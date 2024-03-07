Apple's new M3 MacBook Air models drop Friday, but you can buy them now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple

Apple's newly-unveiled M3 MacBook Air models are hitting stores on Friday, March 8. The new 13- and 15-inch laptops come equipped with the powerful M3 processors that claim a performance boost that makes them "up to 60 percent faster" than the standard M1 MacBook Air. Apple also claims these new computers boast a lengthy 18-hour battery life. While they aren't as souped-up as the brand's MacBook Pro lineup, they're still more than formidable options for handling all your everyday work and play.

If you're ready to upgrade, both devices are currently still up for preorder as of today (March 7, 2024) and you can buy them ahead of their official release tomorrow. Be sure to lock yours in early if you plan on buying a new Apple laptop, because the unclaimed units will likely sell out quickly. And don't forget the important accessories like a wireless mouse to preserve your new trackpad.

New Apple M3 MacBook Air models available now

There are two new configurations of Apple's lightweight 13-inch and 15-inch laptop computers available for pre-order, starting with the 13-inch MacBook Air at $1,099 and the 15-inch model at $1,299. Both will come with the upgraded 16-core M3 chip as well as a built-in GPU that enables the laptops to use ray tracing, mesh shading and other demanding graphical tasks.

13" Apple M3 MacBook Air

Apple

The 13-inch MacBook Air, the smaller of the two new MacBook models, isn't much different from the 15-inch version. The two models are identical in every way other than the size. Let's break down what you're getting, though.

You get the newly-upgraded onboard M3 chip to supercharge performance, especially when it comes to more complex tasks and and GPU that can handle ray tracing and mesh shading -- perfect if you use your MacBook for gaming. There's also everything else you probably already love about the MacBook Air, with its svelte frame that weighs just 2.5 lbs.

It's also equipped with a Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness. It supports two external displays if you prefer to use a standard monitor, and it also has two Thunderbolt ports for quick transfers and MagSafe charging, too. It has an upgraded battery life of what Apple claims is 18 hours, so you can stay working or gaming all day long.

This model is available with a base of 8GB of RAM, which is upgradeable to 16GB and 24GB. Its base storage option starts at 256GB, but it's also upgradeable to 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. If you tend to multitask and do more at once, go for the extra RAM.

15" Apple M3 MacBook Air

Apple

The only difference between this larger model over the M3 MacBook Air is that it comes with a six-speaker sound system, where the 13-inch version only has a four-speaker setup. Simply put, if you want slightly better sound, you'll want to opt for the larger laptop.

There's also a bigger screen, a Liquid Retina with 50 nits of brightness and external display support. This model also comes available in multiple configurations, starting at $1,299.

The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, but you can opt for a 16GB or 24GB of RAM model as well. Storage options include 1TB and 2TB configurations as well.

Will the older MacBook Air models be discounted?

With the debut of the M3 MacBook Air models, Apple has discontinued the M1 version of the MacBook Air, which debuted in 2020. At the time, it was the first Apple Silicon-based MacBook Air available to buyers. Its successor, the M2 MacBook Air, is still sticking around for the foreseeable future.

With the M3 MacBook Air hitting retailers, the M2 models will see a price drop, as is often the case. The M2 MacBook Air will fall to $999, which makes it the most affordable option for anyone looking for a new MacBook Air. The base model of the 13-inch M2 model comes with the M2 chip, an 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's still very much worth a buy, and the upgradable options make it a strong contender for a daily driver if you don't need the latest and greatest models.