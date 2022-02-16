The best TV deals to shop right now for Presidents' Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find out what TV is right for you, and score it at a discount. Getty Images

Whether you want to upgrade your TV setup for watching the Olympics or streaming the latest shows on Amazon Prime Video, there are plenty of big-screen TVs on sale right now. Find a wide variety at stores from Best Buy to Amazon. There are smart TVs with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, object-tracking sound and more features available -- all at prices that may surprise you.

Apart from wanting to find an amazing deal, you may be wondering where to even start when it comes to picking out a new TV. Is Amazon's Fire 4-Series TV a good option for you? Or should you be looking at something more along the lines of the Samsung's 8K TVs? Is the right TV for you waiting at the Samsung Presidents' Day TV sales event? Learn more below, as well as in the CBS Essentials TV shopping guide.

Ahead, the best TV deals available now.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV: $900

Samsung

This QLED TV offers a 4K resolution thanks to its machine-based learning AI. This smart TV also has next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's compatible with most voice assistants.

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K smart TV, $900 (regularly $1,100)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,000

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not watching it. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: Colors on this TV will be more vivid and true-to-life.)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

65" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,000)

75" Samsung 4K smart TV: $950

Samsung

The 75-inch Samsung LED TV has low lag rates and minimized blur. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

75" Samsung 4K smart TV, $950 (reduced from $1,000)

55'' Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED: $1,298

Samsung

The Samsung 4K Neo QLED has top-of-the-line features, including a premium audio technology called object-tracking sound (OTS). With OTS, your television analyzes the action on screen and tries to replicate a surround-sound experience without any external speakers. The Samsung 4K Neo QLED also features a built-in Alexa assistant.

55" Samsung QN85A 4K Neo QLED, $1,298 (reduced from $1,600)

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV: $2,700

Samsung via Amazon

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV features 8K resolution, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for a colorful and luminous picture, and an anti-reflection layer that minimizes glare and reduces unwanted distractions.

65" Samsung QN800A 8K Neo QLED TV, $2,700 (reduced from $3,500)

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV: $160

Best Buy

At just 32 inches, this budget-friendly Toshiba TV is suited for small spaces like bedrooms or offices. It runs Amazon's FireTV platform, so you can stream new shows from Hulu, Netflix and more without plugging in extra equipment. You can also watch live TV on this device.

32" Toshiba set (720p) with Fire TV, $160 (reduced from $200)

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in: $380

Amazon

A mid-size television, 55 to 65 inches along the diagonal, is the ideal size for many living rooms. The best viewing distance for a 55-inch 4K TV, such as this model, is between 4.5 and 7 feet.

Amazon Fire 4-Series TV 55" 4K TV with Alexa built in, $380 (reduced from $520)

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: $1,497

Best Buy

If you just need more screen, this 86-inch LG should fill up your space. It has a 4K UHD resolution and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

LG 86" LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,497 (reduced from $1,900)

Related content from CBS Essentials: