How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA Playoff game: Livestream options, more

It's James vs. Jokic as the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers face off against the No. 2 Denver Nuggets today in game one of their NBA playoff series.

Keep reading to discover all the ways you can watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game, even without cable.

How and when to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game

Game 1 of the NBA playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT). You can watch the game on ABC and stream it on the platforms featured below.

How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers NBA game without cable

While most cable packages include ABC, it's easy to watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game if ABC isn't included in your cable TV subscription, or if you don't have cable at all. Your best options for watching are below. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

If you don't have cable TV that includes ABC, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream today's game is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch today's game, you'll need a subscription to the Blue tier. The streamer also offers access to ESPN with the Orange + Blue plan, allowing you to watch more NBA playoff games this season.

The Blue tier is normally $45 per month, but Sling TV has an offer for new subscribers where you can get your first month for $20. The Orange + Blue tier costs $35 for your first month, and $60 per month after that. You can cancel anytime.

Note: Because Sling TV doesn't carry CBS, you won't be able to watch CBS-aired live sports, including the NFL. If you're looking for one live TV streaming platform to watch all your favorite sports, we suggest a subscription to Fubo or Hulu + Live TV.

Top features of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including ABC, ESPN and TNT, all of which are airing NBA playoff games.

You get access to NFL games airing on ESPN next season at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You can also catch today's game on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to ABC and ESPN, in addition to almost every NFL game next season.

To watch the NBA Playoffs without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NBA basketball, you'll have access to NFL football, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports fans will want to consider adding on the $7.99 per month Fubo Extra package, which includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, Tennis Channel, SEC Network and more channels with live games. Or upgrade to the Fubo Elite tier and get all the Fubo Extra channels, plus the ability to stream in 4K, starting at $90 per month ($70 for the first month).

Top features of FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with Fubo, you can cancel anytime.

The Pro tier includes 195 channels, so there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fubo includes most channels you'll need to watch live sports, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, tablet and other devices.

Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers game live for free

You can watch today's game with the Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle features 95 channels, including ABC, TNT, local network affiliates and ESPN. It also includes the ESPN+ streaming service. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch today's game, the 2024 NBA playoffs, MLB this season and network-aired NFL games next season with Hulu + Live TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It's priced at $77 after a three-day free trial.

Watch the Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game live with a digital HDTV antenna

You can also watch today's Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game with an affordable indoor antenna, which pulls in local over-the-air HDTV channels such as CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and more. Here's the kicker: There's no monthly charge.

For anyone living in partially blocked-off area (those near mountains or first-floor apartments), a digital TV antenna may not pick up a good signal -- or any signal at all. But for many homes, a digital TV antenna provides a seriously inexpensive way to watch NBA basketball without paying a cable company. Indoor TV antennas can also provide some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This amplified digital antenna with a 300-mile range can receive hundreds of HD TV channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and can filter out cellular and FM signals. It delivers a high-quality picture in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and features an 18-foot digital coax cable.

2024 NBA Playoffs: Full playoff schedule

The first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs will start April 20.

First round schedule

Below are the dates, times and networks airing each game of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. All times Eastern.

Eastern Conference

(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) Miami Heat

• Game 1: Heat vs. Celtics; Sunday, April 21 (1:00 p.m. ET on ABC)

• Game 2: Heat vs. Celtics; Wednesday, April 24 (7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Celtics vs. Heat; Saturday, April 27 (6:00 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Celtics vs. Heat; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Celtics vs. Heat; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Heat vs. Celtics; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) Philadelphia 76ers

• Game 1: 76ers vs. Knicks; Saturday, April 20 (6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN)

• Game 2: 76ers vs. Knicks; Monday, April 22 (7:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Knicks vs. 76ers; Thursday, April 25 (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 4: Knicks vs. 76ers; Sunday, April 28 (1:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Knicks vs. 76ers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: 76ers vs. Knicks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers

• Game 1: Pacers vs. Bucks; Sunday, April 21 (7:00 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 2: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 23 (8:30 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 3: Bucks vs. Pacers; Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

• Game 4: Bucks vs. Pacers; Sunday, April 28 (7:00 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Bucks vs. Pacers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pacers vs. Bucks; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(4) Cleveland vs. (5) Orlando

• Game 1: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Saturday, April 20 (1:00 p.m. on ESPN)

• Game 2: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Monday, April 22 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 3: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Thursday, April 25 (7:00 p.m. on NBA TV)

• Game 4: Cavaliers vs. Magic; Saturday, April 27 (1:00 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Magic vs. Cavaliers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Western Conference

(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) New Orleans Pelicans

• Game 1: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Sunday, April 21 (9:30 p.m. ET on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 2: Pelicans vs. Thunder; Wednesday, April 24 (9:30 p.m. on TNT, TruTV)

• Game 3: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Saturday, April 27 (3:30 p.m. on TNT)

• Game 4: Thunder vs. Pelicans; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

• Game 5: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Thunder vs. Pelicans; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Pelicans vs. Thunder; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary



(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) Los Angeles Lakers

• Game 1: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, April 20 (8:00 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 (10:00 p.m. on Spectrum Sportsnet+)

• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 (8:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; TBD (TBD, TBD)*

= If necessary

(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns

Game 1: Suns vs. Timberwolves

Game 2: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 23 (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Friday, April 26 (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT)

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Sunday, April 28 (9:30 p.m. ET, TNT) Game 5: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Suns vs. Timberwolves; Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)* Game 6: Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Timberwolves vs. Suns; Thursday, May 2 (TBD, TBD)* Game 7: Suns vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 4 (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

(4) LA Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

• Game 1: Mavericks vs. Clippers; Sunday, April 21 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 2: Mavericks vs. Clippers, Tuesday, April 23 (10:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 3: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Friday, April 26 (8:00 p.m. on Clippervision)

• Game 4: Clippers vs. Mavericks, Sunday, April 28 (3:30 p.m. on ABC)

• Game 5: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

• Game 7: Mavericks vs. Clippers, TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* = If necessary

Conference semifinals schedule

The conference semifinals will begin May 6-7, but can move up to May 4-5 if the prior round's series ends early.

Conference finals schedule

The conference finals will begin May 21-22, but can move up to May 19-20 if the prior round's series ends early.

NBA Finals schedule

The 2024 NBA Finals will begin June 6, airing on ABC.

Sunday, June 9: Game 2

Game 2 Wednesday, June 12: Game 3

Game 3 Friday, June 14: Game 4

Game 4 Monday, June 17: Game 5 (if necessary)

Game 5 (if necessary) Thursday, June 20: Game 6 (if necessary)

Game 6 (if necessary) Sunday, June 23: Game 7 (if necessary)

