If you're trying to shake up your fitness routine in 2023, you'll need the right workout leggings to exercise in. High-quality workout attire can make a huge difference in how you feel and perform during a workout. Keep reading to see the best workout leggings for 2023, based on your preferred fitness activities.

Workout leggings are a gym staple for many women, but some leggings are made primarily for lounging and may not hold up through a tough gym session or a long trail run. You'll want to make sure that you're lifting in squat-proof leggings and running in sweat-wicking materials. To help you find the right workout leggings for your needs and budget, we've compiled the best leggings for all of your favorite workouts, like pilates, yoga, running and weightlifting.

Check out the best workout leggings for 2023, including some CBS Essentials staff favorites.

Best workout leggings for weight training

When you're lifting at the gym, you'll want flexible, squat-proof leggings. Here are some of the top options.

Gymshark Adapt Animal seamless leggings

These Gymshark leggings are made for lifting. They offer sweat-wicking fabric, seamless stretch and a zero-distraction design that lets you lift in comfort and provides the support you need to hit a new personal record in the gym.

Gymshark Adapt Animal seamless leggings, $64

Under Armour Meridian full-length leggings

These leggings are buttery soft and squat-proof. The material wicks sweat & dries really fast, making these a great pair of leggings for intense gym sessions.

"I absolutely love these leggings! They are comfortable to wear with my workouts and I find that I do not have to adjust them at all," one reviewer wrote. "They adapt to my movements and they are also quite stylish to wear."

Under Armour Meridian full-length leggings, $70

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings

Reviewers rave about Colorfulkoala's Lululemon Align-lookalike leggings (and they're Essentials bestsellers). The tie-dye option, which comes in six colorways, is currently on sale. These leggings have a seamless waistband with a hidden pocket.

"I cannot get enough of Colorfulkoala," an Amazon reviewer says. "I can't stop buying them! They are so comfy, fit so great and are cheap! They're squatproof and cute to wear out. I almost don't want to share how good these are because I hate when they sell out!"

Colorfulkoala high-waisted tie-dye leggings, $30 (reduced from $35)

Thirdlove Flex seamless compression leggings

These compression leggings from Thirdlove feature a flattering pattern that sculpts and emphasizes key muscle groups in your legs. They offer compression and a high-performance material while still remaining comfy enough to lounge around in if desired.

"I wear these leggings to Krav Maga, Muay Thai and BJJ training." wrote reviewer Thania. "This means kicking, throwing and rolling around on the ground. These leggings have stood up to the wear really well, especially around the knees. Most importantly they stay put through all of it."

Thirdlove Flex seamless compression leggings, $29 (reduced from $60)

You can also get the Thirdlove Flex sports bra to wear as a matching set.

Thirdlove Flex sports bra, $39 and up

Lululemon Wunder Train high-rise tight

You can worry less about breaking a sweat in the Lululemon Wunder Train high-rise tights. They're made with the brand's fastest-drying Everlux fabric. The sweat-wicking and supportive fabric is made with four-way-stretch and is made to feel cool and sleek on the inside. The leggings come in 18 different colors and run up to a size 20. They are available in the lengths ranging from 25 to 31 inches.

Lululemon Wunder Train high rise tight, $98

Athleta Elation Train 7/8 workout tight

These Athleta leggings are designed for medium-to-high-impact workouts at the gym or outdoors. They're made of recycled SuperSonic fabric with supportive compression. They also feature back drop-in pockets to hold your phone or essentials at the gym.

Athleta Elation Train 7/8 workout tight, $60 and up

Best workout leggings for running and cardio

Whether you're hitting the treadmill or heading to a cardio boxing class, these leggings are the best choice for cardio.

Lululemon Fast and Free high-rise fleece running tight

These Lululemon leggings are designed for running. The Fast and Free high-rise fleece running tights are made with water-repellent tech-fleece fabric. The fabric is brushed on the inside for warmth, and that makes them a strong choice for cold weather. The leggings features the same four-way-stretch as Lululemon's Align leggings and run up to a size 20 in select colors.

Lululemon Fast and Free high-rise fleece running tight, $138

Bandier All Access Center Stage high-waisted leggings

These Bandier workout leggings are made with silky-smooth compression fabric and feature a double layer elastic waistband to keep your leggings in place while you're moving around.

"These high-waisted Center Stage leggings are perfect for both working out and lounging around." wrote one verified buyer. "They hold up for long runs, yoga, hit training, etc. They also shape your legs nicely."

These leggings come in two fabric options; All Motion and sport rib. All Motion is a high-compression, quick-drying fabric. Sport rib is a ribbed stretchy quick-drying fabric. You can also choose from capri, mid-rise, high waist and high waist with a pocket.

Bandier All Access Center Stage high-waisted leggings, $98 and up

You can also complete the look with a matching bra.

Bandier Front Row sports bra, $80

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings: $70

These Girlfriend Collective leggings are one of Oprah's Favorite Things 2022. The TV icon loves these "sweat-wicking, high-compression and high-waisted," leggings from size-inclusive brand Girlfriend Collective, made out of recycled plastic bottles.

Available in sizes XS to 6XL.

Girlfriend Collective compression pocket leggings, $70 (reduced from $88)

ThirdLove Kinectic performance pocket leggings

These ThirdLove Kinectic performance pocket leggings are great for running, HIIT classes, cardio boxing and other cardio activities. Made with dry-feel performance fabric and a lightly compressive fit, these leggings provide the perfect balance between performance and comfort.

They feature drop-in leg pocket, which I love because it's big enough for my phone and feels very secure, unlike some other pocket leggings I've tried. I also like that it's a sweat-wicking performance fabric that still feels comfy enough to lounge around in.

ThirdLove Kinectic performance pocket leggings, $74

EleVen by Venus Williams 90s girl leggings

These leggings are super stretchy and soft. They feature a moisture-wicking fabric that moves sweat to the fabric's outer surface to leave you comfortable and dry throughout your workout.

EleVen by Venus Williams 90s girl leggings, $108

Victoria's Secret Pink seamless high waist leggings

Victoria's secret is often overlooked for its activewear, but I've owned several great workout leggings from the brand. These are my current favorites.

These leggings are made with a breathable, sweat-wicking material to keep you cool and dry while you break a sweat at your favorite workout class or go for a job. They're super comfortable and flattering. They come in eight colors.

VS pink seamless high waist leggings, $45

There is also a matching sports bra available.

Victoria's Secret Pink seamless racerback sports bra, $30

Best workout leggings for yoga and pilates

These comfortable stretchy leggings are perfect for a barre, yoga or pilates class,

Lululemon Align high-rise leggings

When it comes to yoga pants, none are more popular with shoppers right now than the Lululemon Align. These ultra-lightweight, buttery soft yoga pants feature side drop-in pockets, a back drop-in pocket for your phone, and added Lycra fabric for stretch and shape retention.

25" Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets, $29 and up (reduced from $128 and up)

MAÄT leggings

These futuristic-looking leggings provide protection and cushioning for your knees while you workout. MAÄT's moisture-wicking, stretchy leggings are designed with ultra-flexible ribbed knee pads that pad the area without being bulky, and are tapered to put wider coverage where it's needed.

"I wore these leggings to a pilates class," said CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose. "I normally get knee pain when I use the reformer, but these leggings really cushioned the area and helped me hold my poses. Plus, the material is really soft, stretchy and the leggings are flattering."

MAÄT leggings, $148

Outdoor Voices Freeform 7/8 high waist leggings

These popular leggings are made with a supersoft knit fabric and feature a high-rise fold over waistband for unrestricted comfort during yoga. They are designed for low to medium-sweat workouts like yoga and pilates.

Outdoor Voices Freeform 7/8 high waist leggings, $88

Outdoor Voices seamless rib leggings

These high-rise ribbed leggings provide a light stretch and a "second skin" feel for comfortable movement. Outdoor Voices advises this legging is best for low-impact activities like yoga, pilates, stretching or dog walking (and I can confirm they are super comfy for dog walking and yoga).

Outdoor Voices seamless rib leggings, $78

Year of Ours Veronica ribbed leggings

The Veronica ribbed leggings from Year of Ours feature a lightweight, ribbed activewear jersey material and a stylish cross-over waistband. The fabric is moisture-wicking for maximum dryness and provides just the right amount of stretch.

Year of Ours Veronica ribbed leggings, $49 and up

Victoria's Secret Pink ruched leggings

These ultra-soft leggings feature a flattering v-shaped ruched waistline. The fabric is quick-drying, sweat-wicking, stretchy and super soft, making these leggings perfect for a yoga class, the gym or lounging.

Victoria's Secret Pink ruched leggings, $50

Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging

"These are some of my most-worn leggings at the moment. They're incredibly comfortable -- they never ride up or pinch. And with a ruched front that dips, they make your waist look tiny." shared CBS Essentials writer Carolin Lehmann.

These flare leggings come in short, standard and long lengths.

Offline by Aerie Real Me high-waisted ruched flare legging, $30 (reduced from $60)

Best workout leggings for outdoor workouts

Hikers, trail runners, tennis players and other outdoor exercise enthusiasts will want to check out these outdoor workout leggings.

Under Armour ColdGear compression leggings

These sweat-wicking compression leggings can keep you warm under any gear during chilly morning runs, and help prevent chafing.

Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings, $50 and up

Tentree InMotion pocket legging

These eco-friendly workout leggings are made from recycled, post-consumer waste. They're buttery soft and offer. nice four-way stretch to give you a comfortable and secure fit while you go for a jog or take a hike. The company also plants ten trees for every item purchased, making this a great planet-friendly gift.

Tentree InMotion pocket legging, $68

The matching InMotion sports bra also provides a comfortable stretch that is perfect for workouts.

Tentree InMotion longline active bra, $48

EleVen by Venus Williams Level Up leggings

These are one of my go-to leggings for getting active on a cold day. They're light and breathable enough not to cause overheating while I'm running, but the fabric is cozy and warm enough for me not to freeze during my warm-ups. The ribbed fabric is moisture-wicking and stretchy.

EleVen by Venus Williams Level Up leggings, $108

Year of Ours ribbed football leggings

This bestselling legging is loved by a number of celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. These ribbed leggings are perfect for long hikes and outdoor workouts. They feature a trendy tie closure at the waistband and are made with breathable and textured active ribbed fabric.

Year of Ours ribbed football leggings, $51 and up

Bandier All Access Pro Fleece Center Stage leggings

Bandier recently released this winter-friendly fleece version of the best-selling Center Stage leggings. These leggings offer a warm, brushed fleece interior and four-way stretch that'll keep you cozy in the cold during your winter workouts.

Bandier All Access Pro Fleece Center Stage leggings. $140

