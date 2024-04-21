How to watch today's Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoff game: Game 1 Livestream options, start time

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on April 09, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are on as the Milwaukee Bucks face the Indiana Pacers in Round 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The first playoff matchup in 24 years between the two Central Division rivals, today's game features two of the league's top six offenses.

Giannis Antekokounmpo will not play in today's game, so Milwaukee will need all hands on deck to take down the Pacers. Sure to be an exciting playoff game, keep reading to find out how and when to watch the Pacers vs. Bucks game tonight.

How and when to watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoff game

Game 1 of the NBA Playoff series between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks game will be played on Sunday, April 21, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). The game will air on TNT and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Pacers vs. Bucks game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry TNT or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's game. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's Pacers vs. Milwaukee game live. (Note that streaming options will require an internet service provider.)

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's NBA playoff game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's game, you'll need a subscription to the Orange tier, which includes TNT and ESPN. For access to more NBA playoff games, upgrade to the Orange + Blue tier (recommended), which includes the games played on ABC.

The Orange tier is normally $40 per month, but Sling TV has an offer for new subscribers where you can get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. There's also an NBA playoffs package deal where you can save $30 when you pre-pay for three months of service on any tier. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired live sports, including the NFL. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, ESPN, TNT and TBS.

Sling TV includes TNT, a channel you don't get on Fubo

You get access to NFL games airing on ESPN next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks game live for free



You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks series schedule

Below are the game times, dates and networks airing each game of the Pacers vs. Bucks series. All times Eastern.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 27, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will start April 20.

First round schedule

Below are the dates, times and networks airing each game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Heat vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1:00 p.m. ET on ABC)

• Game 2: Heat vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Heat; Saturday, April 27 (6:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN)

• Game 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7:00 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7:00 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1:00 p.m. on ESPN)

• Game 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1:00 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Game 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves

Game 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TBD)*

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

Conference semifinals schedule

The conference semifinals will begin May 6-7, but can move up to May 4-5 if the prior round's series ends early.

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6, airing on ABC.