Best Samsung Galaxy deals at the Discover Samsung sale

Samsung

The Discover Samsung holiday sale is going on right now through December 15. You can score deals on a number of Samsung products, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone line and the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Plus, orders placed during the sale period will arrive in time for Christmas, according to Samsung -- so get your last-minute gift orders in by Dec. 16. Here's what you need to know to save big.

Winter Discover Samsung sale: See all Discover Samsung deals happening now

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $800 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with a free S pen, $1,500 (reduced from $1,800)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256 GB), $1,080 (reduced from $1,550)

The Discover Samsung event is a great time to upgrade your smartphone or purchase those last few holiday gifts for your family. There are tons of deals on popular Samsung smartphones, tablets, TVs and more on sale now. Many of Samsung's most popular mobile devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Z Fold 4 and more, are discounted just in time for the holidays.

Right now, you can save big on new tablets, computers, monitors, kitchen appliances, washers and dryers and more. There are also flash deals going on every day between noon and 4 pm EST. Tap the button below to see all the deals.

The best Samsung Galaxy smartphone deals

Explore the latest deals on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at the Discover Samsung sale.

Unsure which model to get? Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S22, 22+ and Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $400 trade-in credits

Samsung

The 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 features an upgraded triple-rear-camera with improved optical zoom and an enhanced main sensor. It's also better at taking nighttime photos than previous models.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 also features Gorilla Glass Victus Plus construction. It's a more protective design, and it feels more premium, spanning the front and the back of the phone. (Previous models have had plastic backs.)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $800 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22+: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $500 trade-in credits

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ offers a larger screen size (6.6 inches), in addition to enhanced display with higher brightness. The S22+ features a 50 MP (f/1.8) wide, 12 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide and 10 MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. It charges more efficiently than the standard S22 model.

You can score a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) right now as part of the Discover Samsung sales event. Samsung is also offering up to $500 in enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (256 GB), $1,000 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 trade-in credits

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared to the standard Galaxy S22's 6.1-inch screen. It offers a 40 MP front-selfie camera, compared to the standard 10 MP front camera on the other models. The back camera is also enhanced, with better wide-angle and zoom functionality.

Right now, Samsung is offering a free upgrade to 256 GB storage (up from 128 GB) as part of its Discover Samsung event. You may also qualify for up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credits when you trade in an eligible device.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,208 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,250 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Get a free memory upgrade and up to $600 trade-in credit

Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range of angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (unlocked, 512 GB), $900 (reduced from $1,060)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Get a free memory upgrade, free S pen and up to $900 in enhanced trade-in credits

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now, you can get a free memory upgrade and a free S pen with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. You can also get up to $900 in enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB) with a free S pen, $1,500 (reduced from $1,800)

The best Discover Samsung deals on Samsung tablets



An Android-powered Samsung tablet makes an excellent gift for family members of all ages -- especially artists and note-takers. Check out the best tablets from Samsung to give as a gift this year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: up to $400 instant rebate and up to $500 trade-in

Samsung

The top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a great gift for the holidays. It comes with a massive 14.6-inch screen (120 Hz), an ultra-wide dual front camera that records video in 4K and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. An S Pen is included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256 GB), $1,080 (reduced from $1,550)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (512 GB), $1,230 (reduced from $1,750)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: up to $130 instant rebate and up to $500 trade-in credits

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience. Right now, you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet during the Samsung Discover sale.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (128 GB), $830 (reduced from $1,050)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $880 (reduced from $1,130)

More Samsung Galaxy deals

Save on Samsung smartwatches and earbuds now throughout the Discover Samsung winter sale.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $50 off

Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers a bigger and stronger smartwatch option. The watch face and battery are larger in the Pro model. The Pro model features a titanium case and sapphire glass. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also boasts improved navigation with track-back mode to help you navigate your way to back your starting point.

The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colors, but only the Gray Titanium is on sale. It comes in one size, 45mm.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, $400 (reduced from $450)

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Save $40

Samsung

Samsung's highly coveted earbuds, the Galaxy Buds2, are an excellent gift for fitness enthusiasts or music lovers. Featuring active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough, the lightweight Galaxy Buds2 are built for users with an active lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2, $110 (reduced from $150)

Samsung Galaxy Live

Samsung

Not to be beaten by the Samsung Galaxy Buds, the Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds are available at an even deeper discount. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12mm speakers and a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality, resulting in an immersive, concert-like experience. Fans of live shows may want a pair.

Samsung Galaxy Live, $100 (reduced from $150)

