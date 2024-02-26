These stick vacuum deals are so good you'll want to start spring cleaning early

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dyson

Spring cleaning takes a lot of vacuuming, and lugging around a bulky, upright vacuum gets cumbersome very quickly. Make spring cleaning easier by getting yourself a lightweight stick vacuum. Because these vacuums are smaller, they may make getting through and under your home's furniture much easier. They're especially handy for vacuuming stairs, too.

If you still haven't jumped on the stick vacuum train, now is the time: Many of the best vacuum brands have discounted highly rated models ahead of spring cleaning. Check out our top stick vacuum deal picks below from renowned brands such as Dyson and Shark.

Dyson V8 Absolute: Save $170

Walmart

This super popular Dyson stick vacuum with more than 13,500 five-star ratings is on sale for $350 (32% off).

The Dyson V8 Absolute comes with two vacuum heads, including one for hard floors and another for carpets, as well as a smaller vacuum head (the hair screw tool) designed to tackle pet hair.

What we love about this Dyson is that it can be converted into a handheld vacuum, making it easier to quickly vacuum up countertops and tackle upholstery messes. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter and comes with two attachments and a wall mount that stores and charges your vacuum. It has a runtime of up to 40 minutes and takes five hours to reach a full charge.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute: Save $150

Dyson

What stands out about the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is that one of its vacuum heads comes with an attached light, allowing you to see the dust and debris on your floor so much easier. Use that Fluffy Optic vacuum head on hard floors, and then when you're ready to clean rugs or carpeting, swap in the Digital Motorbar cleaner head, which has a self-cleaning brush roll.

What's also pretty neat about this Dyson model is that the motor head has an LCD screen that displays cleaning progress as you are vacuuming.

This Dyson can be converted into a handheld vacuum that can be used with three attachments, including a dusting and crevice tool, hair screw tool and combination tool, the latter of which is a wide nozzle and brush in one. You'll also get a HEPA filter built into the machine and a docking station for easy storage.

The Dyson V15 runs for 60 minutes and takes four and a half hours to get to a full charge.

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro corded stick vacuum: Save 36%

Amazon

What's so great about having a corded stick vacuum is that, unlike cordless models, you don't have to worry about running out of battery mid-clean and needing to wait hours for it to charge back up again.

The Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro has plenty of features that make vacuuming your home a breeze. There's a light on the vacuum head for easier viewing of dust on your floor, plus it easily converts into a handheld vacuum. There's an attachment specifically designed to tackle pet hair, too.

This Shark model has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer said that this is "the best vacuum I've owned," adding: "I love this vacuum! We have 3 dogs that are in and out of the house, so we have a lot of pet hair. This vacuum does the trick! It gets pet hair off the couch too. I love how it can get under furniture and counters. It turns easily and has great suction power. My floors look so clean after using it."

Miele Triflex HX1 vacuum: Save $120

Miele

Miele is often slept on in favor of more popular brands such as Dyson and Shark, but it really shouldn't be. Although often higher priced than both of the aforementioned brands, Miele has built a reputation for creating long-lasting vacuums. CBS Essentials shopping expert Rachel Center says that one of her family members has had a Miele for nearly twenty years, and it works just as well as when they bought it in the early aughts.

The Miele Triflex HX1 vacuum, the brand's first cordless stick model, is currently $120 off its original price on Williams-Sonoma. What immediately sets the Triflex HX1 vacuum apart from the rest is that you can adjust where the canister fits onto the machine, either top or bottom. If you don't like how top-heavy stick vacuums can be, move the canister to the bottom. Move the canister back to the top of the vacuum when cleaning under furniture.

This Miele stick vacuum can also be converted into a handheld vacuum and comes with three attachments. You can expect this to run for 60 minutes and it'll take four hours to fully charge up again.

Shark Pet Plus cordless stick vacuum: Save $110

Amazon

This Shark model was specifically designed to tackle the major messes that can be created from pet hair. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, and an LED light on the vacuum head to help spot sprinklings of pet hair on your floor.

It has a HEPA filter and an anti-allergen seal to ensure the pet dander you pick up stays inside the machine. Plus, it can be converted into a handheld vacuum, giving you the ability to suck up the pet hair sitting on your couch or your pet's bed much easier. We like that this only takes three hours to charge (one to two hours less than comparable models), though you can expect it to run for up to 40 minutes.

The Shark Pet Plus cordless stick vacuum has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I love this thing. I have a 100-pound bloodhound, two cats and [a] wood carving spouse. It has great maneuverability and suction. I wish it hadn't taken me so long to decide between this one and the Dyson."

Another verified customer said, "I will never have enough good things to say about this vacuum. Long battery life, gets all hair and crumbs off my floors. Plenty of attachments and lightweight."

Bissell 1984 AirRam cordless vacuum: Save 22%

Bissell

This stick vacuum is a bit on the bulky side, but considering its high, 4.5-star rating on Amazon, especially compared to other Bissell stick vacuums, we think the little extra space it takes up is worth it.

We like that the stick can be folded down to take up less space when not in use. Plus, unlike other stick vacuums, it can stand upright on its own, making storage a breeze. It comes with LED lights on the vacuum head, can run for 40 minutes and takes four hours to charge up again.

The Bissell 1984 AirRam cordless vacuum has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "These are so easy to use and they don't mess around about picking up animal hair and whatever else is on the floor or carpets! We love these Air Ram vacs. [This is] our third and when it goes, years down the road, we will get another one."