Best deals at Best Buy this week during the Best Buy 4-Day sale

Best Buy

Best Buy is currently having a special four-Day sale with tons of discounts on tech, kitchen appliances and more. Stock up on healthy cooking essentials or a smartwatch for your New Year's health goals, or get a new TV to watch the Superbowl.

You can shop deals on top-rated items from Samsung, Sony and more now at Best Buy.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)

iRobot Roomba i7+, $550 (reduced from $900)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $130 (regularly $190)

You'll find a wide range of high-quality tech on sale at Best Buy. These deals include TVs, laptops, tablets, fitness devices and more. No matter who you are shopping for, there are plenty of deals at the Best Buy that will fit your needs.

Keep reading to shop the best tech deals at Best Buy that you can shop right now.

Best deals at Best Buy

Check out these Best Buy deals on must-have home and personal tech right now.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $249

Bose

Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise cancellation, and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings.

If you disliked how bulky the original Bose QuietComfort Earbuds felt, there's good news: The QuietComfort Earbuds II are one-third smaller than their predecessor. They're water- and sweat-resistant, too, so you can wear them to the gym.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge, and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 (reduced from $299)

Bose Sport Earbuds: $129

Best Buy

Bose quality typically doesn't come cheap, but the Bose Sport Earbuds are one of the brand's more affordable options. This set of wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant (IPX4) and come with three sizes of eartips. And, if you're looking for a new pair of running headphones, these might be a good pick. Why? They're designed to stay in place even through strenuous workouts, and according to reviewers, they deliver.

They feature touch controls and they're smart enough to pause play when the right earbud is removed from your head. The wired charging case (USB-C) has enough juice to extend these earbuds' five-hour play time to a full 15 hours.

Bose Sport Earbuds, $129 (reduced from $149)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4: $170



Samsung via Best Buy

If your household is centered around Samsung, Google and other Android devices, then Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 is the smart smartwatch choice for you. The watch can be as easily paired with your mobile device – or Samsung smart refrigerator! – as the Apple Watch Series 7 is paired with an iPhone.

Like the Apple Watch Series 7, the Galaxy Watch4 can monitor your sleep, blood oxygen and heart rate, and work as a step tracker. But wait, there's more: If you allow it, the Galaxy Watch4 will monitor virtually everything about you, from your weight to your BMI to the effectiveness of your workout. And because it's an Android watch, the Galaxy Watch4 can do cool Google tricks, such as playing your tunes via YouTube Music.

The Galaxy Watch4 is sold in four different case colors (black, green, silver and pink gold).

Galaxy Watch4 (40mm), $170 (reduced from $200)

iRobot Roomba i7+: $550



iRobot

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, this model features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba i7+, $550 (reduced from $900)

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer: $400

Best Buy

What sets this KitchenAid stand mixer apart is its tilt-head design, which makes it easy to add ingredients and provides greater access to the bowl. The device has 10 speed settings and includes the following accessories: power-knead spiral dough hook, flat beater and stainless-steel wire whip.

The KitchenAid stand mixer is currently $50 off at Best Buy.

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart stand mixer, $400 (reduced from $450)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $960



Amazon

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup and another great gift option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform with a core i7 processor, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device on sale now at Best Buy.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core i7), $960 (reduced from $1,600)

You can also save $440 on the Intel Core i5 model right now.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (Intel core I5), $660 (reduced from $1,100)

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV : Save $900



Best Buy

This 55-inch smart TV from Sony is on sale now at Best Buy. The OLED 4K TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker.

This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants.

55" Sony Bravia XR 4K OLED smart TV, $1,000 (reduced from $1,900)

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: $430



Best Buy

This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

This is a great affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now at Best Buy.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV, $430 (reduced from $450)

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle: $350

Best Buy

The Meta Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that lets you explore the Metaverse and get inside your favorite games. This was a super popular holiday gift last year and is sure to be at the top of plenty of Christmas lists this year as well. This bundle comes with the Meta Quest 2 headset and a Resident Evil 4 game download.

Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset, $350 (reduced from $400)

65" LG C2 series OLED smart TV: $1,700



Best Buy

This TV's 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts the picture and sound automatically.

65" LG C2 series OLED smart TV, $1,700 (regularly $2,100)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,200



ProForm via Best Buy

Save over $500 and kickstart your 2023 resolutions when you buy this treadmill. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart-rate-monitoring technology, and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,200 (regularly $1,700)

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $130

Amazon

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker makes a single cup of coffee at a time but features a 75-ounce water reservoir so you can make cups of coffee for everyone in your family.

The 4.8-star-rated device features a strong brew button, an iced coffee setting and hot water on demand -- perfect for making tea and hot chocolate this fall.

Keurig K-Elite coffee maker, $130 (regularly $190)

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer: $130

Best Buy

One of the brand's highest-rated models, this family-friendly, 11-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer offers a 5-quart pot that holds up to a 4-pound chicken or 2 pounds of french fries.

The Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 can pressure cook, air-fry crisp, sear, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous vide, make yogurt, bake/roast, dehydrate, broil and keep food warm.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer, $130 (reduced from $200)

Best deals at Walmart this week



If you're looking for more deals, check out Walmart's selection of deals and clearance discounts this week.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm): $389

Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects when the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services of their location.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

Apple Watch 8 (41mm) (GPS), $389 (reduced from $399)

Best budget Roku TV deals at Walmart



Walmart

Looking for the perfect budget TV for the the new year? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number of its bestselling budget Roku smart TVs. No matter what size or resolution you need, there's a deal for you.

Here's a list of the best Roku TV deals at Walmart. As of publication, all these deals are still available.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle: $559

Sony

If you're trying to get a PlayStation 5 console, head over to the Walmart website now -- the console has been going in and out of stock over the past week. You can use the links below to head straight to the PS5 listings at Walmart and see if you can get lucky and find one.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle, $559

Playstation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (Digital Edition), $459

Xbox Series X: $582

Microsoft

The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (and fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games.

Xbox Series X console, $582

Echelon Sport exercise rower: $297

Walmart

The Echelon sport exercise rower features 32 levels of magnetic resistance and a built-in tablet holder (up to 12.9 inches). It easily folds up when not in use for easy storage.

The Echelon Sport exercise rower includes a 30-day free trial membership to Echelon Premiere, with more than 40 daily live and 15,000 on-demand fitness classes. (Echelon Premiere costs $34.99 per month after that; membership is not required to use the rower.)

Echelon Sport exercise rower, $297 (reduced from $597)

PowerXL dual-basket vortex air fryer: $69



Walmart

This top-of-the-line air fryer is currently $80 off. With this air fryer, you can use the dual-basket design to make two dishes at once or combine them into one extra-large 9-quart basket for larger items or family-sized meals.

The PowerXL features 7-in-1 functionality so that you can air fry, dehydrate, roast, broil, bake, air boil and reheat food all with one appliance.

PowerXL dual-basket vortex air fryer, $69 (reduced from $149)

SuperFit 2-in-1 treadmill: $314

Walmart

This SuperFit 2-in-1 folding treadmill works as both a running treadmill or an under-desk walking treadmill making it the perfect addition to your home gym or home office.

Right now, you can save more than $150 on this foldable treadmill at Walmart.

SuperFit 2-in-1 folding treadmill, $314 (reduced from $492)

Wyze robot vacuum with room mapping: $149



Walmart

The Wyze robot vacuum, now less than half price at Walmart, features LIDAR navigation. The sensor on top of the vacuum maps your home, so you can create no-go zones on the accompanying app and have more control over cleanings. It's able to handle height gaps of up to 0.8 inches, so it can easily transition between carpets and hardwood floors.

The Wyze robot vacuum has 2,100 Pa of suction and a 4.4-star rating at Walmart.

Wyze robot vacuum, $149 (reduced from $329)

Best Lego deals at Walmart right now



Lego via Walmart

Here's a small selection of all the top-rated Lego sets available at Walmart right now.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker: $55



Walmart

Looking to save money and make your coffee at home this year? Consider this versatile and affordable coffee brewer from Keurig. It allows you to brew single-serve K-cups or a traditional pot of coffee.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker (black), $55 (reduced from $99)

Apple Watch SE (1st generation): $199



Amazon

The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal at Walmart. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.

Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $199 (reduced from $279)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $199

Samsung via Amazon

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in just two (classic) colors: black and silver. You can customize the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with a sold-separately Samsung band of your choice. You'll save up to $165 at Walmart now with this deal.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm), $199 (reduced from $350)

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm), $295 (reduced from $460)

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: $129



Lenovo

This Lenovo Ideapad 1i has a 14-inch FHD display and Intel Celeron processor. It runs n the Windows 11 operating system. This affordable laptop is a great fit for students, professionals or anyone looking for a solid laptop to surf the web or watch Netflix on.

Lenovo Ideapad 1i, $129 (reduced from $375)

75" Samsung 'The Frame' TV: $1,999



Samsung

Walmart has the 75-inch model of Samsung's popular 'The Frame' TV on sale now for $1,000 off. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television.

75" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,999 (reduced from $2,999)

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells: $99

Walmart

Looking to get in better shape for the holidays, or get a head start on your New Year's resolution? Walmart is offering quite the deal on FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells. Originally $200, you can get one for $89 now at Walmart.

The 4.4-star-rated FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 5 to 52.5 pounds in 2.5-pound increments. An anti-slip handle and safety lock keep plates in place during your workout. Comes with a storage rack.

At this price, why not pick up a set of two?

FitRx SmartBell adjustable dumbbells, $99 (reduced from $200)

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle: $169

Walmart

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a true workhorse. It cuts up to 100 materials quickly and precisely, using commercial-grade technology to control the direction of its blade and the cutting pressure to match different materials. This bundle includes 40 vinyl sheets and several helpful tools to use while crafting with the Cricut.

Cricut Explore Air 2 Daybreak machine bundle, $169 (reduced from $199)

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console: $240



Microsoft via Walmart

Here's your opportunity to put a brand new gaming console under the Christmas tree and save money while doing it: You can get a the all-digital Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console for $240 at Walmart now. Tap the link below to score the deal while you can.

Xbox Series S Holiday Edition console (512 GB), $240 (reduced from $299)

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife block set: $49



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of 'The Pioneer Woman' kitchenware -- it seems to be the perfect combination of style, performance and value. This 4.7-star-rated stainless steel knife block set includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, four 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

Available in four colors.

The Pioneer Woman 11-piece knife set, $49

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set: $69

Walmart

If you want an upgraded knife set from The Pioneer Woman, check out this expanded stainless steel set. The knives' blades are made from specially formulated, high-alloy steel designed for strength, durability and precision cutting. It includes includes an eight-inch chef knife, an eight-inch bread knife, a 6.5-inch Nakiri knife, five-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, 3.5-inch bird's beak knife, six 4.5-inch steak knives, a pair of shears and an acacia block.

The Pioneer Woman 14-piece stainless steel knife block set, $69 (reduced from $77)

Disney Encanto 4-piece kids bedroom set: $75

Walmart

Give your toddler's room a makeover for the new year. The four-piece Disney Encant bedroom set includes a sleep and play bed with a low mattress height and guardrails, a six-bin toy organizer with reusable cling stickers, a table and chair. Mattress is sold separately ($32).

Disney Encanto 4-piece bedroom set, $75 (reduced from $120)

Not the right design? Not to worry -- Walmart offers this bedroom set with a number of different kid-friendly characters:

Apple iPad Air 5: $559

Apple via Walmart

Walmart is rolling back the price of the Apple iPad Air 5 right now.

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60 percent faster than the prior model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Choose from five colors.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB), $559 (regularly $599)

Lenovo Tab M8: $69



Walmart

If you're looking for an affordable tablet this holiday season, check out the Lenovo Tab M8. The tablet offers an eight-inch HD display that's great for streaming videos. The battery life is fairly long, with up to 15 hours of video playback on a single charge. The tablet also comes with a built-in kids-mode with Google Kids Space, making it a great gift for children.

