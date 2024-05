Stormy Daniels to resume testimony in Trump trial Donald Trump's lawyers will continue their cross-examination of adult film star Stormy Daniels Thursday morning, two days after she offered vivid details of her alleged sexual encounter with the former president and the alleged "hush money" payment she received from Trump's former lawyer Micheal Cohen before the 2016 election. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates has more on that and Trump's other court cases.