How to watch 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," premiering May 5 on Paramount+, stars Anson Mount (center) as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck (left) as Spock and Rebecca Romijn (right) as Una. Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Move over Kirk -- Christopher Pike is the captain now. In "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," a spinoff of "Star Trek: Discovery" and prequel to "Star Trek: The Original Series," "Star Trek" fans are getting a glimpse of the U.S.S. Enterprise under the command of Captain Christopher Pike. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," streaming May 5 on Paramount+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" finds actor Anson Mount reprising his "Discovery" role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to his ranch back on Earth after having caught a glimpse of the grim future that fans know awaits him in "The Original Series." But when the Starfleet standout learns that one of his former crew members desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" sees the return of other familiar faces from "Discovery," too, including Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck. Keep reading to find out more about how to watch this new "Star Trek" series, streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

When does 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' come out?



"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" premieres May 5, 2022, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Where to watch 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'



The latest chapter in the "Star Trek" universe is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+.

How to stream 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Paramount+ has two subscriber tiers -- the $5-per-month "Essential Plan," a budget-minded tier with ads, and the $10-per-month "Premium Plan," which is ad free. Paramount+ offers a one-week, free-trial period, so if you were thinking of trying the platform, you can watch "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and other new Paramount+ titles risk free.

