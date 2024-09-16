The 5 best external hard drives in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Need somewhere to store all your extra files without upgrading to a new computer? External hard drives are the answer when it comes to expansive and portable storage. Use them with desktops, laptops, and even video game consoles like the PS5. The best external hard drives of 2024 offer plenty of space, speed, reliability and ruggedness.

Whether you're backing up years of work, storing a library of 4K videos, or making sure your photo collection is safe, an external hard drive keeps your data secure. Advanced features like encryption for security, automatic backup software, and sleek designs turn these external hard drives into absolute essential tech for both casual and power users, right up there with a great monitor or a keyboard.

Read on for our five best external hard drives of 2024, from the ultra-compact Samsung T7 to the hardy LaCie Rugged.

Our top external hard drives for 2024

Samsung T7 Shield

The Samsung T7 Shield is a compact, durable NVMe SSD that's small, but doesn't skimp on toughness. It's perfect for anyone who needs their data to be safe, no matter where they are.

It's built to handle mildly challenging weather elements; it's resistant to water and dust with an IP65 rating, though it's not entirely waterproof. It's more of a champ when it comes to compatibility, playing well with everything from game consoles and PCs to Macs and Android devices.

You can pick up the drive in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB sizes. Plus, it's available in three colors -- beige, black, and blue -- and it comes with both USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables for easy connection to just about any device.

Our overall favorite hard drive pick is a dependable partner for those who need something reliable on the go or at home. It's a smart pick for anyone in need of a robust external drive that can keep up with the demands of a range of lifestyles.

And here's one more reason to buy: It's 23% off on Amazon right now.

LaCie Rugged

The LaCie Rugged portable HDD stands out as a must-have choice for people who need their tech to take a licking and keep on ticking. With its distinctive orange rubber edge, it's not just trying to catch your eye. It's built to cushion the blow from any tumbles or knocks.

If you're out and about often, or need to take your hard drive with you in conditions where it could fall and bounce around, this is the model you should look for. You could drop it several times over, and thanks to the rubber, it would still be fine.

Speed-wise, the LaCie Rugged is solid, clocking in at about 130MB/s for both reading and writing your files. It might not win any speed records, but for daily tasks, it's got all the hustle you need.

It's a no-brainer for the less-than-gentle folks or adventurers who drag their digital lives through dust and rain. If you already know that you might end up dropping your hard drive several times over, this is one drive that won't steer you or your files wrong.

Even better: Right now it's on modest discount on Amazon.

Seagate Expansion for desktop

If you're going to primarily use an external hard drive with your desktop computer or need a lot more space than usual, the Seagate 8TB Expansion drive could be just what you're after. It's not the quickest of external hard drives, but what it might lack in speed, it more than makes up for in space and steady performance.

This drive hums along at about 150MB/s for both uploads and downloads. That makes it perfectly capable of handling most tasks. Where the Seagate Expansion really stands out is its roominess. You get a vast 8TB to play around with. If that isn't enough, there are a variety of other sizes, like a colossal 16TB version.

It's a champ with USB 3.0 compatibility, too, so you can plug into most computers without a hitch. That's a big win for laptop users who might be feeling the squeeze of limited onboard storage.

But keep in mind, the Seagate Expansion needs its own power supply. That means it's not the kind of drive that you can travel light with. Still, it hits the mark for anyone needing a big vault of storage space and reliable performance.

Crucial X10 Pro

The Crucial X10 Pro is your best bet for professional-grade file transfers. Its speedy USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 interface makes it simple to send large files back and forth. It's blindingly fast without asking you to fork over a fortune, which is great news for anyone looking to upgrade without breaking the bank.

But the X10 Pro isn't just a one-trick pony; it's got style and substance with its sleek, metal body that's not only easy on the eyes but tough as nails, too. It's perfect for pros to keep a backup of important business files without having to worry about it failing.

This makes it the perfect solution for developers, creators, or anyone who deals with a large volume of information that needs to be stored safe and securely.

All told, if you're hunting for an external hard drive that doesn't mess around when it comes to speed, the Crucial X10 Pro is a top pick. With its blend of blistering transfer rates, sturdy build, and fair pricing, it's a solid bet for when you need to store lots of data fast.

Western Digital MyPassport

The Western Digital My Passport SSD is your go-to budget external hard drive that's well worth every cent. It's a sleek little drive that's super portable, easily slipping into a pocket or a laptop bag.

Don't let its size fool you, though. It's remarkably rugged, and you won't have to worry if you happen to drop it. Speed is another win. It zips through file transfers, hitting up to 1050Mbps read and 1000Mbps write speeds.

Capacity-wise, you're looking at enough room to stash a quarter-million photos on the 1TB model, which is plenty for most. When it comes to backing up, doubling your laptop's storage is a good bet, so you've got room to grow. And security-wise, it's got your back with 256-bit AES encryption to keep your files locked up tight.

If you need a dependable and chic backup buddy, the Western Digital My Passport SSD ticks all the boxes, and for less than $100.

What's the best external hard drive?

When you're in the market for an external hard drive, you'll want to keep a few important points in mind.

Storage: How much room does the hard drive? Whether it's a bunch of documents, a heap of pictures, video projects, or your game library, you'll find drives ranging from a modest 256GB all the way up to a whopping 4TB or beyond. Remember, the more gigabytes or terabytes, the heftier the price tag.

Speed: This is all about how fast you can shuffle your files back and forth. If you're the type to haul around large files or you're thinking of running applications straight from the drive, speed is your friend. SSDs zip along faster than HDDs, but they'll also make your wallet a bit lighter.

Portability: Planning on taking this drive with you? Aim for one that won't weigh you down and can slip into a bag easily. And if life's a bit rough and tumble for you, consider a drive built to handle a few knocks or the odd splash here and there, because once a drive is damaged, it's unlikely to recover.

Compatibility: You'll want to make sure the drive is a match for your system, whether that's a PC, Mac, or gaming console. Some might need a bit of reformatting. Also, double-check the connector situation. Is it a USB-C, a USB 3.0, or something else your gadget needs?

Toughness: Stick to the well-known brands that have a track record for not failing when you least expect it. Reviews and star ratings are good clues to quality. And if you're the adventurous type or just clumsy, a drive that can take a hit or survive a dunk could be worth looking into.

Backup and security: Got important files? Consider drives that come with auto-backup or encryption to keep your secrets safe.

Cost: Last but not least, think about what you're willing to spend. More space, speed, and special features like ruggedness and security measures tend to bump up the cost.