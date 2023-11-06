How to watch tonight's Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets game on Monday Night Football

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers swings his hair back prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers face the New York Jets tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Chargers defense is showing signs of improvement, but will it be enough to thwart the Jets efforts to win their fourth straight win? Keep reading for all the ways you can watch the Chargers vs. Jets game.

How to watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets Monday Night Football game

The Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup between the Chargers and the Jets will be played on Nov. 6 at 8:15 p.m ET (5:15 p.m. PT). The game will air on ABC and ESPN.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets game without cable

While most cable packages include ESPN, it's easy to watch the game if ESPN isn't included in your cable subscription, or if you don't have cable at all.

Stream the game on Sling TV for half price

ESPN is included in many cable TV packages. If you have don't have cable TV that includes NBC, ABC, Fox or ESPN, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live NFL football this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, FOX and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

That plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets game free with FuboTV

You can also catch the game on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's games.

To watch the NFL without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. Fox, so you know, offers Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox"; while ESPN is the home of "Monday Night Football." ABC airs some "MNF" games, too.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. FuboTV starts at $75 per month for the Pro tier (includes NFL Network); the $100 per month Ultimate tier includes NFL RedZone.

Top features of FuboTV:

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network; the Ultimate tier includes 289 channels, including NFL RedZone.

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of DVR recording.

Watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets game on Hulu + Live TV

You can watch the NFL, including the NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including both Fox and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live NFL preseason games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month.

Watch and replay the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets game on your phone with NFL+

If you want to catch the game on your phone -- and all the amazing football ahead this season -- check out NFL+. The premium streaming service, starting at $40 per year (or $7 per month), offers access to NFL Network. And yes, that includes games being broadcast out-of-market. To boost your NFL experience even further, you can upgrade to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch up to eight NFL games simultaneously. A seven-day, free trial is available.

Top features of NFL+:

You get access to all NFL preseason games, including those that are out of market.

NFL+ lets you watch stream local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet, but not your TV.

Includes the NFL Network (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it's a good option for those who are looking to stream football on the go.

2023 NFL Season Week 9 Schedule



The 2023 NFL Season Week 9 schedule is below. All times listed ET. The game you see broadcast locally will depend on your geographical area.

Thursday, Nov. 2

Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 5

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network live from Germany)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1.00 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams vs Green Bay Packers, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders vs. New England Patriots, 1:00 p.m. (Fox)

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints, 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

NY Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 6

LA Chargers vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN)

Storylines we're following in the 2023 NFL season

Important dates to remember:

The 2023 NFL regular season runs today through Jan. 7, 2024.

Playoffs are scheduled for January 13 through Jan. 28, 2004.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens of the Green Bay Packers Getty Images

What happens in Vegas... Toward the end of the 2022-2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr before trading him to the New Orleans Saints. Signing former Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo brought hope to Vegas, Jimmy's Super Bowl experience a bonus for long-suffered Raiders fans. This week after the team's 3-5 start, owner Marc Davis fired head coach Josh McDaniels, fired GM Dave Ziegler and benched Garoppolo. Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams had previously expressed his disappointment his production. Now, all eyes are on Vegas and which quarterback and head coach they'll gamble on next.

WAGs in the stands: Pop princess Taylor Swift's very public romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made being a WAG (wives and girlfriends of athletes) cool again. Not since supermodel Gisele Bündchen first starting dating former husband Tom Brady has an athlete's partner garnered so much attention. But with Olympian Simone Biles in the stands (her husband Jonathan Owens plays for the Green Bay Packers), this season's action has sometimes been as interesting in the stands as it has on the field.

Uh-oh, 49ers: Brock Purdy silenced naysayers last season when he took over after both QBs Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffered season-ending injuries. Coach Shanahan traded Lance and gave Purdy the starting job this season with little trepidation that the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft had what it takes. The team remained undefeated until back-to-back losses in Weeks 6 and 7. Deebo, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle have battled injuries all season, but Shanahan is going to need them in the game if he wants to keep Niners fans from pivoting from Team Purdy to another team. The Niners have lost their last three games and face the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

