The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Vitamix blenders

Why wait until next week's Amazon Prime Day 2022 to shop for -- and enjoy -- a new Vitamix blender? Amazon has great Vitamix deals available right now. These blenders are perfect for making smoothies, milkshakes and more delicious summer treats.

A new Vitamix blender can make you rethink just how silky a soup can be, or how delicious a smoothie can taste. Besides smoothies, a Vitamix blender is perfect for making mixed drinks (margaritas, anyone?) and summery soups, such as gazpacho. A Vitamix can even help you make slaw for your next picnic.

Vitamix blenders make a great addition to any kitchen. We've found the best Vitamix deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day. From the Vitamix Explorian blender to Vitamix attachments, such as a Vitamix food processor option, everything listed below is rated 4 stars (out of 5) or higher by Amazon users. And everything's on sale, too!

Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Now's the time to sign up! While the deals below are open to everybody, Amazon Prime Day 2022 will feature deals that will be exclusive to Prime members. If you've never been a Prime subscriber, you can try it out on a 30-day free trial.

Read on for more info on Amazon Prime Day 2022 -- and other early Amazon Prime Day deals. But first: The best Vitamix deals you can get on Amazon right now!

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $290

This Vitamix is $60 off right now at Amazon.

The kitchen gadget features a 48-ounce container and sturdy, aircraft-grade, stainless steel blades. The blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (reduced from $350)

Vitamix Quiet One blender: $1,081

This commercial-grade blender is $100 off right now on Amazon.

Are you serious about perfecting your purees? The Vitamix Quiet One blender has plastic sound enclosure to reduce noise. It features six program buttons, 34 optimized programs and 93 variable speeds.

Vitamix Quiet One blender, $1,081 (reduced from $1,181)

Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender, $600



Amazon has a big deal on the Vitamix A3500 Ascent series blender right now: You can save $50 off the kitchen appliance's $650 list price.

Boasting built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, this smart blender features five program settings.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent series smart blender, $600 (reduced from $650)

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender

So, no, the Vitamix A3300 isn't marked as being on sale right now on Amazon, but, trust us, $539 is a good deal on this blender. The price, in fact, is lower than previous sale prices we've seen on this item.

Like the A3500, the A3300 features Wi-Fi connectivity. Its smart motor base adjusts program settings and maximum blend times based on your container size. And you don't need to babysit it, either; the Vitamix A3300 blender includes a built-in programmable timer.

Choose from three colors. We found the best price on the black model (pictured).

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender (black), $539

The best Vitamix accessories on sale now

Once you've got your Vitamix blender, it's time to accessorize it. Fortunately, Amazon has deals on all sorts of great Vitamix containers and attachments right now.

Vitamix stainless-steel container (48 oz.): $171

Right now on Amazon, you can save nearly 15% off the list price on this stainless-steel Vitamix container. The container is odor-, scratch- and stain-resistant. It's non-reactive to cold, acid and heat. The 48-ounce container is BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

Vitamix stainless-steel container (48 oz.), $171 (reduced from $200)

Vitamix low profile container (64 oz.): $148

This 64-ounce low profile Vitamix container is designed to fit in most kitchen cabinets. It's $12 off right now at Amazon.

Vitamix low profile container (64 oz.), $148 (reduced from $160)

Vitamix container (64 oz.): $140

Save $16 right now on Amazon on this 64-ounce container that's made with super-strong, BPA-free copolyester material. It features a drip-free spout and a spill-proof, vented lid with measuring cap.

Vitamix container (64 oz.), $140 (reduced from $156)

Vitamix food processor attachment (12 cups): $159

This Vitamix food-processor attachment is more than 20% off right now at Amazon.

As its name suggests, the attachment basically converts your blender into a food processor. The attachment can hold up to 12 cups of ingredients, and features six attachment functions. The processor attachment is compatible with Vitamix Ascent and Venturist series blenders.

Vitamix food processor attachment (12 cups), $159 (reduced from $200)

Vitamix Ascent series blending bowls

These eight-ounce blending bowls aren't on sale right now on Amazon, but they're going for a price that's very close to previous deal prices we've seen. The BPA-free containers are dishwasher safe. The blending bowls can be paired with a blade base, and are compatible with Vitamix Ascent or Venturist series blenders.

Vitamix Ascent series blending bowls, $39

