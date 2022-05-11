How to watch 'Joe Pickett'

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spectrum

"Joe Pickett," the most-viewed Spectrum Originals series ever, is coming to Paramount+. The Wyoming-set crime drama's complete first season will be available to stream on Paramount+, starting Sunday, May 15, 2022. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about "Joe Pickett."

The Paramount Television Studios-produced "Joe Pickett" is a modern Western and crime drama based on author C.J. Box's bestselling Joe Pickett novels. It stars Michael Dorman as the franchise's titular hero. In the show's first season, Joe finds himself in the thick of a murder mystery when a poacher who had it out for the game warden's family turns up dead. Julianna Guill and Sharon Lawrence co-star.

If you haven't binge-watched the series yet, then it's time to get get busy: The show has been renewed for Season 2. That means more episodes are on their way!

Keep reading to find out where you can watch "Joe Pickett."

Spectrum

When does 'Joe Pickett' come out?

This is a bit of a trick question. "Joe Picket," you see, already is out. The show's 10-episode first season premiered on Spectrum in December 2021. But unless you're a Spectrum subscriber (something that, depending on your address, may not even be an option), then you haven't had a chance to watch it. That all changes on Sunday, May 15, 2022, when Season 1 of "Joe Pickett" becomes available to stream on Paramount+.

Where to watch 'Joe Pickett'

If you're a Spectrum subscriber, then look for "Joe Pickett," along with other Spectrum Originals shows, on that platform. If you're not a Spectrum subscriber, or, if you don't live in an area where Spectrum is offered, then you'll want to check out "Joe Pickett" on Paramount+. Starting Sunday, May 15, 2022, the show's entire first season will be available on the streamer. (And, by the by, there's no rule that says you can't be a subscriber to both Spectrum and Paramount+.)

Spectrum has renewed "Joe Pickett" for a second season. You'll be able to find Season 1 of "Joe Pickett" on Paramount+ as of May 15.

"Joe Pickett," streaming May 15 on Paramount+

How to stream 'Joe Pickett' on Paramount+

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers: There's the $5-a-month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded option with ads; and, there's the $10-a-month "Premium Plan," which, yup, costs more, but delivers ad-free content.

Paramount+ offers a one-week, free-trial period. This means you can sign up, and binge-watch "Joe Pickett" and other new Paramount+ titles risk-free.

The best TV deals right now

Looking to upgrade your viewing experience at home so you can watch "Joe Pickett," along with all the latest streaming shows and movies, in style? Keep reading to check out the best deals on 4K TVs, plus recommendations on a streaming stick and even a TV cabinet.

Samsung's 'The Frame' QLED 4K smart TV 2022

Samsung

The latest edition of "The Frame" uses a matte, anti-reflection display. The 1-inch-thick screen can stream all your favorite TV shows and movies in 4K resolution, and then seamlessly transition to Art Mode to display your favorite paintings and photographs.

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000

75" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED TV 2022, $3,000

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV: $3,000

Samsung

A premium Samsung TV can cost a lot, especially when it's something like Samsung QN900A Neo TV. The set boasts 8K resolution, AI upscaling, a Quantum LED panel -- and a massive, 65-inch screen. It's no wonder it lists for $5,000. Luckily, Samsung has a great deal right now that knocks a hefty $2,000 off the price, bringing it down to $3,000.

65" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $3,000 (reduced from $5,000)

75" Samsung QN900A Neo QLED TV, $4,000 (reduced from $7,000)

Best Samsung TV deal right now: 58" Samsung class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR: $478

Samsung via Walmart

This 58-inch LED smart 4K TV from Samsung features a processor that can upscale your favorite HD shows and streams.

Samsung 58" class 4K Crystal UHD LED smart TV with HDR, $478 (regularly $600)

Roku Express: $24 (save $6)

Roku via Amazon

The Roku Express is an affordable option for people with older TVs, or for those who don't like the operating system on their current TV. It keeps things simple with HD picture quality, a standard remote and HDMI cable, plus standard wireless connectivity. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

"I finally decided to buy one to help keep my TV relevant," a verified customer of the Roku Express wrote on the Amazon site. "Most of the apps from my 2011 model TV don't work anymore and it was limited in functionality. I wish I bought one of these years ago."

Roku Express, $24 (reduced from $30)

Charmma TV cabinet

Walmart

This affordable TV cabinet from Walmart, reminiscent of an Ikea find, has three sliding drawers for storage. This white TV stand measures 47.2 inches long by 13.4 inches wide, and offers a clean, modern look.

(You can see more of our favorite TV stand options here.)

Charmma TV cabinet, $153

