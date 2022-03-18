How to get tickets to Coachella 2022: Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and More

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

After two years of pandemic-related cancellations, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, more commonly known simply as Coachella, is kicking off the widespread return of music festivals this April. This year's festival takes place across two weekends: April 15 through 17 and April 22 through 24, and will be headlined by the performers Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Swedish House Mafia with the Weeknd. Ye (aka Kanye West) was slated to headline, but dropped out the festival lineup last week.

Prior to the pandemic, Coachella was one of the biggest music festivals in the country, drawing nearly 100,000 festival attendees per day back in 2018, according to a report from organizer Goldenvoice. Following the release of this year's official Coachella lineup, the remaining tickets sold out in a little over an hour, setting the stage for what is likely to be an exciting return for the festival. But if you're looking to attend this year's Coachella, you're in luck, because some resell tickets are being sold for less than listing price, so you can snag yours right now at a major discount.

Who is playing Coachella this year?

The lineup for Coachella 2022 also includes Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Danny Elfman, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Carly Rae Jepsen, Vince Staples, Japanese Breakfast, Disclosure, Brockhampton, Girl in Red and more. Keep reading to find out how you can find last-minute tickets to the musical festival of the year.

Where to get Coachella tickets

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

If you haven't secured tickets to Coachella 2022 yet, don't fret. Vivid Seats still has Coachella passes available for weekend two — and even some super last-minute passes for weekend one.

General admission passes for weekend one are reselling for as low as $224 per pass before fees, and VIP general admission passes start at $839 per pass before fees.

Coachella weekend one general admission, $224 and up

Coachella weekend one VIP general admission, $839 and up

Coachella weekend two passes are currently available for as low as $280 for general admission on Vivid Seats, with VIP general admission going for $655.

Coachella weekend two general admission, $280 and up

Coachella weekend two VIP general admission, $655 and up

What's the difference between general admission and VIP admission at Coachella 2022?

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

Currently, Vivid Seats has both GA and VIP passes for both Coachella weekends, but what will the difference in ticket price really get you?

VIP admission to Coachella will run you nearly twice as much as a GA ticket, and grants you access to a special VIP entrance and several VIP areas (including a main stage area that offers a full bar and access to nicer bathrooms).

Coachella weekend one general admission, $503 and up

Coachella weekend one VIP general admission, $1,003 and up

Last-minute hotels for Coachella 2022

Staybridge Suites Cathedral City

While finding place to stay near Coachella can be tricky, especially when it's last-minute, there are still some great and affordable hotels with rooms available to choose from.

Last-minute Coachella hotels, $315 and up

Where to get shuttle passes for Coachella 2022

Presley Ann/Getty Images for Coachella

If you're planning to stay off-site at a local hotel for Coachella weekend, grabbing a shuttle pass could save you some money (and a rideshare-related headache or two). Check out the list of Indio hotels participating in the Coachella shuttle program on the official Coachella website.

Right now, shuttle passes are still available on the official Coachella website for $84 plus fees, and available on Ticketmaster starting at $52 plus fees.

Coachella shuttle pass, $52 and up

Coachella shuttle pass, $84 and up

