How to watch today's Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks NBA Playoff game: Livestream options, more

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at the United Center on April 09, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Long-suffering New York Knicks fans might finally have something to look forward to. Jalen Brunson and Co. are headed to the 2024 NBA Playoffs, facing the Philadelphia 76ers today for the first game of their Round 1 series.

Keep reading for all the ways you catch watch the Sixers vs. Knicks game, even if you don't have cable.

How and when to watch the 76ers vs. Knicks game

Game 1 of the NBA playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks will be played on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. PT). The game will air on ESPN and stream on SlingTV and the platforms featured below.

How to watch the 76ers vs. Knicks game without cable

If your cable subscription doesn't carry ESPN or you've cut the cord with your cable company, you can still watch today's game. Below are the platforms on which you can watch today's Sixers vs. Knicks game live.

One of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's game, you'll need a subscription to the Orange tier, which includes ESPN. For access to more NBA playoff games, upgrade to the Orange + Blue tier, which includes your local ABC, NBC and Fox affiliates' live feeds.

The Orange tier is normally $40 per month, but Sling TV has an offer for new subscribers where you can get your first month for $15. The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired live sports, including the NFL. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Fubo or Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange tier:

There are 32 channels to watch in total, including ESPN, TNT and TBS.

You get access to NFL games airing on ESPN next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch today's game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC and ESPN, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the NBA Playoffs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes 195 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the 76ers vs. Knicks game live for free

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the New York Knicks keeps the loose ball in bounds during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on April 14, 2024 in New York City. Elsa/Getty Images

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will start April 20.

First round schedule

Below are the dates, times and networks airing each game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Heat vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1:00 p.m. ET on ABC)

• Game 2: Heat vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Heat; Saturday, April 27 (6:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN)

• Game 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7:00 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7:00 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1:00 p.m. on ESPN)

• Game 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1:00 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

= If necessary

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Game 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves

Game 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)* Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)* Game 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Conference semifinals schedule

The conference semifinals will begin May 6-7, but can move up to May 4-5 if the prior round's series ends early.

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6, airing on ABC.