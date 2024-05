FDA preparing for possible bird flu outbreak in humans Officials at the Food and Drug Administration are taking precautions in case the current strain of bird flu spreading in the U.S. jumps to humans on a large scale. The FDA commissioner testified on Capitol Hill Wednesday, saying the threat to humans is still low, but the agency is working to shore up countermeasures. Dr. Céline Gounder, CBS News medical contributor and editor-at-large for public health at KFF, has more.