Save 24% on the pro baker-approved KitchenAid stand mixer for a limited time on Amazon

Amazon

If there was a hall of fame for cooking appliances, the KitchenAid stand mixer would be in it. The KitchenAid stand mixer is widely considered to be the best stand mixer on the market for its performance, versatility and reliability. It's the kind of coveted cooking tool that home cooks save up for and professional bakers turn to for recipe testing. I've interviewed pro bakers, including those who own bakeries and have written cookbooks, and they've all recommended the KitchenAid stand mixer to me. I've also tested one out myself, and can definitively say it's worth the hype.

Right now, the Classic Series 4.5-quart version is on sale on Amazon for 24% off. Considering that this is such a prized item in the cooking world, this is a pretty good deal. It's a limited-time deal though, so the discount available today may be gone tomorrow.

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart tilt-head stand mixer: Save 24%

Amazon

I'm more of a cook than a baker, but considering the fanfare around the KitchenAid stand mixer, I couldn't help but try it out. My verdict? Totally worth the hype. The stand mixer was so easy to use and got to work right away mixing up the cookie and loaf recipes that I tried in it. I was particularly impressed with how quickly and effectively it mixed up my thick shortbread cookie recipe. I've made that recipe time and time again with a hand mixer, but the stand mixer took it to another level. It managed to bring the batter to a practically perfect texture, something that I know I wouldn't be able to achieve with a hand mixer.

The KitchenAid Classic Series tilt-head stand mixer comes with ten speeds (they are powerful!) and three vital attachments for making sweet and savory recipes, including a flat beater, whisk and dough hook. With the flat beater you can make cookies and cakes, with the dough hook you can mix bread and with the whisk, you can make meringues, frostings, whipped creams and even mashed potatoes.

According to the brand, the 4.5-quart bowl can accommodate enough dough to make eight dozen cookies. The KitchenAid stand mixer I tried had a five-quart capacity and to me, that was sufficient, so I imagine half a quart less will still yield plenty of mixing room.

The KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart tilt head stand mixer has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer called this "my favorite purchase ever," adding: "I love to bake and decided to invest in a KitchenAid mixer because I've always heard they are the best. I absolutely LOVE it! Takes baking to another level. I've already made homemade butter, bread, cupcakes, and also shredded chicken for Buffalo chicken dip. You won't regret buying this beauty!"

Get colorful with your KitchenAid stand mixer

Amazon

The Classic Series 4.5-quart tilt-head mixer listed above is only on sale in two colors, onyx black and white. Since part of the thrill of buying a KitchenAid stand mixer for some is choosing one of the pretty colors the brand has to offer, do know that the Mini, 3.5-quart model, which is on sale for 21% off, offers more color options.