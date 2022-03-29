How to travel like a pro: 12 essential travel accessories

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Travel like a pro this summer. We've selected the 12 essential travel accessories you need for an organized, hassle-free, boredom-busting trip.

Top products in this article:

Best travel-sized gaming system: Nintendo Switch OLED Model, $349

Top-rated Apple AirPods: Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $249)

Whether you're planning an international vacation, a road trip to Disney or plan to spend the weekend in a national park, you'll likely need to pack a bag or two.

We'll help you brush up on how to pack for a trip with these 12 travel essentials. Our recommendations will keep your electronics charged, your stuff organized, your children entertained and your mind as worry-free as possible. (Beach vacations should be relaxing, after all.)

Apple AirTag locators

Apple via Amazon

Now you don't have to worry about losing your stuff while you're out and about. Apple AirTags will help you keep track of your important items. Stash one in a wallet or purse to track its location from your phone, or stick one to the back of your phone to track its location from a separate device. You can even attach one to your luggage with a polyurethane Apple AirTag Loop ($26). Sold in a pack of four.

Apple AirTag locators, $99

Nintendo Switch OLED Model

Amazon

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model is now the third Switch console in Nintendo's lineup. The OLED Switch retails for $349, more than the non-OLED Nintendo Switch model ($300). Nintendo will also continue to offer the colorful Nintendo Switch Lite for $199, a handheld console that plays all the Nintendo Switch games, but does not connect to TVs.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model, $349

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $249)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $150 (reduced from $179)

Amazon Basics packing cubes

Amazon

Tired of your clothes coming out of your luggage a wrinkly mess? Hate digging through tons of packed clothes just to locate something specific? These packing cubes will help you stay organized while you prep your luggage. They'll also keep your clothes and shoes separated inside your suitcase.

Amazon Basics packing cubes, $23

TSA-approved travel bottle set

Polentat via Amazon

You probably don't need to bring a Costco-sized shampoo bottle on a weekend trip, and the TSA won't let you bring bottles larger than 3.4 ounces in your carry-on bag. These travel containers will save you loads of luggage space, and keep you under those mandatory liquid limits. The funnel will cut down on spills while you're filling the bottles with your shower essentials, and the colors will help you remember what's inside.

TSA-approved travel bottle set, $14 (reduced from $26)

Cowin SE7 active noise-canceling headphones

Cowin via Amazon

The highly rated SE7 noise-canceling headphones from Cowin block out the roar of the plane engine so that you can listen to music — or take a quiet nap — on your flight. When you're not traveling, these wireless Bluetooth headphones can just as easily help you concentrate in a busy office or coffee shop.

Cowin SE7 active noise-canceling headphones, $65

American Tourister 24-inch hard-sided suitcase

American Tourister via Amazon

If you plan on checking a bag, having an easily identifiable suitcase will make your baggage claim experience quick and foolproof. This luggage is a good deal -- it's normally priced at $400 but you can save big when you apply the listed Amazon coupon.

American Tourister 24-inch hard-sided suitcase, $240 (reduced from $400)

American Tourister also makes a 21-inch carry-on version of this suitcase ($102, marked down from $140), if you're in the market for hard-sided luggage you can bring with you into the airplane cabin.

Disposable face masks

Hygenix via Amazon

Most mass transit options, including airlines, still require passengers ages 2 and older to wear masks while on board. An inexpensive box of disposable surgical masks will keep you and your fellow travelers compliant and safe.

Disposable face masks, $11 (reduced from $20)

Portable power bank

Lanluk via Amazon

Whether you're exploring a new city or hiking through the wilderness, you probably won't be spending much time next to a wall outlet. Carry this portable power bank instead, so your phone will have enough charge to capture that Instagram opportunity of a lifetime, whenever (or wherever) it happens.

Portable power bank, $23 (reduced from $26)

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack



Fjallraven via Amazon

A sturdy, roomy backpack will help you keep all your stuff in one place while traveling and once you reach your destination. This backpack is 16 inches tall, large enough to fit most laptop computers. You'll easily be able to stash your camera, sunscreen, maps and wallet inside.

Fjallraven backpacks are sturdy and well suited for adventure. The zippers are covered by thick, water-resistant flaps, making it that much harder for water -- and pickpockets -- to get in.

Fjallraven Kanken classic backpack, $66 (reduced from $80)

Fansteck diving phone case



Fansteck via Amazon

Upgrade your travel photography game by taking your phone with you into the pool or ocean. This one-size-fits-most waterproof case protects in up to 50 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. It's compatible with iPhone models 6 through 12 (including many Pro and Max sizes), and with many Samsung Galaxy phone models as well.

Fansteck diving phone case, $46

Packable rain jacket

Hount via Amazon

A packable rain jacket will keep you dry during a sudden storm. This 98% polyester, 2% rayon windbreaker design is lightweight and comes in 13 colors. Tip: Keep the jacket's included storage bag someplace safe, like inside the jacket pocket or in zipped in your backpack -- it's small and easy to lose.

Packable rain jacket, $25 (reduced from $31)

Related content from CBS Essentials: