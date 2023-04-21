Best Samsonite luggage deals: Save up to 50% on bestselling Samsonite carry-ons, check-ins and travel accessories

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsonite

CBS Essentials readers love Samsonite luggage for its durable, reliable, high-quality travel bags. Whether you're looking for a new expandable model or a spinner suitcase, we found the best deals on top-rated Samsonite luggage from Samsonite's sitewide sale and Amazon.

Top products in this article:

28" Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in luggage, $169 (reduced from $310)

Samsonite Centric carry-on spinner, $160 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Stryde 111 22" carry-on spinner, $429 (reduced from $550)

Unlike some brands that only cater to a specific budget or type of suitcase (polycarbonate or soft-shell), Samsonite offers a wide range of luggage options and price points. Some Samsonite designs cater to sophisticated business travelers, while others offer a more fun and casual look and feel. Samsoite even offers several styles made with recycled materials for eco-conscious travelers.

Even the least expensive Samsonite options come equipped with basic retractable handles and spinner wheels. If you're willing to pay more, you can get more high-end features -- think integrated Apple AirTags, LED lights and USB ports for charging your phone on the go.

We've rounded up the best deals on Samsonite suitcases at Amazon and beyond to upgrade your travel this summer.

Samsonite Centric: $160 and up



Samsonite

This Samsonite Centric hardside expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips. It is made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate for durability, and the suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

Samsonite Centric carry-on spinner, $160 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Centric medium spinner, $200 (reduced from $250)

Samsonite Centric large spinner, $224 (reduced from $280)

Samsonite Winfield: $155

Samsonite

What makes the Samsonite Winfield the No. 1 bestselling suitcase on Amazon? With more than 15,000 reviews and an average 4.6 star rating, the budget-friendly, hard-shelled carry-on offers lots of value. Weighing a little less than 7 pounds, it's loved by reviewers thanks to its multiple pockets and roomy interior. Other great features include four-directional multi-spin wheels, a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

Samsonite Winfield 20" carry-on (navy), $155 (reduced from $200)

28" Samsonite Winfield 2: $169

Amazon

The updated 28-inch Samsonite Winfield 2 has garnered over 19,000 positive reviews on Amazon with buyers praising its durability, sleek appearance and smooth rolling.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 45% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

28" Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in luggage, $169 (reduced from $310)

Samsonite Freeform spinner: $160

Samsonite

The Samsonite Freeform, a large and durable polycarbonate piece of luggage, also wins over Amazon reviewers. Extra roomy with multiple pockets, the hardshell check-in makes organizing a breeze. The luggage, available in multiple sizes and colors, features four multidirectional double spinner wheels and a recessed, TSA-approved combination lock.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside 21" carry-on (white), $160 (reduced from $190)

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage: $157

Samsonite

Another polycarbonate, the Omni, offers high quality at a reasonable price. Features include TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps.

On Amazon, the Omni is available in two checked-bag sizes, a smaller 24-inch suitcase and a larger 28-inch version, which may fall into the oversized luggage category. It can also be purchased as part of a two- or three-piece set. Prices vary depending on which model or version you select.

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked (white), $157 (reduced from $200)

Samsonite Stryde 111 carry-on spinner



Samsonite

The sleek and luxurious Stryde 111, sold exclusively on the Samsonite website, is equipped with next-level technology. Its handle system has LED lights for nighttime use, multiple USB charging ports and a luggage tag that magnetically fits flush into the suitcase.

The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system make this a premium suitcase worth investing in. It's currently 22% off at Samonsite with code "EARTH22."

Samsonite Stryde 111 22" carry-on spinner, $429 (reduced from $550)

Samsonite Go Clear packing cubes

Samsonite

Packing cubes are great for keeping your suitcase organized and your items safe. These transparent, BPA-free packing cubes from Samsonite come in three sizes and in an accessory pack.

Pricing varies by size.

Samsonite Go Clear 3-piece packing cubes, $52 (reduced from $65)

Samsonite Go Clear 3-piece accessory pack, $28 (reduced from $35)

Samsonite NuRoad backpack

Samsonite

The Samsonite NuRoad backpack is excellent for travel or your day-to-day adventures. It features Samsonite's Recyclex lining made from 100% recycled bottles. The backpack includes a pouch with RFID and wireless charging pockets. Use code "EARTH22" to save 22%.

14.1" Samsonite NuRoad backpack, $148 with coupon (reduced from $190)

15.6" Samsonite NuRoad backpack, $172 after coupon (reduced from $220)

17.3" Samsonite NuRoad convertible backpack, $187 after coupon (reduced from $240)

More top-rated luggage options



Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