Lenovo Tab M8, $69 (reduced from $119)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $124



Apple

Just about anyone will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.

Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on currently sale at Walmart for $124. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $124 (reduced from $159)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $149



Samsung

The top-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 32 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities.

Now on sale at Walmart for $149, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a great budget tablet for gifting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (32 GB), $149 (reduced from $199)

4moms RockaRoo baby rocker: $100



Walmart

This top-rated baby rocker is on sale now for $70 off. It provides a soothing front-to-back gliding motion that babies love with 5 range of motion options to choose from. It also features a toy mobile with removable toys to keep your baby entertained and a safety strap fastener for secure rocking.

4moms Rockaroo baby rocker, $100 (reduced from $170)

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device: $42



Walmart

This compact streaming device lets you stream your favorite shows and movies from streaming services like Paramount+.HBO Max, Netflix and more in 4K. The Roku interface is fast and easy to navigate. Right now, you can get this device for only $43.

Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device, $43 (reduced from $80)

Febfoxs baby monitor: $25

Walmart

These 4.6-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room. Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $25 at Walmart.

Febfoxs baby monitor, $25 (reduced from $70)

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set: $89



Walmart

CBS Essentials readers haven't been able to get enough of The Pioneer Woman cookware and kitchen items this holiday season. Now, Walmart has discounted this ceramic cookware set from the best-selling brand in time for the holidays. The set includes twelve items; a 1-quart saucepan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 4.5-quart saute pan with lid, a 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, 8" and 10" skillets, an egg pan, an acacia woodturner and an acacia wood ladle.

The Pioneer Woman 12-piece ceramic cookware set, $89 (reduced from $99)

The Pioneer Woman puffer jacket: $20 (save $20)

Walmart

Puffer jackets are one of the hottest winter trends this year, and right now you can get this cozy puffer from The Pioneer Woman for 50 percent off. The puffer jacket is reversible with a vibrant quilted pattern on one side and a cozy sherpa material on the other.

The Pioneer Woman puffer jacket: $20 (reduced from $40)

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set: $25

Amazon

This adorable 4-piece bedroom set comes with one comforter, two shams, and one decorative pillow. The set comes in two sizes; full/queen and king.

The Pioneer Woman 4-piece comforter set, $25 (reduced from $69)

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner: $69



Walmart

The Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner features a dual-tank water system, fast heated drying and a removable nozzle. Includes a power spin brush roll and two cleaning solution pods to get you started.

Hoover Power Dash pet carpet cleaner, $69 (reduced from $119)

Shark EZ robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $248

Shark via Walmart

This 4.4-star-rated Shark EZ robot vacuum cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 30-day capacity cleaning base.

Shark EZ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $248 (reduced from $450)

Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop: $159



Walmart

This two-in-one device features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display and a precision touchpad. It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The Gateway Notebook runs on Windows 10 and right now it's only $159.

"Excellent laptop for the price," wrote a Walmart customer who purchased the device. "I use it almost completely to run basic games. It runs Roblox and RuneScape Classic, OldSchool RuneScape very well. I have no complaints with it, it's an amazing laptop, especially for such a low price!"

11.6" Gateway Notebook touchscreen 2-in-1 laptop, $159 (reduced from $199)

Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike: $128

Walmart

Looking to get active or spend more time outdoors in 2023? Check out this deal on the Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike.

This 21-speed mountain bike features a 100 percent aluminum frame that is lightweight, yet durable. The bike's 80mm front suspension lets you overcome obstacles on slightly uneven trails. This bike is a great starter mountain bike, and right now it is on clearance for $220 off.

Decathlon Rockrider 21-speed mountain bike, $128 (reduced from $348)

27" Asus TUF gaming monitor

Walmart

The Asus TUF gaming monitor is on sale right now at Walmart for over $100 off list price. It boasts a 1080p HD display, 1-millisecond response time and a 165 Hz refresh rate. The monitor provides high-quality visuals with enhanced details in dark areas of a game.

37" Asus TUF gaming curved monitor, $190 (reduced from $299)

