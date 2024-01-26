Organize your refrigerator: This 60-piece Rubbermaid food storage set is only $36 at Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Spring isn't quite here yet, but you may want to get a head start on spring cleaning after the busy holiday season. That means organizing the contents of your kitchen cabinets and your fridge. Investing in sturdy, reusable food storage containers is a quick way to tidy up your fridge or kitchen. They're ideal for holding snacks to carry to work, too.

Luckily, Amazon has an amazing limited-time deal on a 60-piece Rubbermaid food storage container set right now. There's no telling when this 20% off deal will end, so be sure to shop now. Learn more about this reviewer-loved set below.

Rubbermaid 60-piece food storage containers with lids: $36

Amazon

This BPA-free set comes with containers in seven sizes, suitable for salad dressing, sandwiches and more. The red lids can snap together for tidier storage. These containers are microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. The containers are clear so you can easily see what's inside, and the red lids are easy to spot.

Some of these 4.7-star-rated storage containers have steam vents on their lids for splatter-free microwaving so you can leave the lid right on. Genius.

This set includes 30 containers and 30 lids. You get six 0.5-cup containers, six 1.25-cup containers, six 2-cup containers, five 3-cup containers, four 5-cup containers, two 7-cup containers, and a 9-cup container for truly large portions of leftovers. You can also buy smaller 8-piece ($22), 21-piece ($29) and 42-piece sets ($25) on the Amazon page.

The Rubbermaid 60-piece food storage containers with lids are currently $36, reduced from $45. That works out to just 60 cents per piece.