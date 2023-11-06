When is the third Republican presidential debate? See the date, time and details for the GOP showdown

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, argues a point with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, right, between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, during a Republican presidential primary debate. Mark J. Terrill / AP

Get ready for another Republican debate ahead of the 2024 presidential election. If you plan on tuning in, there are a few things you need to know ahead of the third Republican presidential debate of 2023.

You may be wondering: When is the debate? Who will be appearing? Where can I watch the Republican debate? And will there be another Republican debate after this? The experts at CBS Essentials have all the information on the next Republican debate of 2023 (and beyond).

When is the third Republican presidential debate?

The third Republican presidential debate will be held Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Miami. The debate will air at 8 p.m. ET and will be moderated by "Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker and "The Hugh Hewitt Show" host Hugh Hewitt.

As reported, the requirements for the third debate of the 2024 Republican presidential primary will be more challenging to meet than the second. Candidates will have to reach 4% in multiple polls, and must have 70,000 unique donors to earn a spot in the debate. Several campaigns have said that they qualify to debate on Nov. 8, 2023.

Who will be participating in the third Republican presidential debate?

Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott participate in the second Republican primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Sept. 27, 2023, in Simi Valley, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The GOP hasn't confirmed the qualified participants for Wednesday's debate, but several campaigns have said they've satisfied the marks, including former Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence has dropped out of the race.

Former President Donald Trump skipped the first Republican debate and was absent from the second one, too. In September, a Trump campaign spokesperson said that Trump will not be attending the third debate.

Where to watch the third Republican presidential debate

The debate will air live on NBC, as well as NBC's streaming and digital platforms, including Peacock.

If your cable TV package doesn't include the channel, or if you don't have an active cable TV subscription, you can also watch the debate on Sling TV.

