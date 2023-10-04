Google just announced the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Our phone experts reveal if they're worth it

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today, Google announced the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. They're truly impressive and are definitely worthy contenders for best Android smartphone when compared to offerings by Samsung and others. You can pre-order the phones starting today; a number of pre-order offers are available to take advantage of. They will be released on Thursday, October 12.

While all of the Google Pixel smartphones to date have been powerful, affordable, well designed, have impressive cameras and make full use of the Android OS in ways other smartphones cannot, these phones are sadly often overlooked. This is a huge mistake for Android-based phone users.

Not only is Google the driving force behind the Google search engine, YouTube, Google Maps, all of the powerful Google Workspace apps and countless other services millions of people rely on everyday, the company is also the developer of the Android operating system that's used by some of the world's most popular smartphones and tablets. Thus, it makes sense that when developing its own smartphone, it would seamlessly integrate its most powerful apps, tools and services into a device that taps into the true power of the Android OS.

Pre-order Google Pixel 8 or Google Pixel 8 Pro starting today

To promote the launch of the new Google Pixel smartphones, there are some great deals to be found on Amazon and Best When you preorder the Pixel 8 from Amazon, you get a free pair of Google Buds Pro wireless, noise canceling earbuds. Best Buy is offering the same deal, plus up to $800 in trade-in credit with an eligible phone.

If you pre-order the Google Pixel 8 Pro from Amazon or Best Buy, you'll get a Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi version) for free. Again, Best Buy is offering up to $800 in trade-in credit with an eligible phone.

Both the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro phones will be widely available starting next week, on Thursday, October 12. But, if you want to be among the first to get your hands on one, we recommend pre-ordering your phone right away. The Google Pixel 8 starts at $699. The Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro configuration options

The Google Pixel 8 is available in three colors: hazel, obsidian and rose. It comes with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage and can be purchased as an unlocked device or activated with a major carrier, such as AT&T, Verizon or GoogleFi.

Remember, both Amazon and Best Buy are offering Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds free with your pre-order. Here is the pricing:

Google Pixel 8 (128GB, Unlocked) - $699 at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 (128GB, Unlocked) - $699 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 (256GB, Unlocked) - $759 at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 (256GB, Unlocked) - $759 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is also available in three colors: bay, obsidian and porcelain. Internal storage options include 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB. It can be purchased as an unlocked device or activated with a major carrier, such as AT&T, Verizon or GoogleFi. (The 1TB version of the phone is not currently available for pre-order.)

When you pre-order this phone from Amazon or Best Buy, you'll be able to score a new Google Pixel 2 smartwatch for free. Here is the pricing on the Pixel 8 Pro:

Google Pixel 8 key features

Display size: 6.2-inches | Display type: OLED | Display resolution: 1,080 x 2,400 pixels | Display brightness: Up to 2,000 nits | Dimensions: 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches | Operating system: Android 14 | Processor: Google Tensor H3 | Battery life: Up to 24 hours | Water resistance: IP68 | Storage capacity options: 128GB or 256GB | Front camera: 10.5MP | Rear cameras: 50MP wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera

One of the most appealing aspects of the Google Pixel 8 is its design. The phone features an always-on, 6.2-inch Actua (OLED) display that's made from durable materials to avoid cracks and scratches. It features 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution with 428 pixels per inch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a variable refresh rate between 60Hz and 120Hz, along with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. The entire body of the phone (with the exception of the screen of course) features a lavish satin finish. You also get fast wireless or wired charging capabilities and a battery life that's up to 24 hours.

The Google Pixel 8 functions using Google's own Tensor G3 processor and Titan M2 security chip, which incorporates new technology. This allows the phone to better utilize artificial intelligence in conjunction with a wide range of applications and tasks, from taking photos to utilizing Google Assistant.

The Google Pixel 8 is available right now for pre-order and will be widely available starting next week.

Google Pixel 8 (128GB, Unlocked) - $699 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 (256GB, Unlocked) - $759 at Best Buy

Google Pixel 8 Pro key features

Display size: 6.7-inches | Display type: OLED | Display resolution: 1,344 x 2,992 pixels | Display brightness: Up to 2,400 nits | Dimensions: 6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 inches | Operating system: Android 14 | Processor: Google Tensor H3 | Battery life: Up to 24 hours | Water resistance: IP68 | Storage capacity options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB | Front camera: 10.5MP | Rear cameras: 50MP wide camera, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP telephoto (with Super Res Zoom up to 30x)

The Pixel 8 Pro smartphone offers some incredible new features and design elements, starting with a wonderfully bright, 6.7-inch Super Actua (OLED) display. You also get a fully upgraded camera system and a polished aluminum frame with a matte finish on the phone's sides and back. The phone is powered using Google's own Tensor G3 processor, which not only speeds up overall phone performance, but it also allows for AI functionality to be embedded into a wide range of phone features, from call screening and the capabilities of Google Assistant, to photo and video editing.

