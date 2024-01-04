Save big on a Kindle Scribe e-reader -- and get a free Amazon gift card

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In our coverage of the five best e-readers for 2024, the Amazon Kindle Scribe was one of the top picks by our in-house tech experts. If you want to learn even more about this powerful and versatile device, be sure to read our just-published, in-depth and hands-on review.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: Save 21%

Display: 10.2-inch touchscreen | Display Type: Paperwhite | Display Resolution: 300 pixels-per-inch | Storage Options: 16GB, 32GB or 64GB | Front Light: 35 LEDs | Battery Life: Up to 10 weeks | Parental Controls: Yes | Cover: Sold Separately | Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB Type-C | Stylus: Basic (Included) or Premium (Costs Extra) | Dimensions: 7.7 x 9 x 0.22 inches | Weight: 15.3 ounces | Waterproof: No

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is the first Kindle e-reader that allows users to read e-books, listen to audiobooks and use the device as a digital note-taking and document annotation tool.

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of all Kindle Scribe configurations by 21%, bringing the price of the version with 16GB of internal storage down to just $270. This includes a three month trial subscription to the Kindle Unlimited service. This sale is only available to Amazon Prime members.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is a full-featured e-book reader and audiobook/podcast player, but it also offers another cool feature that other Kindles don't. It's a digital notepad. You can handwrite or draw directly on the display using a stylus. Using the note-taking app, you can create custom digital notebooks and then fill them up with individual pages containing thoughts or sketches. These notes are stored within the Scribe, but can easily be shared when the e-reader is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi.

As you're reading, you can annotate the content of e-books with handwritten notes, or annotate PDF files transferred to the Scribe using the internet-based send-to-Kindle feature. A basic stylus comes with the Scribe, but a "Premium Pen" can be purchased separately ($60). The benefit of the Premium Pen is that the top serves as a digital eraser (just like on a pencil). Either model attaches to the side of the Scribe using magnets. A three-month trial subscription to the Kindle Unlimited service is included, as is a USB Type-C charging cable.

The Scribe uses an e-ink display that can be viewed in any lighting situation, including direct sunlight. In a dark room, the 35 integrated LEDs brighten the screen, so you can easily see the display. With the Scribe, you get all of the features of a Kindle e-reader combined with useful note-taking tools.

If you're already a Kindle user, Amazon currently has a generous trade-in offer. When buying the Scribe directly from Amazon, choose the trade-in option and Amazon will give you a gift card equal to the appraised value of your existing e-reader, plus 20% off the purchase price of the Kindle Scribe. Of course, all of the Kindle e-books you already own will transfer to the new e-reader once it's activated using the same Amazon account.

When purchasing the Kindle Scribe, you can choose between 16GB, 32GB or 64GB or internal storage. Each comes with the "Basic Pen" stylus, but can be upgraded to the "Premium Pen" for a special bundle price (compared to purchasing the e-reader and "Premium Pen" separately. All of these Scribe configurations are now on sale for 20% or 21% off, but only for a limited time. So, if you've been looking to upgrade your Kindle and want a feature-packed note-taking tool, now's the time to snag a new Scribe.