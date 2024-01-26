Organize your refrigerator: This 60-piece Rubbermaid food storage set is only $36 at Amazon
Spring isn't quite here yet, but you may want to get a head start on spring cleaning after the busy holiday season. That means organizing the contents of your kitchen cabinets and your fridge. Investing in sturdy, reusable food storage containers is a quick way to tidy up your fridge or kitchen. They're ideal for holding snacks to carry to work, too.
Luckily, Amazon has an amazing limited-time deal on a 60-piece Rubbermaid food storage container set right now. There's no telling when this 20% off deal will end, so be sure to shop now. Learn more about this reviewer-loved set below.
Rubbermaid 60-piece food storage containers with lids: $36
This BPA-free set comes with containers in seven sizes, suitable for salad dressing, sandwiches and more. The red lids can snap together for tidier storage. These containers are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. The containers are clear so you can easily see what's inside, and the red lids are easy to spot.
Some of these 4.7-star-rated storage containers have steam vents on their lids for splatter-free microwaving so you can leave the lid right on. Genius.
This set includes 30 containers and 30 lids. You get six 0.5-cup containers, six 1.25-cup containers, six 2-cup containers, five 3-cup containers, four 5-cup containers, two 7-cup containers, and a 9-cup container for truly large portions of leftovers. You can also buy smaller 8-piece ($22), 21-piece ($29) and 42-piece sets ($25) on the Amazon page.
The Rubbermaid 60-piece food storage containers with lids are currently $36, reduced from $45. That works out to just 60 cents per piece.
