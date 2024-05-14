The 5 trendiest finds at Sam's Club in May 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Sam's Club.

Member's Mark toffee coconut cashews, one of Sam's Club's trending items of May 2024, will only be available for a limited time. Sam's Club

We're obsessed with warehouse stores here at CBS Essentials -- they offer all the essentials (and luxuries!) your family needs at an excellent value. But did you know that Sam's Club is an especially good store for discovering new and trendy products to level up your home and family life so you can have the best Memorial Day weekend ever?

Want to know what's hot at Sam's Club in May 2024? The retailer has a Trending Items page showcasing all the hottest finds of the month. You'll find the latest viral products, must-see tech drops from the hottest brands, cost-saving lookalikes and unexpected finds bound to make you say "wow!"

Read on to discover our top Sam's Club Trending Item picks for May 2024, or tap the button below to view the full collection of trending items. Remember, this list will change with time, so be sure to stop back at Sam's Club website regularly so you can be the first to score the next new find.

To shop Sam's Club trending item collection, you'll need to be a Sam's Club member. If you're not a member yet, we have good news: There's a Sam's Club membership deal that will save you 50% on your first year. Sign up now through July 31, 2024 and you'll pay just $25. (A Club level membership to Sam's Club is normally $50 per year.)

There's also a deal on Sam's Club Plus memberships if you want to start earning a 2% reward on your purchases (among other great perks). Normally $110, your first year of Sam's Club Plus membership is just $70.

The trendiest finds at Sam's Club this month

From Memorial Day grilling essentials to a reviewer-loved snack that's only available for a limited time, here are our favorite trending finds at Sam's Club in May. Wondering what items have been trending in the past? Check out our coverage of the trendiest Sam's Club finds of April 2024.

Celebrate Memorial Day with the best Wagyu steak you'll ever have

Sam's Club

If your Memorial Day plans include firing up the grill, this Sam's Club find is not to be missed. The retailer is offering a pack of two 10.5-ounce Japanese Wagyu New York strip steaks for $200. The highly-trimmed steaks are graded A5, which is the absolute best quality Wagyu available in terms of texture, firmness, yield and coloring. The rich marbling of this Wagyu steak is nothing short of incredible.

Yes, it's a lot of money to spend on a steak, but according to Sam's Club reviewers, it's worth the splurge. "The most tender steak I've ever had," says one verified buyer. "An A5 steak is like something you've never tasted before. It has really good flavor and all but it is so tender it almost doesn't have the texture of beef."

LG's new touchscreen-in-a-briefcase is the ultimate travel companion

Sam's Club

We love discovering new tech via Sam's Club trending items page -- especially tech that's unlike anything we've never seen before. And we guarantee you've never seen anything quite like LG's new StanbyME Go briefcase-design touchscreen. It's a massive 27-inch tablet housed in a hard-sided briefcase with an especially bright and adaptive screen for outdoor use.

Content looks and sounds great thanks to the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos 3 technology that's baked in. The LG StanbyME Go features four speakers with 20 watts of power. You can use it in landscape mode to watch movies, rotate it 90 degress to browse social media or lay it flat to play interactive boardgames.

The new tech is sure to be a hit at your Memorial Day party, on your next camping trip, at a tailgate event or at the beach -- really, anywhere you and the family want entertainment on the go. The built-in battery gives you 3 hours of usage.

Want to give LG's new tech a try? Sam's Club is currently offering a $200 discount on the LG StanbyME Go through May 27.

Sam's Club has the ultimate budget patio upgrade for spring

Sam's Club

Enjoy more time outdoors this spring by adding a new seating area to your patio or balcony. The Member's Mark Cafe Collection steel table and chairs are the ideal balance of quality and price, according to Sam's Club reviewers. (The table and chairs are sold separately.)

"Sturdy, relatively inexpensive, solidly built table," says one verified buyer. "Couldn't be easier to assemble. Considering buying another one. Definitely recommended."

The table measures 31.5 inches in diameter and comes in three weather-resistant finishes: teal, black and red. It features a hole for a patio umbrella. It seats up to four. Regularly $90, you can get the table at the new lower price of $75.

The table is designed to pair with these Member's Mark chairs. They feature soft curves for comfort and an attractive stamped leaf cutout pattern. You can find them in the same weather-resistant colors as the table.

Regularly $100, a two-pack of chairs is available at a new lower price of $80.

These toffee coconut cashews are a 4.7-star-rated taste sensation

Sam's Club

Sam's Club members are going absolutely wild for these Member's Mark toffee coconut cashews in a 23-ounce resealable tub. They're the perfect balance between sweet and savory.

If you want to give them a try, add them to your cart today. Like many of Sam's Club trendiest treats, these toffee coconut cashews are a limited-time offering.

Satisified Sam's Club reviewers are already begging the chain to make them a regular offering -- they're just that good. "Please bring these back," says one. "So sad they are limited-time only."

Says another verified buyer: "This product is wonderful! So tasty. It was gone in one day."

Turn your Memorial Day BBQ into a pizza cookout

Sam's Club

Give your Memorial Day guests and unexpected treat by adding pizza to the menu. The Member's Mark 12-inch portable rotating gas pizza oven reaches temperatures up to 900 degrees (with 25 minutes of preheat) -- high enough to get the perfect pizza crust in less than a minute. You simply can't make pizza this good or authentic in a conventional oven.

It gets high marks from Sam's Club customers: The portable pizza oven is rated 4.2 stars.

One Sam's Club reviewer says, "This was a great buy! We bought this for a pizza-themed party and this pizza maker was the star of the show. The coolest functionality was the fact that it rotates."

The Member's Mark 12-inch portable rotating propane pizza oven is available in black or red. It's regularly $200, but you can pick one up ahead of Memorial Day weekend for just $150 after $50 instant savings. Hurry, this deal ends May 23.

Join Sam's Club for $25 in May

Not a Sam's Club member yet? Great news: Sam's Club is offering a membership deal right now. New members can join at the Club level for just $25 for your first year. That's a savings of 50% off the usual $50 yearly membership fee. (Note that you'll need to be a new Sam's Club member, and you'll need to agree to auto-renew.)

This is a limited-time offer, it ends July 31, 2024. So tap the button below to sign up for Sam's Club now at the discounted $25 rate.

Why you should upgrade to Sam's Club Plus



There are a lot of perks to a Sam's Club membership, but there are even more when you upgrade to Sam's Club Plus. You'll get free shipping for online orders, free curbside pickup, 2% back on qualifying purchases (up to $500 back per year), free select generic prescriptions and 20% off eyeglasses. Sam's Club Plus members can also shop sales before other Sam's Club members. Terms apply. (See the Sam's Club site for more details.)

The warehouse retailer also has a deal for customers who want to become Sam's Club Plus members. Right now, you can get $40 off a Sam's Club Plus membership. That brings the annual price down to $70.

Again, note that you'll need to be a new member and agree to auto-renew to score this deal.