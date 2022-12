Christmas 2022 gift guide: The best last minute gifts under $50 (with deals)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Christmas is less than a week away. If inflation is high on your list of worries, finding the right last-minute gifts may be understandably daunting. That's why we've rounded up some of the best budget-friendly gifts under $50 you can still grab this year.

Whether you're looking for holiday beauty gift sets, crowd-pleasing gift cards, super helpful travel products or just the best, most affordable toys to buy for the kids in your life this year, there's something on this list for everyone.

(Looking for more gifting recommendations? We've got you covered with guides on the best stocking stuffers to give this Christmas, the best headphones and earbuds under $100, the hottest toys to gift this Christmas and Hanukkah and more.)

Here are our top picks for gifts under $50, all sure to make the 2022 holiday season special.

Amazon gift card

No matter their age, gender or personality, an Amazon gift card makes a perfect gift this holiday season. That way, everyone can buy what they want. Choose the amount you want to put on this gift card, up to $2,000. You can also choose the complimentary gift box it comes in.

Amazon gift card in a premium holiday gift box

Best tech gifts under $50

Streaming sticks, waterproof speakers and more tech gifts that work on a budget.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack)

Start or expand your smart home security setup with a two-pack of Blink Mini cameras. They're on sale at Amazon for less than half price when you buy a bundle of two. (You'll get an even better price per camera if you buy three.)

The Blink Mini smart home security camera features 1080p video recording (cloud-based saving optional), motion detection and two-way audio. Blink Mini works with Alexa, so you can monitor your cameras from your Amazon Echo Show ($35) via voice command.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (2 pack), $30 (reduced from $65)

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones

These Bluetooth earbuds from JBL promise to provide great sound quality with a deep bass. They offer up to 20 hours of battery life, including five hours in the earbuds themselves.

The earbuds come in three colors: black, blue and purple.

JBL Vibe 100 true wireless in-ear headphones, $25 (reduced from $50)

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones

If you're looking to gift solid, over-ear headphones at a great price point, consider these JLab Studio Pro headphones. They offer 50 hours of wireless playtime. Many Amazon reviewers praised these headphones for how comfortable they are. The headphones include cloud foam cushions around the ears, which are easily adjustable for a comfortable fit. They also have a built-in microphone with voice assistant for hands-free calling.

JLab Studio Pro Bluetooth wireless over-ear headphones, $40

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker

If you're looking for an affordable speaker option with a super long playtime, the Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker is for you. It plays for 24 hours at full volume or up to 36 hours at two-thirds volume on a single charge. Plus, it comes in seven cheerful colors, from yellow to rose gold. You can pair two of these speakers for an enhanced stereo sound experience via a single device.

This speaker is also IPX5 waterproof, which means it can resist a gentle splash but cannot be partially or fully submerged.

Comiso waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)



The fifth-generation Amazon Echo Dot has a number of new-for-2022 features, including improved audio, a temperature sensor and Eero Wi-Fi built in (requires a compatible Eero network). Use this Amazon smart speaker to control your home via voice commands, make calls hands-free, play music, set an alarm and more. Choose from three colors.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen), $28 (reduced from $50)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is compatible with Alexa and lets you watch all your favorite streamers (Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, etc.) in 4K resolution.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $27 (reduced from $50)

Best home and kitchen gifts under $50

Level up someone's living space this Hanukkah or Christmas with these great gift ideas under $50 for the home.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set



CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $40 (reduced from $49)

Gourmia ice coffee maker



This is the perfect gift for the iced coffee addict in your life. This machine can easily brew iced coffee at home and it comes with a reusable tumbler.

Gourmia ice coffee maker, $25

Atlas Coffee Club World of Tea gift set



This gift set makes a fun gift for the tea lovers in your life. It comes with four pouches of loose-leaf tea from four different countries. The gift box also includes a postcard from each country with the story behind the tea.

Atlas Coffee Club World of Tea gift set, $20 (reduced from $25)

Best toys under $50 to gift this year

A pooping turtle, elaborate lego sets and more great toys under $50 to give this holiday season.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle

The Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is a battery-powered toy that's sure to be one of the hottest Christmas gifts of 2022. The 13.4-inch-tall turtle value pack comes with a bib and some Turdle food. You feed your Gotta Go Turdle, and then shortly after, the toy sings "Uh oh, gotta go!" You then place it on the included toilet, which it poops into. The so-called magic poop can be reclaimed from the water and turned back into Turdle food when dried.

