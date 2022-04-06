Best patio and garden deals right now
Spring is here, and so are leisurely weekends in the yard or on the balcony. If you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space for less, there are plenty of patio and garden deals available now. These deals on outdoor furniture, decor and more are found at retailers from Terrain to Wayfair.
Terrain low profile round fire pit, $360 (reduced from $448)
Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $850 (reduced from $943)
Castlery Sorrento sofa, two lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,279 (reduced from $2,396)
We found deals online for everything you need for your patio and garden area, including new outdoor seating, a new firepit and the perfect hanging chair -- you can save more than $1,000. But don't hesitate on these deals: They're going fast.
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table
This modern farmhouse-style dining table fits six people. It's weather-resistant and has an umbrella hole. Seating is sold separately.
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table, $280 (reduced from $390)
Terrain low-profile round fire pit
Add this rustic, steel fire pit to your yard so you don't have to go camping for a cozy night around the fire. Its steel weathers beautifully.
Terrain low profile round fire pit, $360 (reduced from $448)
Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions
Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. Find it in two colors. It's made of an all-weather wicker and rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame.
Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $850 (reduced from $943)
Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions
Pick up this table and eight chairs with cushions for more than $1,000 off. Pick from 11 cushion colors. The table has an umbrella hole and the chairs are stackable.
Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions, $2,700 (reduced from $3,780)
Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set
This beautiful outdoor set comes with a sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table. You can purchase protective covers for this furniture for $230 extra.
Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,279 (reduced from $2,396)
Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair
Lounge by the pool on this acacia wood chaise lounge chair with an adjustable backrest. It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy blue cushions.
Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $250 (reduced from $350)
Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing
Or swing instead on this macrame chair swing that comes in three colors. It has a 265-pound weight capacity and pairs well with a C stand (not included). It's suitable for indoor use as well.
Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing, $65 (reduced from $110)
