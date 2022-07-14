Post-Prime Day 2022: The best deals on Microsoft Surface computers you can still get

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 included a large number of laptop deals. While the Prime Day sale is over, there are still great deals on Micrsoft Surface computers on Amazon now. Check out the best Microsoft Surface deals to save up to 50% on a new Microsoft computer.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8, $940 ($1,200)

12.3" Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, $700 (reduced from $1,030)

13" Microsoft Surface Pro X, $849 (reduced from $1,799)

The Microsoft Surface product line is popular among consumers looking for a portable, 2-in-1 solution. The touchscreen devices possess the power and functionality of laptops, but can also be used as touchscreen tablets. CBS Essentials has gathered the best Microsoft Surface deals on Amazon to help you find the right Surface computer for you.

Best Microsoft Surface computer deals

Score great savings on Microsoft Surface computers and tablets.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro X: $849

The ultra-slim Microsoft Surface Pro X is on sale now. The Surface Pro X is built with a 13-inch screen with a virtually end-to-end display. It offers Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. It is powered by Microsoft's new custom SQ1 processor for high-powered laptop performance in an ultra-thin, tablet-like device.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro X, $849 (reduced from $1,799)

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8: $940

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is the latest model in the lineup. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life. Score this 2-in-1 device for 22% off now on Amazon.

13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8, $940 ($1,200)

12.3" Microsoft Surface Pro 7+: $700

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ can operate as a laptop or tablet for work, streaming, creating digital art and more. It runs on Windows 11 and a powerful Intel Core processor. It features a USB-A port, USB-C port, headphone jack, and a dedicated charging port for flexible connectivity. Right now, you can save $330 on the device.

12.3" Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, $700 (reduced from $1,030)

10.5" Microsoft Surface Go 3 touchscreen: $336

The Surface Go 3 is a portable, yet powerful device that can be used as a tablet or laptop. The device features an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4 GB of RAM and an 11-hour battery life.

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 is $64 off on Amazon right now. Though be aware that this deal is for the device only. You will have to buy a compatible wireless keyboard separately for full laptop functionality.

Microsoft Surface Go 3, $336 (reduced from $400)

More laptop deals on Amazon

Amazon is also offering some great deals on laptops from other brands including Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo.

16" MacBook Pro: $2,249



On Amazon, you can get a deal on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a 10-core CPU, as well as 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage. All of that is more than enough for you to be able to edit 8K videos on the machine. You also get four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port and a SDXC card slot.

With its size and more powerful guts, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at professionals who need a seriously powerful laptop for graphics-intensive applications, such as video-rendering and design. Just keep in mind, this is a machine that comes with a professional-level price tag.

16-inch Apple MacBook Pro (Apple M1 Pro, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD), $2,249 (regularly $2,499)

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro: $1,150



Like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro includes 16 GB of memory and 512 GB storage. This lightweight laptop features a powerful Intel i7 processor inside.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro houses an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that Samsung says is twice as clear as previous Galaxy Book models.

15.6" Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro, $1,150 (regularly $1,350)

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM), $319

Thin, light and powerful, this is a practical MacBook alternative for Windows users, especially if you have kids... or just a habit of dropping your laptops.

Boasting military-grade durability, this model features a roomy 15.6-inch display, lightning-fast Wi-Fi connection speeds, and up to 12 hours of battery life. It even features Google-supported, voice-based assistance.

15.6" Samsung Chromebook 4 (Intel Celeron Processor N4000, 6GB RAM), $319 (reduced from $350)

14" HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop: $682

If you don't need a ton of storage, and you don't like lugging a decently powerful laptop around, here's a deal for you. Unlike similar laptops in its class, which can weight in at closer to five or six pounds, this one is only 3.55 pounds. Its 4.5 GHz CPU speed is also more than respectable for its class.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 14" laptop (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $682 (reduced from $780)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $144

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $144 (reduced from $260)

17" LG Gram 17: $1,565



The award-winning LG Gram 17 is not just the lightest 17-inch laptop out there. At less than three pounds, it's also among the lightest laptops, period -- without sacrificing performance. If you're looking for a 17-inch laptop that won't feel like a burden while you're commuting, this configuration, available on Amazon, will save you a bundle.

17" LG Gram 17 (Intel Core i7, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), $1,565 (reduced from $1,850)

