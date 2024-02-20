CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Shopping for a new mattress can be a pain. Do you look for something based on your sleep position? Maybe you're interested in shopping organic, but aren't sure if an organic mattress is worth the investment. At the end of the day, natural latex mattresses, which have been linked to improved pressure relief for frustrated sleepers, are well worth considering in 2024.

Memory foam mattresses may draw you in with promises of unparalleled comfort, but what about mattresses made of organic latex? These alternatives are typically hybrid mattresses, made up of multiple layers of comfortable, breathable materials such as organic cotton and wool -- and yes, natural latex as well.

The perfect latex mattress for you is out there somewhere. To help guide you to the best mattress for your personal needs, we've dug deep to find the best organic latex mattresses available today.

Best natural latex mattresses to try out in 2024

Say goodbye to memory foam and hello to natural, breathable latex materials that make for a high-quality mattress deal.

Browse some of the best latex mattresses by brands like Saatva, Avocado, and more below.

Our top pick : Nolah Natural 11-inch

Nolah

This hybrid mattress takes the top slot due to multiple layers of organic latex and GOTS-certified organic wool. The cotton cover is the luxurious icing on this comfy cake -- er, mattress.

Containing Talalay latex, which is both eco-friendly and hypoallergenic, this mattress is a generous 11 inches thick. The Talalay latex also serves to keep sleepers from overheating, making this a great mattress for hot sleepers as well.

This Nolah mattress typically sells for $2,099, but thanks to an ongoing sale, that's been bumped down to $1,364. Grab this high-quality and well-reviewed (4.8 out of five stars) latex hybrid mattress today to nab two Nolah fluffy pillows (a $150 value) for free.

Best for:

sleepers looking for a hypoallergenic mattress.

hot sleepers.

anyone interested in a medium-firm mattress (Nolah gives this mattress a firmness level of five to six out of ten).

Most comfortable : Saatva Zenhaven

Saatva

The Zenhaven latex mattress by Saatva is another high quality mattress that belongs on everyone's radar. This organic latex mattress is -- get this -- dual-sided, with one especially plush side and a reverse side listed as "gentle firm" by Saatva.

So whether you want to drift off to sleep on a soft, cloudlike mattress or rest on something a bit firmer -- or simply have the freedom to switch between the two -- this can be a great mattress for your money.

Organic latex is more durable and supportive than memory foam, making this organic mattress by Saatva our recommended pick for all-around pressure relief.

The Saatva Zenhaven mattress typically sells for $3,295. At the time of this publication, however, a sitewide sale had it marked down by $350. This is one organic mattress sale you don't want to miss.

Best for:

sleepers looking for good pressure relief.

indecisive sleepers that go back and forth between wanting a plush or firm mattress.

shoppers looking for the perfect adjustable mattress -- add an adjustable base to your purchase and save up to $100 on your final total.



Best support for back pain : WinkBeds EcoCloud

WinkBeds

A memory foam mattress has its perks, but when it comes to pressure relief and a firm, supportive feel -- nothing beats natural organic materials. That's why the EcoCloud mattress by Winkbeds made our list.

The EcoCloud offers four inches of Talalay latex, individually-wrapped innerspring coils, a patented anti-sag support system, and a pillowy top layer consisting of organic cotton and New Zealand wool. The result here is a sturdy mattress that is perfect for sleepers that want to banish back pain (without sacrificing comfortability).

The Winkbeds EcoCloud mattress normally sells for $1,699, but is currently on sale for $1,699 (a $300 value).

Best for:

sleepers with persistent back pain.

fans of a medium to medium-firm mattress feel.

Best firm mattress : Plank Firm Natural

Plank

If you've been skimming through this list looking for a definitively firm mattress, we have you covered with this latex mattress by Plank. Made of 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton, natural Talalay latex, and temperature-regulating organic wool, this mattress is as comfortable and breathable as it is durable.

This mattress's six-inch core, made up of individually-wrapped coils, provides top-notch pressure relief and contouring support. If you want a high-quality mattress in a box, this mattress should be high up on your list.

Best for:

fans of firm or extra firm mattress types.

online shoppers looking for the perfect mattress deal. Buy this mattress today and enjoy a 120-night comfort trial, as well as a 10-year warranty.

Best certified organic : Avocado Green

Avocado

There's no way the Avocado Green mattress wasn't making our list of top natural, organic latex mattresses. This has it all:

GOLS-certified organic latex

GOTS-certified organic wool and cotton

A box-top plush layer made of FSC-certified Talalay latex (exclusive to the plush model, which is available as an upgrade to the standard model)

Absolutely no fiberglass

Thanks to Avocado's ongoing sale, the Avocado Green mattress is currently marked down $200 from its original list price of $1,999.

Best for:

sleepers on the lookout for the best organic mattresses available today.

How we chose the best latex mattresses of 2024

When picking the best mattresses made of natural and organic materials, we considered a number of important factors. For a closer look at how we review certain products, here's everything that went into picking the best organic latex mattresses:

Customer reviews: We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models.

We combed through verified customer reviews -- in other words, real buyers -- to ensure they were consistently pleased with these brands and models. Certified organic materials: We didn't just look for organic latex. The best latex mattresses are typically hybrid mattresses made of multiple layers, so we prioritized organic wool and cotton as well.

We didn't just look for organic latex. The best latex mattresses are typically hybrid mattresses made of multiple layers, so we prioritized organic wool and cotton as well. Star rating: All of these products have a four-star rating or higher.

All of these products have a four-star rating or higher. Your needs: We picked mattresses for a variety of budgets and needs, such as affordability, durability and more.