

A Peacock membership not only unlocks access to the third Republican presidential debate, you'll also be able to view Peacock originals, hit movies, current shows including the "Real Housewives" franchise, live sports such as Big Ten Football, plus 50 always-on channels.

Who will be participating in the third Republican presidential debate?

Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott participate in the second Republican primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Sept. 27, 2023, in Simi Valley, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

As reported, the requirements for the third debate of the 2024 Republican presidential primary will be more challenging to meet than the second. Candidates will have to reach 4% in multiple polls, and must have 70,000 unique donors to earn a spot in the debate. Several campaigns have said that they qualify to debate on Nov. 8, 2023.

The GOP hasn't confirmed the qualified participants for Wednesday's debate, but several campaigns have said they've satisfied the marks, including former Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence has dropped out of the race.

Donald Trump will not attend the GOP debate. Instead, Trump plans to hold a rally in Hialeah, FL, a 30-minute drive from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, where his competitors will be gathering. Trump's campaign has said that he sees no value in participating in the debate, citing his substantial polling lead.

