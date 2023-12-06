10 best laptop deals you can get before Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Christmas countdown has begun. While Santa's elves are working overtime, so are retailers, by offering some great last-minute deals on the latest laptop computers. Our team of consumer technology experts have rounded up this collection of 10 deals you can take advantage of right now when shopping for a laptop -- even if the model you want is brand-new for 2023. But don't wait until the last minute. Some of these deals are limited time offers and others have limited inventory.

10 best pre-Christmas deals on laptop computers

Hopefully, as Santa is making his lists and checking them twice, he's using a high-end laptop to get the job done. When you too need to get your work done efficiently, it makes sense to use an up-to-date laptop full of useful tech -- like a high resolution display with a fast refresh rate, a powerful processor, plenty of RAM and abundant storage. If you're ready to upgrade your laptop to tap that extra computing power, here are some of the best deals that'll help you save money.

Apple 14.2" MacBook Pro (2023): $1,449 (9% off)

Amazon has cut the price of the new 2023 14.2-inch Apple MacBook Pro by 9%, which brings the price you'll pay down to just $1,499.

This computer features a Liquid Retina XDR display and is powered by the new M3 processor (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU). It's configured with 8GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for storage. Choose between a space gray or silver casing color.

Place your order now to save $150 on this in-demand MacBook Pro.

Apple 16.2" MacBook Pro (2023): $2,299 (8% off)

If you're looking for one of the new MacBook Pro laptops, but with a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, this one runs using Apple's new M3 Pro processor (offering a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU). It comes configured with 18GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for storage.

For a limited time Amazon has slashed the price of Apple's latest MacBook Pro by $200, which brings the price down to $2,299. That's 8% off.

Out of the three M3 processors just introduced by Apple -- the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max -- this one falls in the middle, in terms of its overall producing power. However, you'll find this computer can easily handle just about any computing task you throw at it.

Acer Aspire 3: $300 (9% off)

Proving that you don't need to spend a fortune on a laptop that runs Windows 11 Home, Acer offers its Aspire 3. It's powered using an AMD Ryzen 3-7320U processor with an AMD Radeon Graphics GPU.

The computer is equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD LCD display (1080p with a 16:9 aspect ratio) and comes configured with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for storage.

In terms of wireless connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth. It also comes equipped with a nice selection of USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, along with an HDMI and DisplayPort. The computer weighs in at about 3.9 pounds. Battery life is up to 11 hours.

For just $300, this is a powerful computer that'll be able to handle your everyday computing tasks.

Asus Vivobook Go 15 L510: $233 (7% off)

It's pretty amazing what a mere $233 with get you these days when it comes to a laptop computer that runs Windows 11. This Asus Vivobook Go 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display and is powered using an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. You also get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. A one year subscription to Microsoft 365 is also included.

This computer offers just basic processing power, so while it can handle tasks like managing email, surfing the web, streaming video or word processing, it's not great for video editing, gaming or other tasks that require more computing power. On the plus side, the computer weighs less than four pounds and when shut is just 0.71 inches thick, so it's easy to transport.

HP 14 Laptop (2023): $376 (25% off)

Here's a chance to save 25% on an already low cost Windows laptop. You'll pay just $367 and get a computer with a 14-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution) display. It's maximum brightness is 250 nits. The laptop runs using an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and it comes configured with 16GB of RAM, with a 1TB SSD for storage.

Battery life is up to 10 hours. This laptop weighs just over three pounds, so it's easy to carry around and is ready to handle your everyday computing tasks when it's needed.

Right now, you'll save almost $123 when you purchase this laptop from Amazon.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582): $2,199 (14% off)

This Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 offers a rather unique design that includes a 14-inch, 4K resolution touchscreen located directly above the keyboard. Its main display is a stunning 15.6-inch OLED 4K NanoEdge touchscreen that's Pantone-validated, VESA certified and offers HDR support. Its refresh rate is 60Hz. In other words, it can display sharp, vivid and accurate colors.

Whether you're editing video, streaming movies, playing games, or word processing, this ZenBook will serve you well. It comes with Windows 11 preinstalled and is powered using a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

The computer is also configured with 32GB of RAM and comes with a large capacity 2TB SSD for storage.

At the moment, you'll find the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 on sale at Amazon for 14% off, which brings the price down from $2,549 to $2,100 -- a savings of $449. If you're looking for a computer with a beautiful 4K OLED display that makes photos, graphics and video content look incredible, this one from Asus is well worth checking out.

HP Laptop 15 (2023): $521 (25% off)



Check out this 2023 edition of the HP Laptop 15 that runs using an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor and an Intel Iris Xe GPU. It comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for storage. The 15.6-inch LED display, with 1,366 x 768 pixel resolution, is designed to reduce glare and provide flicker-free performance.

When it comes to keeping the laptop charged, when it's plugged in for just 45 minutes, battery power will go from 0% to 50%. On a full charge, battery life is up to eight hours. For wireless connectivity, this HP laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes with a nice collection of ports built in as well.

Head over to Amazon right now to save 25% on this HP laptop. You'll pay just $521, which is a savings of $178.

Dell Inspiron 16 (5630): $835 (26% off)

For a limited time, less than $850 will get you this nicely equipped Dell Inspiron 16 laptop computer. It offers a 16-inch HFD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The computer runs using a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor and comes configured with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage. Windows 11 Pro comes preinstalled.

Now that Amazon has cut the price of this laptop by 26%, you can purchase it for $835 -- a savings of $395. The computer weighs about 4.3 pounds. In terms of power, this Dell laptop offers a mid-range configuration, so it'll easily handle everyday tasks with ease.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (2022): $1,745 (27% off)

This 2022 edition of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is on sale at Amazon for 27% off, which represents a savings of $655. The computer features a 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen display and is powered using an Intel Evo i7 processor. And like all Surface devices, this one is made for multitasking and for getting work done while on the go. It comes with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Windows 11 comes preinstalled.

In addition to offering a backlit keyboard, this laptop can be used with a stylus, so you can handwrite or draw directly on the screen or use the stylus to annotate documents. One of the best things about this Surface laptop is its up to 18 hour battery life. The laptop weighs just 3.1 pounds. When shut, it's a mere 0.58 inches thick.

Keep in mind, this is a Surface laptop, not a Surface 2-in-1 device, so its designed more like a traditional laptop with a permanently attached keyboard.

Apple 15.3" MacBook Air (2023): $1,099 (15% off)

In addition to offering the latest MacBook Pro laptops on sale, Amazon has cut the price of the 2023 editions of the MacBook Air laptops. In this case, you can save 15% on this laptop with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (that offers a maximum brightness of 500 nits). This MacBook Air is powered using Apple's M2 silicon and comes equipped with 8GB of unified memory, along with a 256GB SSD for storage.

Right now, you can purchase this laptop for $1,099 and choose between four housing colors -- silver, midnight, space gray or starlite. This MacBook Air runs the latest version of MacOS and comes with a nice collection of preinstalled apps. Battery life is up to 18 hours. The M2 processor offers an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, so it's able to handle a wide range of computing tasks with ease.

