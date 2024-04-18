Timberwolves play Suns in first round of playoffs: What you need to know

MINNEAPOLIS — Fresh off of one of the best regular seasons in franchise history, the Minnesota Timberwolves are preparing for a playoff matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

The No. 3 seed Wolves and No. 6 seed Suns will kick off their series on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know about the first round showdown.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. - APRIL 2024: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacted after a non-call on Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the first quarter. The Minnesota Timberwolves faced the Phoenix Suns in an NBA basketball game Sunday afternoon, April 14, 2024 at Target Center in Minneapolis. Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via Getty Images

What is the Timberwolves' playoff schedule?

As the higher seed, the Wolves will host the Suns to start the series. Here's the full schedule:

• Game 1: Suns at Timberwolves; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

• Game 2: Suns at Timberwolves; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

• Game 3: Timberwolves at Suns; Friday, April 26, 9:30 p.m.

• Game 4: Timberwolves at Suns; Sunday, April 28, 9:30 p.m.

• Game 5 (if needed): Suns at Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (time TBD)

• Game 6 (if needed): Timberwolves at Suns; Thursday, May 2 (time TBD)

• Game 7 (if needed): Suns at Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (time TBD)

Are the Wolves healthy?

With the return of Karl-Anthony Towns just before the end of the regular season, the Wolves are heading into the playoffs with all of their starters good to go.

Towns missed 18 games with a knee injury over the final stretch of the season. Jaden McDaniels was out for a few games early in the season, but no other Wolves starters missed significant time. Towns, McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards are all healthy for the postseason.

How did the Wolves do against the Suns this season?

The Timberwolves went 0-3 against the Suns during the regular season — two losses on the road and one at home. Towns was out for one of those games.

The Suns beat the Wo

lves by double digits each time.

Who are the Suns' best players?

The Suns are led by two of the league's best scorers, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. In the first Wolves-Suns matchup this season, they scored 31 points each in a 133-115 win for Phoenix.

Bradley Beal, the Suns' third option, destroyed the Wolves in the final game of the season, scoring 36 points on 74% shooting. He made all six of his three-point attempts.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for the Wolves' first two home games have gone on sale and are still available. They start at $74.

Tickets for a potential game five at Target Center will go on sale Friday.

Naz Reid?

Naz Reid.

David Berding / Getty Images