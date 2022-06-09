Father's Day 2022: Grill deals that will make it a great day for any dad

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Is there a more perfect Father's Day gift than a grill? They are the universal gift for dads across America. Even if he already has one, what dad is going to say no to a second grill? With Father's Day 2022 fast approaching, there are some great deals to be found right now at Amazon, Walmart and more -- an ideal Father's Day includes grilling and chilling in the backyard, after all.

We found deals on smart grills, propane grills, natural gas grills, electric grills, indoor grills, wood-pellet grills and charcoal grills just in time for Father's Day 2022. Whether Dad is a first-time griller or a grill master looking to upgrade, we found top-rated grills that fit a wide variety of budgets, yard spaces and grilling needs.

Father's Day is on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Upgrade Dad's backyard with a shiny new grill with all the best features from brands such as Weber, Traeger, Green Mountain, Cuisinart, Cosori and more.

Need your new grill ASAP? Amazon Prime subscribers can have grills delivered with one- and two-day shipping. Not a member? Sign up for Amazon Prime now. A monthly membership will run you $14.99. That's a small price to pay for an awesome start to your summer.

Now check out the best grill deals ahead of Father's Day 2022 below.

Cosori Aeroblaze indoor grill & smart XL air fryer combo: $190

Cosori via Amazon

New to grilling, but have aspirations of flipping burgers on Father's Day? The Cosori Aeroblaze is Amazon's No. 1-selling raclette grill. It's a versatile, indoor grill that can crisp, air grill, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate, preheat and work as a warmer. For those keeping score at home, that's eight cooking functions in one device.

Built for countertop use, its 100-square-inch surface is big enough to cook up to four hamburgers, four steaks or 15 hot dogs at a time – and at temperatures up to a sizzling 510 degrees. A built-in carbon filter is designed to snuff out smoke.

And while you may be smart for buying a grill that's rated 4.7 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users, the Cosori Aeroblaze is smart because it can connect with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Download the VeSync app, and control the Aeroblaze remotely from your phone or device.

Save $50 when you apply the coupon.

Cosori Aeroblaze indoor grill & smart XL air fryer combo: $190 after coupon (reduced from $240)

Green Mountain Trek portable wood pellet grill: $348

Pellethead Store via Amazon

This Green Mountain Trek portable grill uses wood pellets. It includes a digital Wi-Fi controller that lets you control and monitor your grill via your smart phone. It comes with a meat probe, a peaked lid for rib racks, a convenience tray with utensil hooks and a thermal sensor that monitors grill temperature.

Green Mountain Trek portable wood pellet grill, $348 (reduced from $375)

Char-Broil Performance four-burner cart liquid propane gas grill: $247

Char-Broil Store via Amazon

This propane-powered grill features 425 square inches of cooking surface. The grill has an electronic ignition system for a push-button start. It includes a removable, porcelain-coated grease pan for easy cleaning. Its porcelain-coated, rust-resistant, cast-iron grates prevent food from sticking. The Char-Broil Performance grill comes with two side shelves for storage and prep space.

This grill is currently on sale at Amazon. Get it now for more than $100 off its usual price.

Char-Broil Performance four-burner cart liquid propane gas grill, $247 (reduced from $370)

Weber Spirit II E-310 three-burner natural gas grill: $639

Weber Store via Amazon

Grill delicious meats and vegetables for Father's Day on a new Weber grill. This Weber natural-gas grill features Weber's Infinity Ignition, Flavorizer Bars and grease-management system. Infinity Ignition is Weber's sure-fire electronic ignition. Flavorizer Bars are metal bars within the grill that direct heat for an evenly heated grill. The bars are angled to catch drippings, adding a smoky ﬂavor to your dishes. The grease-management system channels drippings into the drip tray.

Weber Spirit II E-310 three-burner natural gas grill, $639 (reduced from $683)

Weber Original Kettle Premium charcoal grill: $219

Weber Store via Amazon

This Weber grill has a look that says summer. Its porcelain-enameled lid and bowl are rust- and peel-resistant.

According to Weber, this retro grill can be used to grill up to 13 burger patties at a time. This makes it an ideal grill if you're cooking for a large group. The grill includes a built-in thermometer in the lid.

This grill is available in three colors. Right now, you can get a deal on Amazon on the black version.

Weber Original Kettle Premium charcoal grill, $219 (reduced from $233)

Weber Q1400 electric grill: $329

Weber Store via Amazon

If you want the taste of a Father's Day barbecue, but lack the space for a traditional grill, this 27-inch electric grill is a great option. Finding an outlet is no hassle thanks to a 6-foot-long power cord. The compact grill features porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates, and a removable catch pan.

"This is the best electric grill made...The larger ones have the same wattage but can't reach the same heat," a verified customer of the grill says. "Smaller is better in this case. This unit is bulletproof and easy to use. No gas, no charcoal, no mess."

Weber Q1400 electric grill, $329 (reduced from $359)

Weber Spirit S-315 liquid propane gas grill: $799

Weber Store via Amazon

This three-burner grill features a whopping 424-square inches of grilling space. It's outfitted with porcelain-enameled, cast-iron grates. This Weber grill features Weber's Flavorizer Bars and grease-management system.

The grill sports a stainless-steel finish, and includes tool hooks to keep your grilling accessories organized and within reach.

Weber Spirit S-315 liquid propane gas grill, $799 (reduced from $851)

Royal Gourmet portable propane gas grill and griddle combo: $257

Royal Gourmet Store via Amazon

This Royal Gourmet gas grill also functions as a griddle. It features two separate cooking zones -- one for the grill, one for the griddle. It uses an automatic ignition system for easy start-up. The grill includes two fixed side tables (that you can use for food prep). The Royal Gourmet outdoor device comes with a removable grease tray, as well as a grease cup for hassle-free cleanup.

Royal Gourmet portable propane gas grill and griddle combo, $257 (reduced from $330)

Cuisinart round outdoor flat top surface gas grill: $158

Cuisinart via Amazon

Cuisinart makes an outdoor flattop surface gas grill. You can get a deal on it now on Amazon -- it's marked down more than $100.

This 22-inch grill features a cold-rolled steel cooking surface, two independent burners, a grease pan (with a removable grease cup) and an integrated paper-towel holder.

"I am new to the griddle game, and now that [I] have used one, I don't think I'm going back to a traditional grill any time soon," says a verified Amazon customer of the Cuisinart grill. "This griddle cooks so evenly, and it gets hot enough to sear. The cleanup is so easy, because of the 360 grease tray. Also, since it's a [flattop] solid griddle, the grease never will get inside the firebox and burners. It was also so easy to put together. Only took me 35 minutes total."

Cuisinart round outdoor flat top surface gas grill, $158 (reduced from $279)

Expert Grill heavy duty 24-inch charcoal grill: $107



Walmart

This charcoal cart-style grill can cook 20 burgers at once, and has a warming rack. It has a foldable shelf with three hooks and its iron cooking grates create picture-perfect sear marks.

Expert Grill heavy duty 24-inch charcoal grill, $107 (reduced from $124)

