Redo your kitchen and save big: Best appliance bundle deals at the Discover Samsung fall sale

Ready to save even more during the Discover Samsung fall sale? Right now when you shop Samsung, you can save some extra cash when you bundle select on-sale appliances. Samsung's fall deals cover many of the brand's customer-loved appliances. Samsung has slashed the cost of several refrigerators, washers and dryers and ranges and stick vacuums during the deals event.

Many top-rated Samsung appliances are on sale now, but you'll save even more when you bundle your appliance purchases. Right now, you can get 2 appliances for $125 off, 3 for $225 off, 4 for $475 off, 5 for $650 off, or 6 for a whopping $850 off. Plus, you can get 75% off on 2-year Samsung Care+ extended service and support when you purchase two or more eligible appliances.

If you're in the mood to redo your kitchen and save big, check out the best appliance bundle deals at the Discover Samsung fall sale.

All of the customer-loved appliances below are eligible to be bundled for Samsung fall savings. They're also already on sale!

The best thing about this refrigerator is its massive Family Hub touch screen that's double the size of the brand's original smart refrigerator touch screen.

Samsung's touch screen refrigerators all feature Samsung's Family Hub, with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect with, and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your connected device), search recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

The smart tech can also help you save energy thanks to it's new energy-saving tech, Samsung's SmartThings Energy. The smart program allows you to see and manage your compatible Samsung appliance energy use and offers ways to save energy using AI Energy Mode. The new mode will even automatically optimize appliance settings to reduce the amount of energy consumed. This fridge is also marked down from $4,999 to $3,399 during the Discover Samsung fall sale.

Why we like the Samsung Bespoke 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub+:

This 4.9-star-rated fridge features beverage center with a water dispenser and Samsung's AutoFill water pitcher.

Its Dual Auto ice maker makes two types of ice - cubed or Ice Bites.

Samsung Bespoke fridges feature customizable door panels. You can choose from eleven colors and two finishes.

This refrigerator comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty.

Buying a new refrigerator? Why not bundle it with a top-rated electric range and save big? The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

This 4.5-star-rated range is on sale now for $1,599 (regularly $2,449).

What we like about this electric range:

This smart range features Samsung's fastest burner ever, plus it can be remotely monitored via your smart device. Samsung's Bespoke line also lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate this electric range with all your Samsung appliances.

Both the 6-cubic-foot washer and 7.5-cubic-foot dryer in this laundry duo are equipped with some serious smarts. The Samsung laundry duo features AI-powered Smart Dial controls that can learn and recommend your preferred washing and drying cycles. These matching machines include Wi-Fi connectivity through the Samsung SmartThings App, so you can receive cycle alerts and remotely start or stop your devices right from your phone.

The washer includes FlexWash technology, which allows you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. The matching dryer offers a unique drying rack with optimized air temperature for your delicate items. Both the washer and the dryer can finish a full load in as little as 30 minutes, meaning you can have clean laundry in just an hour.

When you bundle this laundry duo you'll save $1,600. Get it now for $2,398 (regularly $3,998).

What we like about this laundry set:

You can wash and dry a full load of laundry in just an hour. Both machines are equipped with AI-powered smart dials that can remember your favorite cycles. Plus, they can be remotely controlled via your smartphone.

This matching washer and dryer duo is deeply discounted during Samsung's fall sale. The Bespoke pair feature Samsung's AI Smart Dial and Wi-Fi connectivity. You can even control your dryer right from your 5.3-cubic-foot washer when the units are stacked. The 7.6-cubic-foot dryer is Samsung's largest drying device.

The laundry machines are outfitted with Samsung's Vibration Reduction Technology+ to help reduce noise and vibration. The washer's improved Swirl+ interior drum pattern draws out more water during the rinse cycle and helps prevent snagging during the wash. When you purchase this duo you'll receive a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor.

Get the Samsung pair for $1,204 off right now. It's on sale for $1,696 (regularly $2,900).

What we like about this laundry set:

It has AI smarts, noise reduction technology and offers Wi-Fi connectivity for remote controlling. If you've got a big family, the 7.6-cubic-foot dryer could come in handy for tackling large drying loads.