The 4.3-star-rated Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle is wildly popular with Amazon reviewers, who say it's great for potty training. Writes one: "Bought this for my 3 year old great grandson for his birthday and he loved it!"

"It's very hilarious to know he has to go," writes another verified Amazon buyer.

Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle value pack, $22 (reduced from $35)

More Lego gifts under $50 at Walmart's toy sale



Lego building sets make great gifts for children of all ages (and adults too!). Here's a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets on sale at Walmart right now, each under $50.

Barbie gifts under $50 at Walmart's toy sale

Barbie dolls and playsets are time-tested holiday favorites. You can save up to 50% on Barbie at Walmart now.

Hot Wheels gifts under $50 at Walmart's toy sale

Walmart is rolling back prices on Mattel Hot Wheels toys as well. You can save on track sets, RC toys and more.

Fisher-Price gifts under $50 at Walmart's toy sale

Shopping for young kids? No problem -- there are plenty of Fisher Price deals at Walmart, including savings on an 'Elf' playset and a Disney princess playset.

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit

The National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit is for the budding paleontologist on your list.

The main feature of the kit is a slab (or brick) that once chipped away at, reveals what are billed as 15 real fossils. A chisel, brush and magnifying glass help complete the set. A 16-page fossil guide is also included.

The Mega Fossil Dig Kit is recommended for ages 8 and up.

National Geographic Mega Fossil Dig Kit, $24 (reduced from $25)

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection

Slumberkins are snuggly companions that come with helpful children's books on topics including conflict-resolution, creativity, grief, change and more. Slumberkins come in many fun forms, such as a hammerhead shark, sloth, dragon, and the lynx (pictured above). They're machine washable, feature soft fur (with no detachable plastic pieces) and are stuffed with hypoallergenic fiberfill. Lynx comes with a book on self-expression.

Slumberkins lynx self-expression collection, $48

Best travel gifts under $50



A trendy new type of travel pillow, gift cards and more great and affordable gifts for travelers.

Trtl travel pillow

This soft, machine-washable travel pillow wrap is designed to hold your head in a more comfortable ergonomic position while sleeping upright. This lightweight, easily packable pillow is available in four colors.

Trtl travel pillow, $50 (reduced from $60)

Starbucks gift card



Want to give the gift of a yummy, festive Starbucks drink -- or even grab one for yourself? Grab a Starbucks gift card on Amazon, available in $25 and $50 amounts.

Starbucks gift card (physical), $25 and up

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag

This Baggallini crossbody bag is designed to protect your belongings and information when you travel. It is water-resistant and made with RFID-blocking technology. It provides a comfortable hands-free wearing experience that is perfect for day trips and exploring while on vacation.

Baggallini Take Two RFID bag, $39 (reduced from $48)

Squishmallows two-piece luggage set

Travel gifts can be fun for kids too. This set includes 18-inch luggage with an easy-carry retractable handle and zippered storage compartment, plus a 10-inch plush backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. You can choose between four different characters and luggage designs: Cameron Cat, Fifi Fox (shown), Lola Unicorn and Winston Owl.

Squishmallows luggage and backpack set, $27 (reduced $38)

Best beauty gifts under $50

Holiday makeup gift sets, beauty advent calendars and more budget-friendly beauty gifts.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $37



Save $15 right now on Amazon on this pack of 44 Crest Whitestrips teeth-whitening strips -- that's 22 treatments in total. Crest promises its strips will get your teeth significantly whiter in just 20 days. Plus, they're billed as being safe on enamel. Rated 4.6 stars at Amazon.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $37 (reduced from $55)

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit



This $40 sheet mask kit (a $100 value) includes Rodial's Dragon's Blood jelly eye patches, Vit C Energizing sheet mask, Pink Diamond Instant Lift sheet mask and Snake Oxygenating and a Cleansing Bubble sheet mask. This kit makes a luxurious and easy-to-store present.

