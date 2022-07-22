Best back to school deals on smartphones: Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Do you or a loved one have a smartphone on the back-to-school wishlist? Now is a great time to upgrade your smartphones for the new school year, thanks to these deals on Apple, Samsung, Google and Motorola phones.

Top products in this article:

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB), $679 (reduced from $799)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $200 (reduced from $300)

Whether back to school means taking a bus ride to high school or attending college across the country, a smartphone helps students stay connected. The start of a new school year is a great occasion to upgrade a smartphone so that students have a reliable way to call, text and share their location with you. A new smartphone can also help them capture memories in HD with an upgraded camera, listen to music while they study and even play games (after all the homework is done, of course).

To help you find the right smartphone for yourself or your child, we've compiled the best back-to-school smartphone deals going on right now.

Top back-to-school deals on smartphones

Check out these deals on top-rated smartphones from Samsung, Google and Motorola. But hurry: The deals won't last forever.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB): $679

Apple via Walmart

If you're looking to buy a new 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 13 for the new school year, know this: You'll save money if you buy the iPhone at Walmart rather than the Apple Store. Right now at Walmart, you can get the Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB model) for $18.87 per month for 36 months. That's a final price of $679, well under the $799 you'd pay at the Apple Store.

Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB), $679 (reduced from $799)

You can get better-than-Apple pricing on other models of the iPhone 13, as well, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini ($16.09 per month for 36 months) and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max ($29.14 per month for 36 months).

Apple iPhone 13 mini (128 GB), $579 (reduced from $699)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB), $949 (reduced from $999)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128 GB), $1,049 (reduced from $1,099)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB): $700

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line is one of the best Android smartphone options for 2022. It has a high-quality camera, a durable design and fast charging capabilities. One luxe feature of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is its aluminum-Gorilla Glass construction. It's a protective design that is perfect for students prone to dropping their phones. Right now, you can save $100 on the S22 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128 GB), $700 (reduced from $800)

You can also save on the S22 with 256 GB of storage right now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 (256 GB), $750 (reduced from $850)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,124



Samsung

You can also score a discount on the upgraded model. The S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch screen, compared with the standard S22's 6.1-inch screen. It also offers a 40MP front camera, compared with the standard 10MP front camera for better selfies. The back camera is also enhanced with a better wide-angle camera and stronger zoom functionality.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256 GB), $1,124 (reduced from $1,300)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (512 GB), $1,249 (reduced from $1,400)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G: $850

Samsung

What's so great about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G? Well, aside from the eye-catching folding design -- the phone measures just 4.3 inches (diagonally) when folded shut -- it features a blazing-fast processor, 8 GB of RAM, IPX8 water resistance and aluminum-body construction. The foldable design (with Flex Mode) is great for taking hands-free selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G also features a 1.9-inch cover screen that displays notifications and time without the need to open the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (128 GB), $850 (reduced from $1,000)

You can upgrade to 256 GB of storage for just $25 more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (256 GB), $875 (reduced from $1,050)

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB), $799

Google via Amazon

Right now on Amazon, you can save on the 128 GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The 5G smartphone with an advanced camera and telephoto lens is rated four stars (out of five) by Amazon users. Choose from two colors; Stormy Black or Sorta Sunny. Both are on sale, though you will get a bit more savings on the Sorta Sunny model. This deal is for an unlocked version of the phone, meaning you can use it with the cell provider of your choice.

Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone (128 GB), $799 (reduced from $899)

Moto G Stylus (128 GB): $200

Amazon

The Moto G Stylus is a great, affordable smartphone option. The Moto G Stylus offers a 2-day battery life, making it a smart choice for busy students. It also features a built-in stylus and a 50 MP camera. The smartphone is on sale now for only $200, so it won't break your back-to-school budget.

Moto G Stylus (128 GB), $200 (reduced from $300)

Moto G Power (128 GB): $180

Amazon

The Moto G Power is another solid option for students are ready for a first smartphone. The low price tag and durable water-repellent design make it a lower-risk choice for inexperienced hands. It also offers a 3-day battery life, so your student can stay connected even if they forget to plug it in for a night.

Moto G Power (128 GB), $180 (reduced from $250)

Related Content from CBS Essentials