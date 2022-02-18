Staff travel recommendations: 11 things we always take on flights

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With mask requirements in place and airplane designs that only seem to get more cramped, flying tends to be a less than comfortable experience. But there are definitely things to do to improve your journey. The CBS Essentials staff has taken a flight or two, and has some recommendations for making the travel experience more enjoyable -- even homey.

From bags to in-flight entertainment to travel-size skincare, below are the top CBS Essentials staff travel recommendations for a more comfy trip. These 11 things we always take on flights from Apple, Herschel and more brands have all been tested on countless trips.

Nintendo Switch OLED Edition

Amazon

Long plane flights are boring. Playing a new Nintendo Switch game (or replaying an old favorite) makes the time fly by.

You can get the standard Nintendo Switch for $299, or upgrade to the Nintendo Switch OLED Edition with an improved screen for $50 more. After a long period of unavailability, the OLED Edition is back in stock at Best Buy and other retailers.

Nintendo Switch console, $299

Nintendo Switch OLED Edition console, $349

Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones

Amazon

These Beats are noise-cancelling, ideal for blocking out the sound of that baby crying an aisle over. Plus, they can connect via wire to your seat's headphone jack, if it has one. Find them in seven colors.

Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones, $200 (reduced from $350)

Mophie Powerstation

Amazon

You don't want your phone's battery near empty when you reach your destination. Recharge your phone (and other portable devices) with the Mophie power station. The external battery pack has enough juice to fully recharge your phone more than once and is compatible with devices that charge via USB and USB C.

Mophie Powerstation, $50

Fjallraven Kanken laptop backpack



Amazon

This classic backpack, available in 13 colors and 3 laptop sizes, is built to last. Bring it on the plane, the trail and out exploring the town.

Fjallraven Kanken laptop backpack, $120

Herschel Novel duffel bag

Amazon

Save yourself from overpacking with this sleek, discreet, light carry-on duffle bag by Herschel. It's available in three colors and two sizes.

Herschel Novel duffel bag, $90

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack)

Amazon

N95 masks are your safest bet on the plane. If you're willing to purchase 50 masks, these from Kimberly-Clark have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft but strong headbands. They have one of the best per-mask prices around.

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack), $56

Nuria Rehydrate & Glow

Nuria

Upgrade your travel minis with Nuria. The skincare brand has travel kits for a variety of skincare concerns, packaged in a cosmetic bag. This Rehydrate & Glow minis kit for dry skin comes with a Refreshing Micellar Water, a Moisturizing Toner, a Moisture Replenishing Serum, a Triple Action Eye Cream and a Jelly Night Treatment.

Nuria Rehydrate & Glow, $45

Apple AirTag

Paranoid about losing your luggage? You can buy peace of mind with the help of Apple AirTags. With them, you'll know exactly where your bags are while you fly.

Apple AirTag, $29

Apple AirTag (4 pack), $99

Slip silk sleep mask

Amazon

Take a sleep mask for your in-flight nap. This gentle silk sleep mask absorbs less of your skincare products than cotton, thus keeping your skin more moisturized. Find it in 28 different colors and prints.

Slip silk sleep mask, $50

Hydro Flask

Amazon

Bring an empty water bottle to the airport and fill it up after you pass through security to save on those expensive airport water bottles. The Hydro Flask keeps drinks cold for hours. It's sold in 16 colors and three sizes on Amazon.

Hydro Flask, $32

Wet Ones Singles antibacterial cleansing wipes

Amazon

Wipe down your seat, armrests and tray tables with these individually packaged antibacterial cleansing wipes. They're easy to pop in your bag and don't take up much space. And since they're individually packaged, these wipes won't dry out before you're ready to use them.

Wet Ones Singles antibacterial cleansing wipes, $5.99

