CBS Mornings Deals: Save 50% on an external hard drive

This week on CBS Mornings, lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that may make your life easier — all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Memori 64GB Universal photo & video saver: Save 50%

Memori

Memori 64GB Universal photo & video saver is a backup device that is compatible with PCs, Macs, Android and iOS devices. You can store 15,258 photos and 6.57 hours of video from your computer, phone and/or tablet. Memori may come in handy if you need more storage space for assets, but have run out of digital space on your devices.

It also has four connector types, including USB-C, Apple Lightning, USB-A and micro USB, as well as a charging port. This portable digital storage device comes in five colors and includes a matching travel case with purchase.

Normally priced at $199.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com for 50% off, only $99.99.

Proudly baby care: Save up to 25%

Proudly

Co-founded by Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, Proudly aims to prioritize the wellbeing of black and brown babies with its line of skincare, haircare and wellness products. These products are designed to address the requirements of even the deepest skin tones, offering formulations that cater to all shades of dry, sensitive skin and textured hair.

Proudly takes great pride in being a black-owned, black-founded company that works to uplift and empower communities of color by celebrating melanated skin. Products currently on sale include gentle baby wash, soothing diaper cream, softening shampoo, gentle touch baby wipes and more.

Normally priced at $5.99-$22.99, get them now at CBSDeals.com, for up to 25% off, only $4.50-$17.50.

Flawless by Gabrielle Union: Save up to 27%

Flawless by Gabrielle Union

Flawless by Gabrielle Union offers curated sets of hair care products that may help people achieve salon-quality hair at home. There are three bundles on sale, including the Stylers Supreme, Healthy Hair Heroes and Wash N Go Be Great!

The Sylers Supreme contains products that might help with styling, including the Smoothing Blow Dry Cream, while the Healthy Hair Heroes offers four products that may help with dry hair and scalps, such as the 5 Butter Miracle Leave-in Conditioner. The Wash N Go Be Great! is meant for people who are looking for products that may enhance their curls and coils.

Normally priced from $43.96-$49.95, get them now at CBSDeals.com for up to 27% off, only $32.25-$37.50.