In conjunction with the sensors people are already familiar with from older Pixel smartphone models, the Pixel 8 Pro introduces a temperature sensor on the back of the phone. At the moment, this can be pointed at something, like a baby bottle, to make sure it's not too hot. Google has applied for FDA approval that may allow this sensor to check human body temperature in the near future.

By combining advanced hardware with a powerful operating system, enhanced apps and the ability for the phone to seamlessly interact with Google's data centers, the Pixel 8 Pro is able to handle tasks that have never before been possible using a smartphone. Google Assistant will be able to handle incoming call screening much more efficiently and will reduce unwanted spam calls by up to 50%. The camera system does an even better job accurately capturing skin tones and extreme detail, even in low light situations or when using the zoom.

When communicating with other people, voice calls will be clearer than ever, with unwanted ambient noise automatically removed. And when using text messaging or email, the Pixel 8 phones will use AI for better spelling, grammar and punctuation correction, while better understanding the context of what's being written to help avoid other types of errors. Google Pixel 8 Pro is an extremely powerful smartphone that offers cutting-edge features not found in the latest Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max or even the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is available right now for pre-order and will be widely available starting next week.

Best new features added to the Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google outlined many of the new and exciting features and capabilities being incorporated into the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones right away, and then through an OS update coming in December.

Here are 15 of the key features our smartphone experts believe help to make these new smartphones a worthwhile investment:

Google has incorporated AI functionality into many phone features and apps in an helpful, secure, intuitive and unobtrusive way. In some cases, users will be able to choose how much and when they want to rely on the AI-based features.

The Google Tensor G3 processor, combined with the Titan M2 security chip, provide smoother, faster and more secure performance, regardless of what either new phone is being used for.

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro features beautifully rounded edges with a selection of new colors.

The always-on displays take full advantage of OLED technology to offer an impressive maximum brightness and a fast refresh rate. The display can showcase more than 16 million colors with extreme clarity and accuracy.

Both models of the new Pixel phones offer up to a 24-hour battery life, which can be expanded to 72 hours using Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The phones offer wireless fast charging capabilities.

Android 14 offers impressive new features.

The new temperature sensor built into the back of the Google Pixel 8 Pro offers some interesting possibilities, from checking the temperature of a baby's bottle, a cooking pan, BBQ or beverage to eventually being able to check and track someone's body temperature.

In terms of photography and videography, the new Best Take feature will make sure everyone in a group photo looks their best, while the Pro Controls feature within the Pixel 8 Pro gives the photographer total control over such things as ISO, shutter speed, focus and more. These features are in addition to improvements to Photo Unblur, Night Sight, Live HDR+, Magic Eraser, Ultra HDR and skin tone capturing capabilities.

The new Magic Audio Eraser feature will give videographers the ability to remove specific (unwanted) sounds from video content, including dogs barking, wind noises and background sounds generated by cars.

A variety of new Magic Editor and Video Boost features are also being incorporated into the phones that will make 4K video content look better, sharper and smoother than ever before possible using a Pixel smartphone.

Features like noise suppression, Call Assist and Auto Call Screening will make using the smartphone as a telephone a much more enjoyable experience. Expect clearer calls, regardless of ambient sounds.

Youwill experience better data sharing between apps and the Internet in ways that make sense and can boost productivity.

Google is working with iFixIt to offer DIY repair kits for the new phones.

Google is guaranteeing seven years of OS, security and AI updates, which means these phones will be supported though 2030.

Should you upgrade to the Google Pixel 8 Pro?

Our in-house smartphone experts are impressed with the innovations made to the Google Pixel Pro, which is why we believe it's well worth upgrading to if you're already a Pixel phone user or want to switch from any other Android-based smartphone.

And if you're an Apple iPhone 15 fan? We believe the Google Pixel 8 Pro also offers some compelling reasons for iPhone users to make the switch to Android, specially when it comes to photography, videography and AI. And the pre-order deals being offered right now make purchasing (or financing) the new phone even more alluring.

