Spring travel luggage roundup: The best carry-on bags, dopp kits and more

While spring hasn't officially arrived, dreams of longer days and warmer weather have probably begun to cross your mind. If the fantasy of a spring break getaway trip to the beach or other exotic destination is helping you get through the winter gloom, then now is a great time to start planning and turn that fantasy into reality.

Regardless of your desired destination, one thing's for sure: The right luggage will make all the difference in the journey. CBS Essentials has compiled a list of the best luggage for traveling this spring, from practical backpacks and laptop cases to ultra-luxe carry-on bags. Just hoping for a quick weekend away? The Large Everywhere Bag will fit all your essentials and help you travel in style. Looking forward to a longer excursion? Away Travel's carry-on suitcase should do the trick while still fitting in the overhead compartment.

And if you're a chronic over-packer, we've got you covered. These compression bags are frequently cited as one of the greatest travel hacks on TikTok.

With the travel industry still shrouded in uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic, having all your luggage sorted out sooner rather than later is a great way to make the process of traveling slightly smoother. And if you're thinking of booking that dream vacation soon, be sure to stock up on the best face masks for travel.

Keep reading to check out the best luggage, backpacks, dopp kits, toiletry bags and more to shop this spring:

Best luggage for a 5-star vacation: The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition

Away

Direct-to-consumer luggage company Away Travel launched in 2015, offering sleek and sophisticated luggage for the millennial traveler. Thanks to savvy social media and cool features such as a removable, rechargeable battery for on-the-go phone charging, the polycarbonate bags with spinner wheels amassed a fast following. The Bigger Carry-On from the aluminum collection, available in rose gold, gold, silver and black, is definitely a luxury piece from the line.

The Bigger Carry-On: Aluminum Edition, $565

Best bag for a weekend away: The Large Everywhere Bag

Away Travel

The Large Everywhere Bag from Away Travel can conveniently slot into place atop an Away suitcase with its trolley sleeve, but can also be carried on its own with a detachable padded shoulder strap, and top handles designed to rest comfortably on your shoulder. This bag boasts a full wrap-around zipper to allow easy access to the bag's large main compartment.

The Large Everywhere Bag is ideal on its own for a quick weekend away, but if you're looking for a slightly smaller bag to bring on your daily commute or overnight trip, try Away Travel's Everywhere Bag.

The Large Everywhere Bag, $245

Best go-to luggage: The Carry-On

Away Travel

If you're looking for the luxury of an Away Travel carry-on bag in a slightly more compact dose, the standard size of the Carry-On is the way to go. This bag boasts all the same flashy features as the Bigger Carry-On, including a durable polycarbonate hard shell, spinner wheels and a TSA-approved, ejectable USB charger.

The Carry-On is designed to fit in most major airlines' overhead compartments, making it a great go-to bag for travel, regardless of your destination.

The Carry-On, $225 and up

Best travel hack: clothing compression bags

Hibag via Amazon

This pack of travel bags includes six medium and six large compression bags to help save up to 80% of space in your carry-on or checked luggage. Fill the bag with the clothes you wish to pack, seal the bag with the zipper, and then slowly roll up the bag to compress the packed clothes. Need some help figuring it out? TikTok user Mylifesatravelmovie posted a video explaining how this TikTok travel hack works. Check it out here.

Clothing compression bags (12 pack), $19 after coupon (reduced from $30)

Best travel backpack: Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Tote pack

Backcountry

The ultra-light backpack from Patagonia can be carried two ways: tote-style, or by wearing the breathable straps over both shoulders for hands-free travel. The fabric is water-resistant and durable, with an inner zippered compartment that's ready to hold anything from tech accessories to a spare set of clothes. The pockets on either side can stretch to fit a large water bottle. It rolls up inside its own included carrying bag, making it convenient bag for travel.

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Tote pack, $89

Best bag for a family vacation: Brics by Ulisse 28-inch expandable spinner

Nordstrom Rack

Brics by Ulisse expandable spinners not only look great coming down the baggage carousel, but also weigh a reasonable 8-ish pounds. They effortlessly roll in any direction. Each suitcase has a TSA-approved lock to keep belongings safe. The hardshell style holds up well with travel, and there's a hidden name tag up top so your suitcase can always be identified. Grab a Brics by Ulisse expandable spinner at Nordstrom Rack for more than 50% off right now.

Brics by Ulisse 28-inch expandable spinner, $170 (reduced from $358)

Best travel backpack for parents: Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout backpack

Herschel Supply Co.

For the parent looking for a better diaper bag, the Settlement Sprout backpack from Herschel Supply Co. is a stylish choice. This bag has all the standard backpack features, with a side pocket for a water bottle, mesh accessory sleeve and a front storage pocket. It includes built-in storage for diapers, wipes and toys, and it comes with a foldable changing mat that has its own designated compartment.

Herschel Supply Co. Settlement Sprout backpack, $100

Best tech travel accessory: Dare to Roam Sidekick laptop case

Dare to Roam

This laptop case from Dare to Roam is antimicrobial and water-resistant. It features padded lining to protect your tech. The case can fit up to a 15-inch laptop in the main compartment and has a front pocket for a portable keyboard, mouse or other small tech accessories that can be secured with a magnetic snap.

Dare to Roam Sidekick laptop case, $60

Best for business travel: Amazon Basics Underseat Carry-On rolling travel luggage bag

Amazon

Compact and convenient, this space-saving rolling bag can slide smoothly under the seat in front of you or be tucked away in the overhead compartment. The bag's main compartment can fit several outfits and a spare pair of shoes. Interior pockets lining the compartment will keep your toiletries organized. The telescoping handle and rolling wheels make this bag easy to navigate around a crowded airport, making it a great choice for the frequent flyer looking to pack light.

Amazon Basics Underseat Carry-On rolling travel luggage bag, $68

Best toiletry bag: Dare to Roam Steward dopp kit

Dare to Roam

The Steward dopp kit is crafted from the same antimicrobial, water-resistant material as Dare To Roam's laptop case, but this bag features interior pockets to keep toiletries organized as well as a front snap pocket, and has side clips that will allow you to expand the bag's main compartment when you need some extra room.

Dare to Roam Steward dopp kit, $48

