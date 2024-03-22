Get an unlocked Google Pixel 8 for $200 off today at the Amazon Big Spring Sale

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Google

Thinking of upgrading your smartphone? Now's a great time to take the plunge. During Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can find all manner of deals from stick vacuums to TVs to laptops to new grills. From March 20 through March 25, there are plenty of discounts to sift through – and this smartphone deal is particularly lucrative.

Right now, you can save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 smartphone at Amazon. The 128GB configuration is just $499, which is 29% off its original price of $699. You can also opt for the 256GB option, which is available for the same discount. It's $559, or 26% off its normal price of $759. You can use this phone with any carrier since it's unlocked, so there's no need to worry about changing your phone service.

Whether you're an Android phone user already or just looking to make the change over from the Apple iPhone, this is one deal you won't want to miss out on. Be sure to add it to your cart quickly and seal the deal before the sale ends – with rapid price fluctuations and a large number of shoppers looking for a deal right now, that could happen quicker than you realize.

Google Pixel 8 smartphone (128GB): $499 (29% off)

Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 is one of the search giant's flagship phones that debuted in October 2023. It's still one of the best Android smartphones of 2024, which makes this $200 discount even more notable.

The Pixel 8 comes with a 6.2-inch display that uses a 120Hz OLED panel for maximum brightness and a smooth refresh rate. On board is Google's Tensor G3 processor, which the phone leverages for its many AI-powered functions, including photo editing, article summaries, smart replies and circle to search with Google AI.

Though the phone in its entirety is a zippy, powerful device, the camera array is one of its biggest draws. It has a high-resolution ultra-wide camera with a variety of editing options and super crisp snapshots. You'll love taking pictures and shooting videos with the Pixel 8.

Right now, get the 128GB version for just $499 at Amazon, which is a $200 discount and 29% off its normal price. It's available in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose colors at this price and storage size.

You can also opt for the 256GB configuration, which is in stock now, also for $200 off. The Hazel colorway is sold out, but it's still available in Obsidian and Rose.