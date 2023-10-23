Best Christmas gifts for your wife: 10 ideas for 2023 she'll love

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Stumped about what to gift your wife for Christmas 2023? Don't worry; we've got you covered. Think about her passions - is she a dedicated pet parent or a culinary wizard that your whole town admires? At CBS Essentials, we've compiled an array of fantastic gift ideas to suit various interests and budgets for all the amazing wives out there.

Discover 10 delightful treasures that will make your wife's holiday season even more special. Whether it's a cozy sweater to keep her warm or a captivating book she won't want to put down, it's never too early to start your Christmas shopping. The best items tend to disappear quickly, and with the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it's a smart move to plan ahead.

The best Christmas gifts for your wife

Check out these thoughtful Christmas gift ideas for your wife.

For the pet parent: Uncommon Goods custom pet embroidered sweatshirt

Uncommon Goods

If her love for your pets is unwavering, consider one of these custom pet sweatshirts from Uncommon Goods. There are several options. You can get a portrait of one or two pets embroidered on these sweatshirts, plus add their names or not. Prices vary based. Just upload a photo of your pet (or pets) to get the process started.

These cotton-blend sweatshirts come in tan, black, gray, blue, pink, white and mint.

Why we like this sweatshirt:

A custom gift is always special, and if she's a doting pet parent, she'll be obsessed with this sweatshirt.

For the self-help guru: 'Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier' by Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey

Amazon

Oprah Winfrey's latest book is here, and it's flying off the shelves.

The lifestyle mogul teamed up with Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, famed for his lessons on happiness, to write a book about finding enjoyment and meaning in your life.

You can read an excerpt of "Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier" here.

Buy the hardcover or Kindle edition on Amazon.

Why we like this book:

Who wouldn't like to be happier? This new book is an excellent gift for any reader and is a CBS Essentials bestseller.

For the home chef: Caraway stainless-steel cookware set

Caraway

Caraway just came out with stainless-steel cookware. It can withstand higher temperatures than the brand's usual beloved ceramic sets.

Treat her to the whole set including a 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan, 4.5-quart saute pan and 6.5-quart Dutch oven. It also comes with a pan and lid storage solution.

This lightweight cookware is oven-safe and free of harmful coatings. It's $695, reduced from $845.

Why we like this cookware set:

Upgrade her kitchen with this long-lasting cookware that can withstand high temperatures.

For the wife that loves to layer: Sezane Lucas jumper

Sezane

If you can't take her to Paris this Christmas, then this Sezane sweater is the perfect way to bring a touch of Paris to her. She can embrace the winter months in style with this organic cotton and wool sweater adorned with statement buttons from the renowned French brand.

This ribbed knit sweater comes in six colors and has a high neckline.

Find the Lucas jumper in sizes XXS to XXXL.

Why we like this jumper:

She'll stay warm and look good doing it in this special sweater.

For the skincare fan: Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum

Amazon

This snail mucin serum is a CBS Essentials bestseller. Yes, it's made with the help of real snails. This quirky gift might just be the perfect addition to her Christmas stocking!

The serum is formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate (aka snail mucin). Snail mucin offers a variety of skincare benefits including reducing the appearance of fine lines, improving skin texture and restoring your skin barrier.

This hydrating serum is designed to protect your skin from losing moisture. It's currently $15, reduced from $25.

Why we like this serum:

This serum has over 50,000 reviews and Amazon shoppers rate it 4.6 stars. It's a good option for people with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities as it is unscented.

For the woman about town: Loeffler Randall Camellia pleated bow heels

Loeffler Randall

Trust us, these are the shoes she wants for New Year's Eve. The Loeffler Randall Camellia pleated bow heels are almost sold out most places, but pro tip: They're still available in all sizes on the Loeffler Randall site.

These Italian lamé heels shimmer under the lights during a night out. They come in 11 colors and have a 3.5-inch heel. This version also has an ankle strap. Their footbed is padded and they come in sizes 5 to 12.

Note that going up a size is recommended for wider feet.

Why we like these heels:

She'll be ready for New Year's Eve in these perfectly shimmery heels that are going fast.

For the matcha drinker: Cuzen matcha maker starter kit in Sumi black

Cuzen Matcha

Cuzen's beloved matcha maker now comes in a cool black for the holidays. The new colorway is in collaboration with Japanese calligrapher Aoi Yamaguchi.

This matcha maker in Sumi black does all the grinding and whisking for her to make high-quality matcha drinks at home.

It comes with four packets of matcha leaf blends to get her started. There's no need to refill the machine every day, as it stores the matcha leaves.

Why we like this matcha maker:

She can save money by making high-quality matcha drinks at home with this matcha maker that looks great on your countertop.

For the bejeweled: Diamond Nexus round-cut lab-grown diamond stud earrings

Diamond Nexus

Jewelry is a holiday gift that keeps shining for years to come. But diamond earrings can easily cost an arm and a leg. Fortunately, these days there's an alternative that the average person can't distinguish from the real deal: lab-created diamonds.

With these classic diamond-alternative earrings from Diamond Nexus, you have your choice of precious metal type, center stone size and certification status. The diamonds on this piece are lab-created, but indistinguishable from a perfect diamond. The earrings have a low profile, so they never appear droopy.

"The shipping was fast and packaging was very sophisticated," a reviewer says.

In the lowest carat weight, these earrings are currently $399, reduced from $435.

Why we like these earrings:

These lab-grown diamonds are indistinguishable from natural diamonds and are a fraction of the cost.

For the health enthusiast: Oura Ring Gen3

Oura

The Oura Ring is a fitness tracker that doesn't look like one at first glance. So it certainly won't ruin her outfit.

The Oura Ring tracks how well she sleeps, her daily movement and her heart rate. It can help set health goals, take her through guided meditations and more. This small wearable can sync her health and workout data from her favorite apps through Apple Health, Google Fit, Strava and Natural Cycles.

Choose from six finishes including silver, gold, black and rose gold. Prices vary by color.

Why we like the Oura Ring:

This ring provides useful insights into her health and wellness beyond basic fitness tracking.





For the luxury skincare enthusiast: Therabody TheraFace mask

Therabody

The future of skincare is here with Therabody's new TheraFace mask. This FDA-cleared LED skincare mask offers red light (for fine lines and wrinkles), red and infrared light (for dark spots), plus blue light treatments (for acne) with an added tension-relieving vibration therapy.

Therabody's clinical studies of this mask showed a visible reduction in fine lines and dark spots in as little as eight weeks for participants doing these treatments.

Why we like this LED skincare mask:

She can be her own facialist at home with this futuristic skincare device.

