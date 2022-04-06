Best patio and garden deals right now

Watch CBS News

Sorrento Sofa, 2 Lounge Chairs & Coffee Table Set
Make your yard comfortable for long, warm days outside. Castlery

Spring is here, and so are leisurely weekends in the yard or on the balcony. If you're looking to spruce up your outdoor space for less, there are plenty of patio and garden deals available now. These deals on outdoor furniture, decor and more are found at retailers from Terrain to Wayfair.

Top products in this article:

Terrain low profile round fire pit, $360 (reduced from $448)

$360 at Terrain

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $850 (reduced from $943)

$850 at Wayfair

Castlery Sorrento sofa, two lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,279 (reduced from $2,396)

$2,279 at Castlery

We found deals online for everything you need for your patio and garden area, including new outdoor seating, a new firepit and the perfect hanging chair -- you can save more than $1,000. But don't hesitate on these deals: They're going fast.

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table

Quiroga Metal six person Dining Table
Wayfair

This modern farmhouse-style dining table fits six people. It's weather-resistant and has an umbrella hole. Seating is sold separately. 

Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table, $280 (reduced from $390)

$280 at Wayfair

Terrain low-profile round fire pit

Low Profile Round Fire Pit
Terrain

Add this rustic, steel fire pit to your yard so you don't have to go camping for a cozy night around the fire. Its steel weathers beautifully. 

Terrain low profile round fire pit, $360 (reduced from $448)

$360 at Terrain

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree Egg Swivel Patio Chair with Cushions
Wayfair

Grab a book and cozy up in this egg swivel chair with cushions. Find it in two colors. It's made of an all-weather wicker and rust-resistant, powder-coated steel frame. 

Highland Dunes Wellow Baytree egg swivel patio chair with cushions, $850 (reduced from $943)

$850 at Wayfair

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions

Castelli Rectangular 8-Person Long Dining Set with Cushions
Wayfair

Pick up this table and eight chairs with cushions for more than $1,000 off. Pick from 11 cushion colors. The table has an umbrella hole and the chairs are stackable. 

Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions, $2,700 (reduced from $3,780)

$2,700 at Wayfair

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set

Sorrento Sofa, 2 Lounge Chairs and Coffee Table Set
Castlery

This beautiful outdoor set comes with a sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table. You can purchase protective covers for this furniture for $230 extra.

Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,279 (reduced from $2,396)

$2,279 at Castlery

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair

Best Choice Products Acacia Wood Outdoor Chaise Lounge Chair
Walmart

Lounge by the pool on this acacia wood chaise lounge chair with an adjustable backrest. It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy blue cushions. 

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $250 (reduced from $350)

$250 at Walmart

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing

Best Choice Products Handwoven Cotton Macrame Hanging Chair Swing
Walmart

Or swing instead on this macrame chair swing that comes in three colors. It has a 265-pound weight capacity and pairs well with a C stand (not included). It's suitable for indoor use as well.

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing, $65 (reduced from $110)

$65 at Walmart

