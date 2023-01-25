CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Yoga pants, yoga leggings, workout leggings and yoga tights -- no matter what you call these high waist, stretchy, spandex-like workout pants, they've undeniably become a socially acceptable form of bottoms when you're out in public. So, what yoga pants are best? That depends on what you're looking for. We've found the best yoga pants on Amazon, the softest yoga leggings, the best flare yoga pants and more.

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings, $88

25" Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $59 and up (reduced from $128 and up)

Alo Yoga Airbrush high-waist bootcut legging, $108

If you're doing hot yoga, Pilates, running errands or even just grabbing your morning cold brew, you need to invest in a pair of the best yoga pants in 2023.

The best yoga pants on Amazon for 2023

You can buy some of the best yoga pants on Amazon. No matter if you're looking for high-quality workout wear or just giving your athleisure wardrobe an update, Amazon offers budget-friendly and trendy yoga pants on their site.

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings



Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings

These Girlfriend Collective leggings are one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022. The TV icon loves these "sweat-wicking, high-compression and high-waisted" leggings from size-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective, made out of recycled plastic bottles.

Available in sizes XS to 6XL.

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings, $88

Year of Ours Veronica ribbed leggings



The Veronica ribbed leggings from Year of Ours feature a lightweight, ribbed activewear jersey material and a stylish cross-over waistband. The fabric is moisture-wicking for maximum dryness and provides just the right amount of stretch.

"These leggings cinch your waist and make your legs look miles long. Plus, they're incredibly comfortable. I love pairing my Veronica leggings with a matching Year of Ours ribbed bralette," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose.

Year of Ours Veronica ribbed leggings, $110

Best yoga pants for multiple activities

Looking for your next favorite pair of workout pants that will take you from the yoga studio to the Pilates reformer? We've found the best yoga pants for multiple activities.

MAÄT leggings

These futuristic-looking leggings provide protection and cushioning for your knees while you workout. MAÄT's moisture-wicking, stretchy leggings are designed with ultra-flexible ribbed knee pads that pad the area without being bulky, and are tapered to put wider coverage where it's needed.

"I wore these leggings to a pilates class," said Lily Rose. "I normally get knee pain when I use the reformer, but these leggings really cushioned the area and helped me hold my poses. Plus, the material is really soft, stretchy and the leggings are flattering."

MAÄT leggings, $148

What are the softest yoga leggings?

There are a ton of everyday legging options on the internet. We've rounded up the softest yoga pants and workout leggings.

Lululemon Align high-rise leggings

When it comes to yoga pants, none are more popular with shoppers right now than the Lululemon Align. These ultra-lightweight, buttery soft yoga pants feature side drop-in pockets, a back drop-in pocket for your phone, and added Lycra fabric for stretch and shape retention.

"In terms of comfort and a flattering fit, the Lululemon Aligns still can't be beat," said CBS Essentials staff writer Carolin Lehmann. "Anytime I see them on a friend or a stranger on the street, I marvel at how they just seem to flatter everyone and every body type."

25" Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $59 and up (reduced from $128 and up)

Alo Yoga high-waist Alosoft lounge legging

These yoga leggings have a soft, velvety feel to them but still smooth and contour your lower half. Made with ultra-breathable material, these leggings can be worn to run errands or to a hot yoga class.

Alo Yoga high-waist Alosoft lounge legging, $108

Best flare yoga pants

Flared pants are back! You don't have to sacrifice fashion for a workout. Check out these CBS Essentials staff-loved flared yoga pants options below.

Alo Yoga Airbrush high-waist bootcut legging



"These Alo leggings are my weekend staple," Rose explained. "I wear them to run errands, lounge around the house and to my favorite yoga class. They're the perfect combination of function and fashion. These pants feature an ultra-flattering high waist and really suck you in. Plus, its bootcut bottom looks a little more polished than traditional yoga pants -- or at least, I'd like to think so."

Alo Yoga Airbrush high-waist bootcut legging, $108

Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging

"These are some of my most-worn leggings at the moment," said Carolin Lehmann. "They're incredibly comfortable -- they never ride up or pinch. And with a ruched front that dips, they make your waist look tiny. Find these flare leggings in short, standard and long lengths. (I go for the long.)"

Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging, $36 (reduced from $60)

