This Disney restaurant is first in theme-park history to win a Michelin star

Why this high-end dinnerware is a fixture of Michelin-starred restaurants

The tableware used in Michelin restaurants

A Walt Disney World restaurant is the first theme-park eatery to earn a Michelin star.

Victoria & Albert's at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa last week joined 26 other restaurants in Florida to be awarded the coveted designation in the Michelin Guide.

But even Mickey Mouse will have to leave his mouse ears behind if he wants to get a table at the restaurant, which has a strict dress code and doesn't allow children under 10.

Opened in 1988, Victoria & Albert's is "by no means an easy reservation, but the reward is a kind of magic rarely seen these days," according to Michelin, which rates over 30,000 establishments across three continents.

As would be expected with pretty much anything at the Magic Kingdom, the restaurant is pricey, with its prix-fixe menus starting at $295 a person.