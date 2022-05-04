Best statement mirrors on Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A great mirror can brighten up a space, make a room seem larger, dress up a wall or simply provide the practical function of reflection. Mirrors that make a statement, as well as an impact, are available to order on Amazon right now. We found ones that fit every design aesthetic, including mid-century modern, traditional, farmhouse and grandmillennial. The best part? Many of the mirrors featured below are currently on sale.

Top products in this article:

Harmati round mirror, $47 and up with coupon code (reduced from $70)

NeuType full-length ladder mirror, $170

Kate and Laurel Arendahl arch mirror, $130 and up

Whether you're looking for a mirror to hang over your bathroom sink, a full-length style to lean against your bedroom or living-room wall, or a decorative piece for your entryway, Amazon is a great place to find essential wall hangings. Its mirrors come in lots of sizes, shapes, styles and materials. We rounded up some highly rated statement mirrors for all the rooms in your house.

Harmati round mirror

Harmati

Simple, sleek and timeless, the Harmati round mirror offers a modern touch to your space. The mirror comes with an easy-to-install, built-in hook, and it can be used with or without the included strap. Available in black and gold finishes, and in three sizes: 20, 24 and 31.5 inches.

Harmati round mirror, $47 and up with coupon code (reduced from $70)

NeuType full length mirror

NeuType

Looking for a full-length leaning mirror? This Amazon bestseller from NeuType offers lots of options, as it comes in rectangular and arched shapes. Choose from several finishes, including gold, silver, black and rose gold, as well as 13 different sizes. (Not all combinations are available.) Also available in a wall-mounted version.

Reviewers on the site praise the piece for offering good quality at a reasonable price.

NeuType full length mirror, $120 and up

Yoshoot rustic wood mirror

Yoshoot

If farmhouse decor best describes your aesthetic, check out this rustic mirror from Yoshoot. Another highly rated option on Amazon, the wood-framed mirror with metal accents comes in three sizes and multiple color options, including rustic brown wood, turquoise and white. Hang it vertically or horizontally with the included hardware.

Yoshoot rustic wood mirror, $100 and up

Tehome metal pivot mirror

Tehome

Very similar to more expensive options from Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware, the Tehome metal pivot mirror adds an elegant, refined touch to your bathroom without breaking the bank. Choose the right size and color for your space; you'll find options that match most bathroom hardware. Once installed with the included hardware, the mirror conveniently tilts up and down.

Tehome metal pivot mirror, $153 and up

Zbeivan standing full length mirror

Zbeivan

Equipped with a sturdy stand, this full-length, standalone mirror doesn't need a wall to lean against or hang on. When the stand is folded in, it can also be hung or used as a leaning mirror. Available in black, gold and white finishes.

Zbeivan standing full length mirror, $135 with coupon code (reduced from $170)

Kate and Laurel Arendahl arch mirror

Kate and Laurel

The Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose mirror is incredibly popular, and, with prices starting at $548, pretty pricey. So, allow us to introduce you to this Kate and Laurel Arendahl mirror. It closely resembles Anthropologie's interior-designer-favorite mirror, but can be yours for less than $150.

The easy-to-hang traditional mirror comes in two sizes and four color finishes.

Kate and Laurel Arendahl arch mirror, $130 and up

NeuType full-length ladder mirror

NeuType

Those who gravitate toward bohemian, minimalist or mid-century modern aesthetics might appreciate this full-length Scandinavian-style ladder mirror from NeuType. The clean, floor-length mirror features a blonde, rectangular wood frame that leans against the wall, or can be mounted with the included hardware.

NeuType full-length ladder mirror, $170