Rodial 'Love Your Skin' sheet mask kit, $40 ($100 value)

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush

The Revlon one-step hair dryer and hot-air brush, a CBS Essentials bestseller, can dry and style your hair in one step. It has rave reviews on Amazon, where it boasts a 4.6-star rating. Verified buyers say it's an ideal budget choice for people with curly, straight and wavy hair.

Revlon one-step volumizer hair dryer and hot air brush, $39

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser



This Japanese Yuzu flower foaming hand soap is dispensed in the shape of the flower to add a touch of joy to every hand wash.

MyKirei by KAO foaming hand soap dispenser, $20

Best cozy gifts under $50

Cozy candles, wearable blankets and more.

Apotheke Votive candle gift set

Keep things cozy this fall with this set of six candles from Apotheke. The set includes a Charcoal candle, Earl Gray Bitters candle, Hinoki Lavender candle, Santal Rock Rose candle, Sea Salt Grapefruit candle and a White Vetiver candle.

Apotheke Votive candle gift set, $48 (reduced from $64)

Sleepy Tie: $30

The long-haired friends and family in your life will appreciate these revolutionary double-scrunchies. "Not only are they adorable-looking, but Sleepy Tie helps set and protect my freshly blown-out and curled hair styles," explained CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

"These hair accessories are more gentle than your regular hair elastic and don't rip out or snag my strands."

Sleepy Tie, $30

Tentree cotton patch beanie

Beanies are a winter essential and this sustainable cotton patch beanie is an excellent option for gifting. This ultra-cozy beanie will keep the recipient warm all winter long. It's made from breathable organic cotton grown without the use of synthetic pesticides. The company also plants ten trees for every item purchased, making this a great planet-friendly gift.

Tentree cotton patch beanie, $25

Warmies lavender neck wrap

This microwavable faux-fur neck wrap from Warmies is a great gift for the busy mom or professional in your life that just needs a bit of TLC (or some neck pain relief).

Warmies lavender neck wrap, $39

They also have stuffed animal versions for kids that need a warm and comforting bedtime buddy.

Warmies sheep therapeutic neck wrap, $26

Best gifts for pets under $50

Great gifts for pets (and their owners) all under $50.

Bark Super Chewer box

Give the magical gift of a monthly dog toy and treat delivery with a subscription to the Super Chewer box from Bark. Starting at $29 per month, the Super Chewer box offers destruction-prone pups two extra tough toys, two full size bags of treats and two meaty chews for chomping. Super Chewer also offers fun and festive-themed collections, like the "Harry Potter" inspired box pictured above. Boxes are available in subscription form or as a one-off purchase, perfect for gifting.

Bark Super Chewer box, $29 and up

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar attachment

Give the gift of peace of mind with the Snitch collar attachment from Smartish. This Apple AirTag holder fits up to 1.5-inch collars and creates a water-resistant seal around the tag to keep your pup and your tech safe. Apple AirTag ($29) not included.

Smartish Snitch Airtag pet collar (2 pc), $15

Wild One dog harness

This adorable harness includes two D-rings on the back and one on the chest to give you more flexibility. The harness is easily adjustable at both the neck and back areas to provide a secure fit for your four-legged friend.

Pricing varies by color and size. You can also find special limited-edition holiday colors on Wild One's website now.

Wild One dog harness, $44 (reduced from $48)

Wild One treat pouch

This stylish treat pouch is a great gift for pet parents. It has a separate pocket to store your phone and belongings as well as a treat section so that you have plenty of snacks for your furry friend. The puch comes in 5 fashionable colors -- and it's on sale now during Amazon's post-Black Friday sale.

Wild One treat pouch, $43

Lesure cat scratching post with bed

This Lesure cat scratching post is deeply discounted for Black Friday. This two-in-one item features three thick scratching posts and a plush kitten bed.

Lesure cat scratching post with bed, $34 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Springer Classic Dog Travel Bottle

This dog travel bottle from Springer is perfect for on-the-go pups. "I love that it lets you squeeze water into a makeshift bowl and then release it back into the bottle," says CBS Essentials editor Gabby Shacknai. "It's been a real savior for my dog and me at the park and on long walks or hikes."

Springer Classic Dog Travel Bottle, $25

Holiday gift guides

As always, check back to CBS Essentials for holiday gift guides for every special someone in your life. Check back for more throughout the season.